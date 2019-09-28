Drive Chart
Layne Hatcher leads Arkansas State in debut 50-43 over Troy

  AP
  Sep 28, 2019

TROY, Ala. (AP) Alabama-transfer Layne Hatcher passed for 440 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his debut as a starter and Arkansas State held off Troy 50-43 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Hatcher's pass was intercepted by Carlton Martial, setting the Trojans up with a chance to tie or go ahead with just less than three minutes to go. Kaleb Barker led Troy to the Arkansas State 8, but on fourth and 4, an offensive player was injured with the clock still running, causing the last nine seconds of the game to be lost to an automatic 10-second runoff.

Omar Bayless had 10 catches for 213 yards and a score for the Red Wolves (3-2). Jonathan Adams Jr. added 105 yards receiving with a TD and Kirk Merritt had 104 yards receiving and two TDs.

Barker finished 34 of 57 for 367 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for the Trojans (2-2).

Hatcher, a redshirt freshman, replaced Logan Bonner who suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Bonner had surgery on his right hand Wednesday. He led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,052 yards passing in four games and had 10 touchdowns and one interception. Hatcher is the career leader in yards passing and touchdowns passes in Arkansas high school football and transferred from Alabama to Arkansas State after the conclusion of spring practice with the Crimson Tide.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:08
25-B.Grupe 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:38
pos
50
43
Safety 8:46
20-D.Billingsley to TRY End Zone for -1 yard. to TRY End Zone for -1 yard safety.
plays
yds
pos
47
43
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:48
7-K.Barker sacked at ARKS 10 for -8 yards.
plays
yds
pos
45
43
Touchdown 14:56
7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
01:50
pos
45
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:52
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
37
Touchdown 2:00
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
00:09
pos
44
37
Field Goal 5:30
98-T.Sumpter 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
02:20
pos
38
37
Point After TD 7:50
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
34
Touchdown 7:57
21-J.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:33
pos
37
34
Field Goal 10:35
98-T.Sumpter 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
79
yds
02:43
pos
31
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 1:14
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:23
pos
31
30
Field Goal 5:28
25-B.Grupe 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
02:59
pos
31
24
Point After TD 8:27
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 8:31
1-K.Geiger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:51
pos
28
23
Point After TD 10:22
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 10:30
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:10
pos
27
17
Point After TD 11:40
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 11:47
7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
46
yds
01:00
pos
21
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:14
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 6:21
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
1:26
pos
20
10
Point After TD 8:33
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 8:42
7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
26
yds
0:00
pos
14
9
Field Goal 9:23
98-T.Sumpter 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
70
yds
02:19
pos
14
3
Point After TD 11:42
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:54
7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 49 for no gain FUMBLES. 37-L.Wescott runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
51
yds
0:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:43
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:56
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
92
yds
00:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 28
Rushing 6 7
Passing 15 15
Penalty 3 6
3rd Down Conv 4-14 8-19
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 543 497
Total Plays 70 92
Avg Gain 7.8 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 103 143
Rush Attempts 34 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.2
Net Yards Passing 440 354
Comp. - Att. 26-36 34-58
Yards Per Pass 12.2 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-15 2-13
Penalties - Yards 13-138 5-77
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-49.4 4-41.5
Return Yards 64 144
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-64 7-130
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-14
Kicking 8/8 7/7
Extra Points 6/6 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Arkansas State 3-2 211014550
Troy 2-2 10216643
TROY -7, O/U 59
Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 440 PASS YDS 354
103 RUSH YDS 143
543 TOTAL YDS 497
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 440 4 2 203.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 440 4 2 203.3
L. Hatcher 25/35 440 4 2
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
C. Grace 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 54 1
Ja. Jones 14 54 1 15
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
D. Chatman 7 21 0 11
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
L. Hatcher 9 20 0 10
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
I. Azubuike 4 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 213 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 213 1
O. Bayless 10 213 1 92
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 1
J. Adams Jr. 7 105 1 34
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 104 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 2
K. Merritt 6 104 2 45
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Bowling 1 15 0 15
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Ja. Jones 1 10 0 10
J. Foreman 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Foreman 1 8 0 8
Da. Green 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Da. Green 0 0 0 0
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Tyler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. Merrill 1-0 1.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
W. Bradley-King 0-1 0.5 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Hampton 0-1 0.5 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Edmonds 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
B. Grupe 2/2 36 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.4 3
C. Grace 5 49.4 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Foreman 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
J. Foreman 2 12.0 15 0
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Merritt 1 13.0 13 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
B. Edmonds 1 22.0 22 0
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
D. Chatman 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gamble 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Gamble 1 0.0 0 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 367 4 1 133.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 367 4 1 133.4
K. Barker 34/57 367 4 1
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. McClain 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 103 0
D. Billingsley 20 103 0 43
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
K. Barker 10 33 0 20
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Woolfolk 2 7 0 4
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
K. Geiger 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 111 1
K. Geiger 8 111 1 31
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 100 0
R. Todd 4 100 0 44
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
T. Eafford 3 46 1 29
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
B. Clark 5 43 1 27
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 1
K. McClain 4 32 1 12
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
L. Whittemore 4 20 0 11
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Billingsley 5 16 0 13
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Letton 0 0 0 0
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Gibson 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jones 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Martial 1-0 0.0 1
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hayes 1-0 1.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Sailo 1-0 1.0 0
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Sunderland 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
T. Sumpter 3/3 22 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 2
T. Sumpter 4 41.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.7 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 29.7 41 0
K. Geiger 3 29.7 41 0
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 16 0
O. Lacey 2 11.5 16 0
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
T. Gibson 1 3.0 3 0
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Todd 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 ARKST 8 0:07 1 92 TD
8:33 ARKST 29 2:12 6 71 TD
4:50 ARKST 16 1:59 6 11 Punt
0:11 ARKST 22 0:11 5 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 TROY 46 0:08 2 -2 Fumble
11:40 ARKST 28 1:10 5 67 TD
8:27 ARKST 25 2:59 9 51 FG
1:07 ARKST 19 0:17 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 ARKST 34 0:00 3 -7 Punt
10:30 ARKST 25 2:33 8 60 TD
5:22 ARKST 25 0:48 4 -3 Punt
2:09 TROY 32 0:09 1 32 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 ARKST 25 5:48 13 -24 INT
8:46 ARKST 45 2:38 6 53 FG
5:04 ARKST 16 2:09 6 44 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 27 1:46 6 12 Punt
12:43 TROY 25 0:24 3 15 TD
11:42 TROY 27 2:19 9 70 FG
8:42 ARKST 26 0:02 1 26 TD
6:14 TROY 36 0:49 3 6 Punt
2:45 TROY 15 1:57 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 TROY 11 0:51 3 -3 Punt
12:47 ARKST 46 1:00 4 46 TD
10:22 TROY 35 1:51 8 65 TD
4:37 TROY 42 3:23 10 58 TD
0:24 TROY 30 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 TROY 16 2:43 10 79 FG
7:50 TROY 30 2:20 6 65 FG
3:51 TROY 37 0:53 3 -7 Punt
1:52 TROY 27 1:50 11 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 TROY 1 0:00 1 -1 Safety
5:17 TROY 45 0:05 1 -29 INT
2:51 ARKST 40 2:11 12 23 Game
NCAA FB Scores