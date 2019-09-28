Drive Chart
UCONN
UCF

No Text

Gabriel throws for 3 TDs, No. 22 UCF trounces UConn 56-21

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 22 UCF rebound from its first regular-season loss in nearly three years with a 56-21 rout of Connecticut to begin American Athletic Conference play Saturday night.

The two-time defending AAC champions improved to 29-2 since the start of 2017, bouncing back from a 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh that stopped a league- and school-record 25-game regular-season win streak.

Gabriel completed 11 of 16 passes without an interception for UCF, and he threw TD passes of 73, 16 and 13 yards to Gabriel Davis while UCF (4-1, 1-0) built a 42-0 halftime lead.

Darriel Mack Jr. replaced the true freshman at the start of the third quarter. It was his first action of the season after sitting out the first four games with a broken ankle, which had opened the door for Gabriel and Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush to play early.

UConn (1-3, 0-1) fell to 0-7 in ACC openers and has lost 12 consecutive conference games.

Steven Krajewski came off the bench to throw for 273 yards, including second-half TD passes of 16 yards to Cameron Ross, 12 yards to Ardell Brown and 15 yards to Matt Drayton.

Mack, who was 9 of 13 for 97 yards and one TD, led the Knights in the AAC title game and Fiesta Bowl after two-time AAC offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton sustained a serious knee and leg injury in last year's regular-season finale.

THE TAKEAWAY

Total domination for UCF, as expected. UConn began the game with pair of runs that were stopped for no gain, and it was pretty much downhill from there. Starting quarterback Jack Zergiotis was intercepted on third down. Krajewski's first pass was intercepted, too, and returned 48 yards by UCF's Nevelle Clarke for a touchdown.

Zergiotis lost a fumble on the Huskies' second possession, and Krajewski lost one in the first half as well, when the redshirt freshman lost his grip on the ball trying to throw a pass. UCF was up 42-0 by the time UConn drove into field-goal range twice in the closing minutes of the first half, only to watch kick Clayton Harris miss from 40 and 52 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights tumbled seven spots in the Top 25 after losing to Pitt. Beating a 44-point underdog that's dropped 12 straight conference games and 19 in a row to FBS opponents likely won't do much to improve their ranking this week.

UP NEXT

UConn returns home to host South Florida on Saturday.

UCF visits Cincinnati on Friday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
56
Touchdown 0:26
4-S.Krajewski complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
01:41
pos
20
56
Point After TD 10:36
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 10:42
4-S.Krajewski complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:46
pos
13
56
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 1:36
4-S.Krajewski complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
04:12
pos
6
56
Point After TD 5:48
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 5:52
24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
01:28
pos
0
55
Point After TD 12:37
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 12:43
8-D.Mack complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
0
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:06
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 10:13
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
14
yds
0:06
pos
0
41
Point After TD 11:04
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 11:09
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
97
yds
02:29
pos
0
34
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:17
9-A.Killins runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:06
pos
0
27
Point After TD 3:17
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:29
4-S.Krajewski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Clarke at UCONN 48. 14-N.Clarke runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
48
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 7:21
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:33
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
00:06
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:44
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:59
30-G.McCrae runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
35
yds
00:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 27
Rushing 9 12
Passing 13 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-3
Total Net Yards 406 585
Total Plays 76 67
Avg Gain 5.3 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 145 230
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 6.2
Net Yards Passing 261 355
Comp. - Att. 23-36 21-30
Yards Per Pass 7.3 11.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 2-22
Penalties - Yards 7-60 11-90
Touchdowns 3 8
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.2 2-34.0
Return Yards 84 89
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-84 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-67
Kicking 3/5 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 8/8
Field Goals 0/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 1-3 0071421
22 UCF 4-1 281414056
UCF -42, O/U 65
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 261 PASS YDS 355
145 RUSH YDS 230
406 TOTAL YDS 585
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 273 3 1 160.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 273 3 1 160.1
S. Krajewski 22/33 273 3 1
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 1 -10.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 1 -10.9
J. Zergiotis 1/3 8 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 123 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 123 0
K. Mensah 23 123 0 18
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
S. Krajewski 8 26 0 17
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
A. Thompkins 6 1 0 6
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
J. Zergiotis 3 -5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 1
C. Ross 6 91 1 32
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 1
A. Brown 4 55 1 22
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Rose 3 34 0 21
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
M. Drayton 2 33 1 18
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
A. Thompkins 5 27 0 13
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
C. Hairston 2 24 0 13
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Medlock 1 17 0 17
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Jeffreys 0 0 0 0
J. Flynn 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Flynn 0 0 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 6-0 0.0 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Coyle 6-2 0.0 0
K. Williams 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Williams 6-2 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
O. Fortt 6-2 1.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Lucien 2-1 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Uguak 1-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
G. Burnett 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Burnett 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
K. Jones 1-2 1.0 0
T. Ganyi 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ganyi 1-0 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Swenson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pace 0-1 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 0-2 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
C. Harris 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
L. Magliozzi 5 40.2 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 31 0
A. Thompkins 3 28.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 281 3 0 278.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 281 3 0 278.2
D. Gabriel 11/16 281 3 0
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 97 1 0 157.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 97 1 0 157.3
D. Mack Jr. 9/13 97 1 0
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
B. Wimbush 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 77 1
A. Killins Jr. 3 77 1 75
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
B. Thompson 11 71 1 15
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
T. Coles 7 47 0 16
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
D. Mack Jr. 6 27 0 16
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
G. McCrae 4 25 1 9
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
O. Anderson 3 3 0 4
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -17 0
D. Gabriel 2 -17 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 119 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 119 3
G. Davis 5 119 3 73
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 74 0
J. Harris 1 74 0 74
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 1
M. Williams 3 62 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
O. Anderson 2 37 0 25
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
R. O'Keefe 3 29 0 17
A. Harris 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
A. Harris 3 18 0 9
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
G. McCrae 1 14 0 14
J. Baker 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Baker 1 10 0 10
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Thompson 1 9 0 9
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Nixon 1 5 0 5
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bethune 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Bethune 7-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 6-0 0.0 0
D. Gainous 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
D. Gainous 4-4 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Turnier 4-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Collier 4-1 0.0 1
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Evans 4-0 0.0 0
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Z. Maxwell 4-0 0.0 0
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 3-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cholewa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Cholewa 2-1 1.0 0
D. Lester 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Lester 2-1 0.0 0
J. Tarver 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Tarver 2-1 0.0 0
S. Zayas 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Zayas 2-1 0.0 0
J. Powell 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Powell 2-1 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Davis 2-1 1.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 2-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gowan 1-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
D. Barnas 0/0 0 7/7 7
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Obarski 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 0
A. Osteen 2 34.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
B. Thompson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 0:40 3 40 INT
12:44 UCONN 25 0:33 3 40 Fumble
10:15 UCONN 45 2:01 4 7 Punt
7:21 UCONN 31 0:51 3 -1 Punt
4:18 UCONN 44 0:08 3 49 INT
3:17 UCONN 25 1:11 3 6 Punt
1:06 UCONN 25 0:28 6 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 UCONN 33 0:09 2 53 Fumble
10:06 UCONN 25 5:15 11 48 FG Miss
3:02 UCONN 4 2:20 8 62 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 UCONN 2 4:40 10 45 Downs
5:48 UCONN 23 4:12 8 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 UCONN 38 3:46 7 62 TD
9:25 UCONN 21 1:12 4 25 Punt
2:07 UCONN 38 1:41 7 62 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 UCONN 35 0:37 3 35 TD
11:34 UCONN 35 0:53 4 -20 Downs
7:39 UCF 27 0:06 1 73 TD
6:16 UCF 27 1:53 6 -4 Punt
1:23 UCF 25 0:06 1 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 UCF 3 2:29 8 97 TD
10:31 UCONN 14 0:18 2 14 TD
4:10 UCF 22 1:04 6 74 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UCF 24 0:00 10 76 TD
7:20 UCONN 47 1:28 6 63 TD
1:30 UCF 25 0:51 7 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 UCF 25 0:58 5 54 Fumble
8:07 UCF 20 5:54 15 3 Downs
0:19 UCF 25 0:00 1 -3 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores