|
|
|TXTECH
|OKLA
Hurts throws No. 6 Oklahoma past Texas Tech with ease, 55-16
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo had envisioned how Saturday's game against Texas Tech would go for them.
With help from Jalen Hurts, those thoughts became reality. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, Lamb had career highs of 185 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past the Red Raiders 55-16.
Rambo entered the day with the team lead in receptions, yards and touchdowns, but Lamb got the best of their friendly competition on Saturday.
''That's my roommate, so Thursday we were talking about stuff we were going to do on Saturday and he did it,'' Rambo said. ''That's my dog, so I'm happy for him.''
Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches in the first quarter, and Lamb took it from there.
''It's exciting when you see one of your closest friends doing the things that he wanted to do and it was all planned,'' Lamb said. ''He's doing a good job, and I just hope he keeps getting better.''
Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). His 485 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.
''He's seeing the field really well,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''He's understanding how we want to attack people. He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady.''
Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma. The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.
''Those guys are elite,'' first-year Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''They're elite. They're really good.''
Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 96 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1). Duffey got most of the action at quarterback in place of Alan Bowman, who sat out with a shoulder injury.
Hurts passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 60 yards and two more scores in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 34-10 lead.
Wells tried to reassure his team after the game.
''The message is that it's a process,'' he said. ''So many times, we get short-sighted by results. I understand I get paid to deliver results, but there's not a quick fix.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were outmanned, and Oklahoma's dominance was so thorough that Bowman likely would have made little difference.
Oklahoma: The Sooners were their usual selves on offense, and Hurts continued to improve on his touch passes and deep throws. The defense took another step forward by holding the Red Raiders to 314 yards, including 122 yards passing. Oklahoma has held its past three opponents under 20 points.
CLIMBING THE CHARTS
Lamb moved up from ninth to seventh in Oklahoma history in yards receiving. He passed Malcolm Kelly and Dede Westbrook and now has 2,379 yards. Marquise Brown is next on the list with 2,413 yards.
Lamb also passed Kelly, Westbrook and Mark Andrews to move into a tie with Kenny Stills for fifth place in school history in receiving touchdowns with 24.
FIRST INTERCEPTION
Hurts threw his first interception of the season on a tipped ball in the third quarter. Nick Basquine couldn't quite get to it, and Douglas Coleman III picked it off.
''We could have sat there and dwelled on it, pouted, whatever, but that's not the culture we have as a team,'' Hurts said. ''We learn from it and move forward and keep the main thing the main thing.''
ROUGH OUTING
Jackson Tyner got the start for Tech, but he didn't last long. He went 1 for 5 for 2 yards before Duffey took over with 5:12 left in the first quarter.
PAYBACK
Riley said running back Kennedy Brooks was ''good'' after a low hit by Texas Tech's Eli Howard following Hurts' interception.
The hit drew a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block. An inspired Oklahoma defense got two 15-yard penalties before settling down and holding Tech to a field goal.
''We were emotional about it at that point,'' he said. ''All the guys saw the play. Love how feisty and fiery we played, but it's got to be under control, too. Love how we responded. It was not poor us. Let's rise up and go do it, and we did it.''
NEW KICKER
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic had a perfect game in place of Calum Sutherland.
Sutherland was arrested last week in Oklahoma on a public intoxication charge. Riley said during the week that he was disappointed, but wouldn't say if Sutherland would play. Brkic made all seven of his extra points and field goals of 34 and 33 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Sooners did what they could to impress voters, but it's hard to say what will happen. Oklahoma has dropped two spots since the preseason despite going without a loss.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Oklahoma plays at Kansas on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|304
|635
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|10.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|201
|Rush Attempts
|37
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|434
|Comp. - Att.
|12-26
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|13.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|9-112
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.5
|3-56.7
|Return Yards
|113
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|9/9
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|434
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|635
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|11/20
|120
|0
|0
|
J. Tyner 17 QB
|J. Tyner
|1/5
|2
|0
|0
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|13
|96
|0
|58
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|8
|31
|0
|19
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|5
|18
|1
|13
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|7
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|2
|37
|0
|22
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 25 DB
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gilmore 94 DL
|L. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|3/3
|41
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|6
|48.5
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|16/23
|413
|3
|1
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2/4
|23
|0
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|4/6
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|7
|76
|2
|32
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|9
|70
|1
|25
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|8
|29
|0
|14
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|4
|29
|1
|28
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|6
|183
|3
|71
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|122
|0
|74
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|6
|59
|0
|20
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|3
|13
|0
|15
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mann 55 DL
|K. Mann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 3 WR
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DL
|D. Faamatau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Draper 30 LB
|L. Draper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 1 DB
|J. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 21 LB
|R. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 5 CB
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 S
|R. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 5 WR
|A. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|34
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|3
|56.7
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
-
IND
25MICHST
24
31
4th 3:33 BTN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
21
4th 1:18 NFLN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
21
21
2nd 3:43 ESPN+
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
4th 5:54 NBC
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
4th 0:00 ESPN2
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
4th 0:50 FOX
-
MISS
2BAMA
24
59
4th 7:02 CBS
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
4th 4:11 CBSSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
20
20
4th 3:52 ESPN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
14
4th 10:40 ESPU
-
CINCY
MRSHL
28
0
3rd 13:59 FBOOK
-
LALAF
GAS
7
6
2nd 8:05 ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
0
7
2nd 11:58 ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
17
3
2nd 10:01 ESPN+
-
ARKST
TROY
21
10
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
UAB
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
UCONN
22UCF
0
065 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
0
049 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
0
049 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
0
060 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
0
069 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
0
065.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UK
SC
0
055 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NCST
FSU
0
062.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-9
Sat 8:00pm ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 8:00pm FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
0
063 O/U
+20.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN