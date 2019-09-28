|
|
|BUFF
|MIAOH
Bester, Gabbert lead Miami (Ohio) past Buffalo 34-20
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Jaylon Bester ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and Miami scored 31 straight points to race past Buffalo 34-20 on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Quarterback Brett Gabbert started the comeback with a 1-yard plunge that cut the RedHawks' deficit to 14-10. Bester capped scoring for Miami (2-3) with a 4-yard run that made it 34-14 late in the third quarter.
In between, Gabbert had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Walker and Mike Brown turned his second interception into a 25-yard touchdown return .
Buffalo (2-3) piled up 309 yards on the ground but threw for just 89 yards.
Jaret Patterson rushed for 185 yards on 22 carries, including an 82-yard scoring run and Kevin Marks had 101 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Patterson's long run made it 14-3 early in the second quarter and Marks scored on a 39-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to close the scoring. However, Matt Myers, who opened the scoring with a touchdown pass, was just 4 of 16 with two interceptions and lost a fumble.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|14
|9
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|385
|261
|Total Plays
|69
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|309
|145
|Rush Attempts
|49
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|76
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|7-20
|8-18
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-103
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.2
|7-47.9
|Return Yards
|20
|168
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|3-68
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-75
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kicking
|2/3
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|309
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|4/16
|59
|1
|2
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3/4
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|22
|183
|1
|82
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|17
|101
|1
|39
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|5
|15
|0
|24
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|8
|0
|9
|
T. Anderson 2 RB
|T. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|2
|30
|1
|20
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Todd 86 WR
|C. Todd
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Johnson 9 QB
|D. Johnson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Overton 13 WR
|T. Overton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Porter 17 WR
|B. Porter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 12 CB
|D. Russell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGee 92 DT
|R. McGee
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison 34 LB
|J. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Foxworth 54 DT
|D. Foxworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mack 52 DE
|L. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holloway 90 DT
|A. Holloway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|5
|37.2
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|8/17
|120
|1
|0
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|24
|107
|1
|20
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|14
|0
|4
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|7
|4
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|3
|83
|0
|52
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaughan 50 OL
|S. Vaughan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Newton 48 DL
|R. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 92 DL
|A. Ertl
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baumoel 36 LB
|G. Baumoel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|2/2
|53
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|7
|47.9
|5
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|22.7
|26
|0
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
4th 0:28 ACCN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
21
4th 5:14 NFLN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
14
21
2nd 8:42 ESPN+
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
4th 5:24 FloSports
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
4th 7:52 CBSSN
-
MISS
2BAMA
24
52
4th 13:23 CBS
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
4th 4:00 FOX
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
4th 3:59 ESPN2
-
18UVA
10ND
17
35
4th 10:28 NBC
-
IND
25MICHST
24
28
4th 9:58 BTN
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
4th 1:19 ABC
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
14
20
4th 7:24 ESPN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
7
3rd 0:00 ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
4th 4:11 SECN
-
ARKST
TROY
21
10
1st 4:50 ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
10
3
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
0
3
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
0
0
1st 1:58 ESPN+
-
CINCY
MRSHL
28
0
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
UAB
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
UCONN
22UCF
0
065 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
0
049 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
0
049 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
0
060 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
0
069 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
0
065.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NCST
FSU
0
062.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UK
SC
0
055 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UNLV
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-7.5
Sat 8:00pm FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
0
063 O/U
+20.5
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN