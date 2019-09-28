Drive Chart
BUFF
MIAOH

No Text

Bester, Gabbert lead Miami (Ohio) past Buffalo 34-20

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Jaylon Bester ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and Miami scored 31 straight points to race past Buffalo 34-20 on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert started the comeback with a 1-yard plunge that cut the RedHawks' deficit to 14-10. Bester capped scoring for Miami (2-3) with a 4-yard run that made it 34-14 late in the third quarter.

In between, Gabbert had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Walker and Mike Brown turned his second interception into a 25-yard touchdown return .

Buffalo (2-3) piled up 309 yards on the ground but threw for just 89 yards.

Jaret Patterson rushed for 185 yards on 22 carries, including an 82-yard scoring run and Kevin Marks had 101 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Patterson's long run made it 14-3 early in the second quarter and Marks scored on a 39-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to close the scoring. However, Matt Myers, who opened the scoring with a touchdown pass, was just 4 of 16 with two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:52
16-A.McNulty extra point is no good. blocked by 92-A.Ertl. 21-S.Weatherford to MOH 21 for 14 yards.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 14:52
5-K.Marks runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
01:58
pos
20
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:14
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 2:17
1-J.Bester runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:06
pos
14
33
Point After TD 7:17
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 7:17
5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:08
pos
14
26
Point After TD 11:46
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 12:35
10-M.Myers incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre INTERCEPTED by 3-M.Brown at BUF 25. 3-M.Brown runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:46
pos
14
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:18
79-S.Sloman 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
01:38
pos
14
13
Point After TD 6:50
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 6:55
5-B.Gabbert runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
02:47
pos
14
9
Point After TD 11:51
14-J.Baltar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 12:05
26-J.Patterson runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
88
yds
00:42
pos
13
3
Field Goal 0:10
79-S.Sloman 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
22
yds
01:59
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:19
14-J.Baltar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:19
10-M.Myers complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
01:02
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 16
Rushing 14 9
Passing 6 4
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 5-19
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 385 261
Total Plays 69 73
Avg Gain 5.6 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 309 145
Rush Attempts 49 55
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 2.6
Net Yards Passing 76 116
Comp. - Att. 7-20 8-18
Yards Per Pass 3.8 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 1-4
Penalties - Yards 10-103 2-20
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-37.2 7-47.9
Return Yards 20 168
Punts - Returns 2-20 3-68
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-75
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-25
Kicking 2/3 6/6
Extra Points 2/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 2-3 770620
Miami (OH) 2-3 01321034
MIAOH 2.5, O/U 47
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, OH
 76 PASS YDS 116
309 RUSH YDS 145
385 TOTAL YDS 261
Buffalo
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Myers 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 59 1 2 51.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 59 1 2 51.6
M. Myers 4/16 59 1 2
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 30 0 0 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 30 0 0 138.0
K. Vantrease 3/4 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 183 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 183 1
Ja. Patterson 22 183 1 82
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 101 1
K. Marks 17 101 1 39
M. Myers 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
M. Myers 5 15 0 24
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
K. Vantrease 3 8 0 9
T. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Anderson 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
A. Nunn 2 30 1 20
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 19 0 11
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Todd 1 17 0 17
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
Ja. Patterson 1 12 0 12
D. Johnson 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Johnson 1 11 0 11
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Banks 0 0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 0 0 0 0
T. Overton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Overton 0 0 0 0
B. Porter 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Porter 0 0 0 0
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Marks 0 0 0 0
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Lee 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Otwinowski 7-0 0.0 0
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Banks 6-2 0.0 0
D. Russell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Russell 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Hill 4-2 0.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Koonce 3-1 1.0 0
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Onwuka 3-0 0.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Riggins 3-2 0.0 0
R. McGee 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. McGee 2-1 0.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Gross Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
C. Bazile 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bazile 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harrison 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harrison 1-0 0.0 0
E. Black 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Black 1-0 0.0 0
D. Foxworth 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Foxworth 1-0 0.0 0
L. Mack 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Mack 0-1 0.0 0
A. Holloway 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Holloway 0-1 0.0 0
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Marks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
A. McNulty 0/0 0 0/1 0
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
J. Baltar 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 0
K. Vantrease 5 37.2 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 13 0
R. Cook Jr. 2 10.0 13 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 120 1 0 125.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 120 1 0 125.8
B. Gabbert 8/17 120 1 0
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Sorenson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 107 1
J. Bester 24 107 1 20
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
M. Thomas 4 18 0 11
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
T. Shelton 7 16 0 5
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
D. Johnson 9 14 0 4
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 4 1
B. Gabbert 7 4 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 83 0
J. Maye 3 83 0 52
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
J. Walker 1 13 1 13
D. Robinson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Robinson 1 11 0 11
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Sorenson 1 7 0 7
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Bester 1 5 0 5
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Johnson 1 1 0 1
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Mayock 0 0 0 0
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Rugamba 7-1 0.0 0
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. McWood 7-2 0.0 0
M. Reid 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Reid 6-0 0.0 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Costin 5-2 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Weatherford 5-2 0.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
B. Baratti 4-2 1.0 0
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
M. Brown 4-1 0.0 2
L. Phelps 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Phelps 2-0 1.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lemon 1-2 0.0 0
S. Vaughan 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Vaughan 1-1 0.0 0
R. Newton 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Newton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sharp 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Sharp 1-0 0.0 0
K. Butler 82 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
B. Kimpler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Kimpler 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ertl 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Ertl 1-1 0.0 0
G. Baumoel 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Baumoel 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
S. Sloman 2/2 53 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 47.9 5
K. Kramer 7 47.9 5 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
M. Thomas 3 18.7 23 0
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Walker 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 26 0
M. Thomas 3 22.7 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 2:22 5 18 Punt
8:21 BUFF 39 1:02 4 51 TD
5:48 BUFF 32 3:02 7 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 0:50 3 2 Punt
12:47 BUFF 12 0:42 2 88 TD
10:43 BUFF 20 0:54 3 2 Punt
6:50 BUFF 25 0:55 4 28 INT
4:25 BUFF 5 0:48 3 -2 Fumble
0:43 BUFF 25 0:03 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 BUFF 18 0:46 3 80 INT
11:46 BUFF 25 1:15 3 1 Punt
7:17 BUFF 25 3:47 9 42 Downs
2:14 BUFF 25 1:58 6 45 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 BUFF 23 4:08 14 64 Downs
3:57 BUFF 7 0:49 5 82 Fumble
0:29 BUFF 25 0:00 1 4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 MIAOH 34 3:33 12 -3 Downs
7:19 MIAOH 27 0:57 3 6 Punt
2:09 BUFF 49 1:59 8 22 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 MIAOH 45 0:36 3 9 Punt
11:51 MIAOH 15 1:03 5 36 Punt
9:42 BUFF 46 2:47 11 59 TD
5:18 BUFF 47 0:19 3 -10 Punt
2:56 BUFF 3 1:38 3 0 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 MIAOH 18 0:00 4 17 Punt
10:25 BUFF 39 3:08 9 69 TD
3:23 MIAOH 33 1:06 4 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MIAOH 32 2:34 6 4 Punt
6:43 MIAOH 13 1:59 6 27 Punt
2:52 BUFF 11 1:39 4 -14 Downs
NCAA FB Scores