Hurts throws No. 6 Oklahoma past Texas Tech with ease, 55-16

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo had envisioned how Saturday's game against Texas Tech would go for them.

With help from Jalen Hurts, those thoughts became reality. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, Lamb had career highs of 185 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past the Red Raiders 55-16.

Rambo entered the day with the team lead in receptions, yards and touchdowns, but Lamb got the best of their friendly competition on Saturday.

''That's my roommate, so Thursday we were talking about stuff we were going to do on Saturday and he did it,'' Rambo said. ''That's my dog, so I'm happy for him.''

Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches in the first quarter, and Lamb took it from there.

''It's exciting when you see one of your closest friends doing the things that he wanted to do and it was all planned,'' Lamb said. ''He's doing a good job, and I just hope he keeps getting better.''

Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). His 485 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.

''He's seeing the field really well,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''He's understanding how we want to attack people. He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady.''

Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma. The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.

''Those guys are elite,'' first-year Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''They're elite. They're really good.''

Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 96 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1). Duffey got most of the action at quarterback in place of Alan Bowman, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

Hurts passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 60 yards and two more scores in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 34-10 lead.

Wells tried to reassure his team after the game.

''The message is that it's a process,'' he said. ''So many times, we get short-sighted by results. I understand I get paid to deliver results, but there's not a quick fix.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were outmanned, and Oklahoma's dominance was so thorough that Bowman likely would have made little difference.

Oklahoma: The Sooners were their usual selves on offense, and Hurts continued to improve on his touch passes and deep throws. The defense took another step forward by holding the Red Raiders to 314 yards, including 122 yards passing. Oklahoma has held its past three opponents under 20 points.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Lamb moved up from ninth to seventh in Oklahoma history in yards receiving. He passed Malcolm Kelly and Dede Westbrook and now has 2,379 yards. Marquise Brown is next on the list with 2,413 yards.

Lamb also passed Kelly, Westbrook and Mark Andrews to move into a tie with Kenny Stills for fifth place in school history in receiving touchdowns with 24.

FIRST INTERCEPTION

Hurts threw his first interception of the season on a tipped ball in the third quarter. Nick Basquine couldn't quite get to it, and Douglas Coleman III picked it off.

''We could have sat there and dwelled on it, pouted, whatever, but that's not the culture we have as a team,'' Hurts said. ''We learn from it and move forward and keep the main thing the main thing.''

ROUGH OUTING

Jackson Tyner got the start for Tech, but he didn't last long. He went 1 for 5 for 2 yards before Duffey took over with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

PAYBACK

Riley said running back Kennedy Brooks was ''good'' after a low hit by Texas Tech's Eli Howard following Hurts' interception.

The hit drew a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block. An inspired Oklahoma defense got two 15-yard penalties before settling down and holding Tech to a field goal.

''We were emotional about it at that point,'' he said. ''All the guys saw the play. Love how feisty and fiery we played, but it's got to be under control, too. Love how we responded. It was not poor us. Let's rise up and go do it, and we did it.''

NEW KICKER

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic had a perfect game in place of Calum Sutherland.

Sutherland was arrested last week in Oklahoma on a public intoxication charge. Riley said during the week that he was disappointed, but wouldn't say if Sutherland would play. Brkic made all seven of his extra points and field goals of 34 and 33 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners did what they could to impress voters, but it's hard to say what will happen. Oklahoma has dropped two spots since the preseason despite going without a loss.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Kansas on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:18
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
55
Touchdown 8:29
29-R.Stevenson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
41
yds
00:56
pos
16
54
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:36
36-T.Wolff 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
04:24
pos
16
48
Point After TD 5:00
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
48
Touchdown 5:00
4-T.Sermon runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:00
pos
13
47
Field Goal 8:45
36-T.Wolff 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
35
yds
02:27
pos
13
41
Point After TD 14:13
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
41
Touchdown 14:26
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
47-G.Brkic 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
43
yds
0:58
pos
10
34
Point After TD 2:09
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 2:15
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
04:22
pos
10
30
Field Goal 6:43
36-T.Wolff 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
73
yds
04:40
pos
10
24
Point After TD 11:23
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 11:36
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
00:08
pos
7
23
Point After TD 11:44
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 11:50
5-A.Shyne runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:43
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:02
47-G.Brkic 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
43
yds
02:12
pos
0
17
Point After TD 5:14
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:18
1-J.Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
05:21
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:27
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:33
4-T.Sermon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 24
Rushing 6 8
Passing 5 14
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 1-14 3-9
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 304 635
Total Plays 63 63
Avg Gain 4.8 10.1
Net Yards Rushing 192 201
Rush Attempts 37 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 6.7
Net Yards Passing 112 434
Comp. - Att. 12-26 22-33
Yards Per Pass 4.3 13.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 1-7
Penalties - Yards 8-65 9-112
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-48.5 3-56.7
Return Yards 113 38
Punts - Returns 1-27 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-46 1-29
Int. - Returns 1-40 0-0
Kicking 4/4 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 3/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 2-2 0106016
6 Oklahoma 4-0 171714755
OKLA -27, O/U 69
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 112 PASS YDS 434
192 RUSH YDS 201
304 TOTAL YDS 635
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 120 0 0 105.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 120 0 0 105.4
J. Duffey 11/20 120 0 0
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 2 0 0 23.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 2 0 0 23.4
J. Tyner 1/5 2 0 0
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Mannix 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 96 0
S. Thompson 13 96 0 58
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
T. Henry 8 31 0 19
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
M. Mannix 1 23 0 23
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
A. Shyne 5 18 1 13
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
J. Duffey 7 16 0 12
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hutchings 1 6 0 6
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Rigdon 1 2 0 2
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
X. White 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
D. Rigdon 2 37 0 22
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
X. White 1 21 0 21
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
E. Ezukanma 1 19 0 19
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Thompson 1 18 0 18
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
S. Thompson 4 14 0 9
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Carter 1 8 0 8
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Shyne 1 3 0 3
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Vasher 1 2 0 2
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 6-2 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 5-0 0.0 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Leggett 4-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 3-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 3-0 0.0 1
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Brooks 3-2 0.0 0
X. Benson 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
X. Benson 3-1 0.0 0
L. Gilmore 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Gilmore 2-0 0.0 0
A. Beck 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Beck 2-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. Eldridge 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Eldridge 2-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Frye 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. McCann 0-1 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 0-1 0.0 0
T. Matthews 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Matthews 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
T. Wolff 3/3 41 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 1
A. McNamara 6 48.5 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
C. Leggett 1 25.0 25 0
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
K. Carter 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
Z. McPhearson 1 27.0 27 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 413 3 1 254.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 413 3 1 254.7
J. Hurts 16/23 413 3 1
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 98.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 98.3
S. Rattler 2/4 23 0 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 5 0 0 73.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 5 0 0 73.7
T. Mordecai 4/6 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 76 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 76 2
T. Sermon 7 76 2 32
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 70 1
J. Hurts 9 70 1 25
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
K. Brooks 8 29 0 14
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 1
R. Stevenson 4 29 1 28
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Willis 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 183 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 183 3
C. Lamb 6 183 3 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 122 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 122 0
C. Rambo 2 122 0 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Haselwood 6 59 0 20
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Hall 1 23 0 23
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
A. Stogner 1 19 0 19
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
R. Stevenson 3 13 0 15
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Sermon 2 11 0 7
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Wease 1 11 0 11
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Basquine 0 0 0 0
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Stoops 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 6-0 0.0 0
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Murray 5-2 1.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Overton 2-1 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Fields 2-1 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Motley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Terry 2-2 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-1 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. White 2-1 0.0 0
B. Mead 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mead 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Mann 1-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 1-0 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Broiles 1-0 0.0 0
L. Draper 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Draper 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-0 0.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 1-1 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Redmond 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bridges 1-1 0.0 0
W. Washington 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 0-1 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Barnes 0-1 0.0 0
M. Stripling 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Stripling 0-1 0.0 0
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
G. Brkic 2/2 34 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 0
R. Mundschau 3 56.7 0 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
T. Brown 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
C. Lamb 2 4.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 0:43 3 0 Punt
11:27 TXTECH 25 0:39 4 32 Punt
5:14 TXTECH 21 1:19 4 -9 Punt
0:53 TXTECH 25 0:43 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 TXTECH 25 4:40 9 73 FG
2:09 TXTECH 25 0:50 4 -3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 TXTECH 25 0:49 3 9 Punt
11:12 TXTECH 47 2:27 5 35 FG
5:00 TXTECH 25 4:24 11 52 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 TXTECH 20 1:29 5 14 Punt
10:15 TXTECH 27 0:42 3 14 Fumble
8:18 TXTECH 25 2:07 6 43 Downs
3:37 TXTECH 30 2:05 6 32 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 OKLA 35 2:40 5 65 TD
10:39 OKLA 5 5:21 10 90 TD
3:14 OKLA 41 2:12 5 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 OKLA 29 0:08 1 71 TD
6:37 OKLA 25 4:22 10 77 TD
1:13 OKLA 41 0:58 5 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 OKLA 25 0:00 2 75 TD
12:45 OKLA 20 1:15 4 12 INT
8:00 OKLA 25 3:00 10 70 TD
0:29 OKLA 25 0:04 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 OKLA 22 1:25 3 -2 Punt
9:25 TXTECH 41 0:56 4 41 TD
5:28 OKLA 24 1:46 5 23 Punt
0:56 OKLA 38 0:04 2 -1
NCAA FB Scores