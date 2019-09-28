Drive Chart
Trask, No. 9 Florida handle FCS's Towson in Swamp, 38-0

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Trask was perfect early and a spectator late. He broke a school record in between.

He had no idea about how good his performance was until coach Dan Mullen's wife told him on the field afterward.

Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping No. 9 Florida beat lower-division Towson 38-0 Saturday and extend its winning streak to nine. He set a school record in the process.

The junior making his second collegiate start completed 15 consecutive passes to open the game, giving him 18 straight completions and breaking Chris Leak's mark (17) set against Wyoming in 2005.

''It's pretty cool to be part of history like that, especially after all the great quarterbacks that have played here,'' Trask said. ''I guess I felt a little more comfortable.''

Trask's hot streak ended with a dropped pass by Jacob Copeland early in the third quarter. He responded with a perfect throw to Kyle Pitts in the corner of the end zone for their second TD hookup of the afternoon.

Trask finished 18-of-20 passing for 188 yards, giving way to Emory Jones in the fourth quarter. Trask showed progress by not having any turnovers. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in his first start , against Tennessee.

He was considerably more efficient, as expected, against the overmatched Tigers (3-2).

''Overall, I thought he managed the game pretty well,'' Dan Mullen said.

The Gators (5-0) need it to continue as they begin a daunting October against seventh-ranked Auburn next week.

''You look at this team: we've taken care of business to this point,'' Mullen said. ''Whatever the situation - good and bad - we've taken care of business so far to this point. We've played some good teams, but now it's going to go to a whole new level.''

Although Florida won the game and covered the 35 1/2-point spread, it also struggled to run the ball early. The Gators mustered 60 yards on 16 carries in the first half.

Mullen put it all on his offensive line.

''That has got to improve for us,'' Mullen said. ''The mental toughness of the offensive line within their preparation has got to improve as we move forward. ... Whatever you're doing is not enough. They need to do more.''

Towson moved the ball well early, but ended its first two drives with a fumble and a missed field goal.

The Gators led 17-0 at halftime, the same score they had against fellow Football Championship Subdivision team Tennessee-Martin earlier this month. And just like the first one, Florida played better after the break.

Towson continued to help. Tom Flacco, a younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, threw interceptions on his first two drives of the third quarter. Donovan Stiner got the first one, and Jon Greenard the second.

Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 157 yards, with two interceptions. He was sacked four times and involved in a fumble. Freshman Jaydon Hill also dropped an interception that he surely would have returned for a touchdown in the first half.

''There is a reason why they are where they are,'' Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. ''We made too many mistakes to win a ballgame against a quality opponent like this, but we learned a lot about ourselves ... and I think it tells us who we could be for the rest of the season.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Towson: Fell to 0-2 against Southeastern Conference teams but held its own in both games. The Tigers lost 38-22 at then-No. 3 LSU in 2012, a game in which Odell Beckham Jr. caugh/t five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. They trailed Florida 17-0 at halftime and botched two scoring chances early.

Florida: The team's woeful offensive line has to play better against the more dangerous Tigers: Auburn and LSU. Auburn's dynamic duo of Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson will provide the first test.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida should remain in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive week. Moving up will require beating more Tigers: first Auburn and then LSU.

BEING CAUTIOUS

The Gators held out two defensive starters - cornerback CJ Henderson and defensive end Jabari Zuniga - because of ankle injuries. Henderson missed his third straight game. Zuniga has sat out the last two. Mullen said they would return next week.

UP NEXT

Towson gets a week off before hosting Colonial Athletic Association foe Albany on Oct. 12.

Florida hosts Auburn next Saturday. The Tigers have won all three meetings since the schools stopped playing annually in 2003.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:47
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 9:52
5-E.Jones complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
04:32
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:50
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 4:59
27-D.Pierce runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:26
pos
0
30
Point After TD 9:19
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 9:25
11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:18
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 3:50
11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:09
pos
0
16
Field Goal 0:01
19-E.McPherson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
03:42
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:28
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:33
11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
05:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 8 7
Passing 8 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 8-15 6-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 231 413
Total Plays 61 60
Avg Gain 3.8 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 65 160
Rush Attempts 29 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.0
Net Yards Passing 166 253
Comp. - Att. 18-32 24-28
Yards Per Pass 5.2 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-17 3-9
Penalties - Yards 7-40 4-28
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.0 1-36.0
Return Yards 38 29
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-38 1-11
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kicking 0/2 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Towson 3-2 00000
9 Florida 5-0 71014738
FLA -39, O/U 62.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 166 PASS YDS 253
65 RUSH YDS 160
231 TOTAL YDS 413
Towson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Stover 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 0 0 83.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 0 0 83.7
R. Stover 2/5 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Feliz-Platt 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
A. Feliz-Platt 7 27 0 15
R. Stover 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Stover 2 12 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Leatherbury 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
S. Leatherbury 4 65 0 25
R. Rutkowski 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Rutkowski 1 20 0 20
J. Epps 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
J. Epps 4 20 0 9
A. Feliz-Platt 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Feliz-Platt 1 4 0 4
T. Vincent 7 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Vincent 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Heyward 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Heyward 5-1 0.0 0
B. Carter 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
B. Carter 4-1 1.5 0
K. Paye 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 2-0 0.0 0
T. Debaillie 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Debaillie 1-1 0.5 0
M. Tyne 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Tyne 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. O'Neill 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/2 0/0
A. O'Neill 0/2 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 188 2 0 202.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 188 2 0 202.0
K. Trask 18/20 188 2 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 1 0 194.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 74 1 0 194.0
E. Jones 6/8 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 84 1
D. Pierce 6 84 1 37
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
E. Jones 1 29 0 29
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
M. Davis 6 22 0 10
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
L. Perine 6 16 0 10
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Copeland 2 5 0 4
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
N. Wright 2 5 0 5
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Hammond 2 3 0 2
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Clement 1 2 0 2
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Wilson 1 -1 0 0
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -12 1
K. Trask 4 -12 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
T. Cleveland 3 59 0 32
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
T. Grimes 5 55 0 18
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Hammond 4 37 0 19
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 2
K. Pitts 4 28 2 12
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Copeland 2 22 0 16
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
V. Jefferson 2 16 0 11
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
L. Perine 1 14 0 14
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Krull 0 0 0 0
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Wells 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
T. Dean III 5-1 0.5 0
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Burney 5-2 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
J. Moon 4-1 0.5 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
B. Stewart Jr. 3-1 0.5 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 3-1 0.0 0
L. Brunson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Brunson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Elam 3-0 0.0 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
D. Reese II 2-4 0.5 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Shuler 2-1 0.5 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hill 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.5
J. Greenard 1-4 0.5 1
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Stiner 1-1 0.0 1
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Slaton 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-1 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Campbell 0-2 0.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
M. Diabate 0-2 0.5 0
K. Bogle 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Bogle 0-4 0.0 0
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Dunlap Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
E. McPherson 1/1 42 4/4 7
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
T. Townsend 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
T. Cleveland 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 TWST 18 5:05 13 57 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TWST 16 6:55 13 64 FG Miss
3:46 TWST 25 2:25 8 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 TWST 25 0:00 3 12 INT
11:07 TWST 10 0:49 3 83 INT
9:19 TWST 25 1:10 4 -13 Punt
4:50 TWST 15 4:41 13 50 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 TWST 25 1:22 6 12 Punt
2:00 TWST 42 1:30 4 22 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 18 5:27 12 82 TD
3:43 FLA 25 3:42 7 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 FLA 20 4:09 9 80 TD
1:11 FLA 22 0:07 2 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 FLA 37 1:47 4 17 Punt
9:43 TWST 7 0:18 2 7 TD
7:25 FLA 34 2:26 6 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 FLA 31 4:32 10 79 TD
8:18 FLA 3 6:10 12 55 Downs
