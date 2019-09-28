|
|
|UCONN
|UCF
Gabriel throws for 3 TDs, No. 22 UCF trounces UConn 56-21
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 22 UCF rebound from its first regular-season loss in nearly three years with a 56-21 rout of Connecticut to begin American Athletic Conference play Saturday night.
The two-time defending AAC champions improved to 29-2 since the start of 2017, bouncing back from a 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh that stopped a league- and school-record 25-game regular-season win streak.
Gabriel completed 11 of 16 passes without an interception for UCF, and he threw TD passes of 73, 16 and 13 yards to Gabriel Davis while UCF (4-1, 1-0) built a 42-0 halftime lead.
Darriel Mack Jr. replaced the true freshman at the start of the third quarter. It was his first action of the season after sitting out the first four games with a broken ankle, which had opened the door for Gabriel and Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush to play early.
UConn (1-3, 0-1) fell to 0-7 in ACC openers and has lost 12 consecutive conference games.
Steven Krajewski came off the bench to throw for 273 yards, including second-half TD passes of 16 yards to Cameron Ross, 12 yards to Ardell Brown and 15 yards to Matt Drayton.
Mack, who was 9 of 13 for 97 yards and one TD, led the Knights in the AAC title game and Fiesta Bowl after two-time AAC offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton sustained a serious knee and leg injury in last year's regular-season finale.
THE TAKEAWAY
Total domination for UCF, as expected. UConn began the game with pair of runs that were stopped for no gain, and it was pretty much downhill from there. Starting quarterback Jack Zergiotis was intercepted on third down. Krajewski's first pass was intercepted, too, and returned 48 yards by UCF's Nevelle Clarke for a touchdown.
Zergiotis lost a fumble on the Huskies' second possession, and Krajewski lost one in the first half as well, when the redshirt freshman lost his grip on the ball trying to throw a pass. UCF was up 42-0 by the time UConn drove into field-goal range twice in the closing minutes of the first half, only to watch kick Clayton Harris miss from 40 and 52 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Knights tumbled seven spots in the Top 25 after losing to Pitt. Beating a 44-point underdog that's dropped 12 straight conference games and 19 in a row to FBS opponents likely won't do much to improve their ranking this week.
UP NEXT
UConn returns home to host South Florida on Saturday.
UCF visits Cincinnati on Friday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|406
|585
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|230
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|261
|355
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|11.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|2-22
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|11-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|84
|89
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-84
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Kicking
|3/5
|8/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|355
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|230
|
|
|406
|TOTAL YDS
|585
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Krajewski 4 QB
|S. Krajewski
|22/33
|273
|3
|1
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|1/3
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|23
|123
|0
|18
|
S. Krajewski 4 QB
|S. Krajewski
|8
|26
|0
|17
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|6
|1
|0
|6
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|3
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|6
|91
|1
|32
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|55
|1
|22
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|2
|33
|1
|18
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|5
|27
|0
|13
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Medlock 40 TE
|J. Medlock
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Flynn 81 WR
|J. Flynn
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harrell 3 DB
|D. Harrell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 37 DB
|K. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Burnett 3 WR
|G. Burnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ganyi 5 LB
|T. Ganyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 LB
|I. Swenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|5
|40.2
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|3
|28.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|11/16
|281
|3
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|9/13
|97
|1
|0
|
B. Wimbush 3 QB
|B. Wimbush
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|3
|77
|1
|75
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|11
|71
|1
|15
|
T. Coles 33 RB
|T. Coles
|7
|47
|0
|16
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|6
|27
|0
|16
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|4
|25
|1
|9
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|2
|-17
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|5
|119
|3
|73
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|74
|0
|74
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|62
|1
|32
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|2
|37
|0
|25
|
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
A. Harris 81 WR
|A. Harris
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 29 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
|S. Burgess-Becker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cholewa 97 DL
|M. Cholewa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarver 25 DB
|J. Tarver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 96 DL
|S. Zayas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 34 DB
|J. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 DL
|K. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gowan 23 DB
|T. Gowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|2
|34.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
