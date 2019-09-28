|
|
|ARKST
|TROY
Layne Hatcher leads Arkansas State in debut 50-43 over Troy
TROY, Ala. (AP) Alabama-transfer Layne Hatcher passed for 440 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his debut as a starter and Arkansas State held off Troy 50-43 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Hatcher's pass was intercepted by Carlton Martial, setting the Trojans up with a chance to tie or go ahead with just less than three minutes to go. Kaleb Barker led Troy to the Arkansas State 8, but on fourth and 4, an offensive player was injured with the clock still running, causing the last nine seconds of the game to be lost to an automatic 10-second runoff.
Omar Bayless had 10 catches for 213 yards and a score for the Red Wolves (3-2). Jonathan Adams Jr. added 105 yards receiving with a TD and Kirk Merritt had 104 yards receiving and two TDs.
Barker finished 34 of 57 for 367 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for the Trojans (2-2).
Hatcher, a redshirt freshman, replaced Logan Bonner who suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Bonner had surgery on his right hand Wednesday. He led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,052 yards passing in four games and had 10 touchdowns and one interception. Hatcher is the career leader in yards passing and touchdowns passes in Arkansas high school football and transferred from Alabama to Arkansas State after the conclusion of spring practice with the Crimson Tide.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|28
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|3
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|543
|497
|Total Plays
|70
|92
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|143
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|440
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|34-58
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-15
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|13-138
|5-77
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.4
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|64
|144
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-64
|7-130
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-14
|Kicking
|8/8
|7/7
|Extra Points
|6/6
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|440
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|543
|TOTAL YDS
|497
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|25/35
|440
|4
|2
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|14
|54
|1
|15
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|7
|21
|0
|11
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|9
|20
|0
|10
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|4
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|10
|213
|1
|92
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|7
|105
|1
|34
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|6
|104
|2
|45
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Da. Green 4 WR
|Da. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|2/2
|36
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|5
|49.4
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gamble 21 DB
|J. Gamble
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|34/57
|367
|4
|1
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|20
|103
|0
|43
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|10
|33
|0
|20
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|8
|111
|1
|31
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|4
|100
|0
|44
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|3
|46
|1
|29
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|5
|43
|1
|27
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|4
|32
|1
|12
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|5
|16
|0
|13
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 36 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hayes 20 DE
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|3/3
|22
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|41.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|3
|29.7
|41
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 CB
|O. Lacey
|2
|11.5
|16
|0
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
28
0
2nd 1:25 ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
7
6
2nd 1:54 ESPN
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
21
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK