UCLA
ARIZ

Arizona holds on to beat UCLA 20-17 behind Gunnell

  • AP
  • Sep 29, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona played without its starting quarterback and its most productive running back, a combination that would have likely led to disaster last season.

This year's Wildcats have a different kind of swagger to them.

Back-up quarterback, multiple running backs having to carry the load, young players in key positions - doesn't matter to them.

Grant Gunnell threw for 352 yards and a touchdown in his first career start and Arizona held on to beat UCLA 20-17 Saturday night after JJ Molson missed a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

''These guys are learning on the run, they're growing up,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''To play in the last two games the way they've played down the stretch, for a young football team (it's big)''

Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) played without its two best offensive players with quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor out due to leg injuries.

Gunnell had seen spot action earlier this season, but was making his first collegiate start. The freshman played like he had been the starter all along, keeping his poise while completing 29 of 44 passes.

''I have full confidence in Grant,'' Arizona linebacker Tony Fields said. ''He deals with us in practice every day and somehow, some finds a way to make plays like he did tonight.''

UCLA (1-4, 1-1) pulled off an epic comeback last week, rallying from 35 points down to beat Washington State. The Bruins needed another, not-so-monumental comeback after Gary Brightwell scored on a 10-yard run to put Arizona up 20-17.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the comeback against the Cougars, but left late in the third quarter after Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris fell on his left leg from behind.

His replacement, sophomore Austin Burton, had a chance when UCLA forced a punt and got the ball at its 9-yard line with 2:52 left.

Burton worked the Bruins down the field quickly to Arizona's 21-yard line, but Molson pushed his field goal attempt wide right with 34 seconds left.

''He's made a lot of big kicks for us,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''It's unfortunate it comes down to a kick at the end of the game. There's a lot of other plays you could make where it doesn't come down to a kick.''

UCLA saved its season and potentially Kelly's job last week with its 67-63 comeback win over then-No. 19 Washington State.

Thompson-Robinson had a school-record 564 yards of offense while accounting for seven touchdowns and looked like he was going to slice right through Arizona's defense as well.

UCLA went 85 yards - 40 on Thompson-Robinson runs - in 12 plays on its opening drive and scored on Matt Lynch's 2-yard touchdown catch.

The Bruins sputtered after that, managing 100 yards the rest of the half.

Arizona was a little better at moving the ball - well, until it got to the red zone. The Wildcats crossed UCLA's 20-yard line three times in the first half and stalled each time, settling for two Lucas Havrisik field goals and another he missed.

Arizona didn't take long to get going in the second half, scoring on its first play when Darrius Smith took advantage of a breakdown in coverage by UCLA and streaked along the sideline alone for a 75-yard touchdown.

''You rush three, drop eight into zone and they throw the ball over your head,'' Kelly said. ''That's a bit of a backbreaker.''

UCLA answered after Thompson-Robinson went down, scoring on a 3-yard run by Joshua Kelly after he broke off a 36-yard run to put UCLA up 17-13. Arizona again had its own answer, scoring on Brightwell's run and surviving the potential game-tying kick.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA lost its starting quarterback and another chance at a comeback victory when Molson missed his kick.

Arizona pulled out a gritty win without two of its best players and may be hitting its stride after a disappointing season-opening loss to Hawaii.

REVERSED TD

Arizona appeared to have a game-clinching touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when Brian Casteel caught a screen pass, broke a couple of tackles and raced into the end zone.

One problem: His knee was down when he caught Gunnell's pass.

So instead of a 42-yard score, Arizona took a two-yard loss and ended up punting the ball away after failing on a third-down try.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Arizona plays at Colorado next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:51
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
Touchdown 10:59
23-G.Brightwell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
17
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 0:07
27-J.Kelley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:40
pos
16
13
Point After TD 8:17
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 8:28
17-G.Gunnell complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:05
pos
10
12
Field Goal 8:33
17-J.Molson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
56
yds
6:20
pos
10
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:23
43-L.Havrisik 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
03:10
pos
7
6
Field Goal 8:41
43-L.Havrisik 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
33
yds
03:02
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:33
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:40
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 81-M.Lynch. 81-M.Lynch runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
100
yds
04:48
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 21
Rushing 10 7
Passing 13 14
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 443 439
Total Plays 85 74
Avg Gain 5.2 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 217 99
Rush Attempts 43 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 3.3
Net Yards Passing 226 340
Comp. - Att. 22-42 29-44
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-2 2-12
Penalties - Yards 5-40 10-74
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-42.5 5-47.4
Return Yards 11 12
Punts - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-12
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 1-4 7010017
Arizona 3-1 067720
ARIZ -3, O/U 68.5
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 226 PASS YDS 340
217 RUSH YDS 99
443 TOTAL YDS 439
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 180 1 1 101.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 180 1 1 101.3
D. Thompson-Robinson 17/33 180 1 1
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 48 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 48 0 0 100.4
A. Burton 5/9 48 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 127 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 127 1
J. Kelley 27 127 1 36
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 63 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 9 63 0 26
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
D. Felton 6 19 0 7
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Burton 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
K. Philips 6 63 0 25
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 0
J. Erwin 7 63 0 13
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Asiasi 2 27 0 16
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Cota 2 22 0 15
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Felton 2 21 0 17
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Wilson 1 21 0 21
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Kelley 1 9 0 9
M. Lynch 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
M. Lynch 1 2 1 2
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Martinez 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 6-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 6-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 5-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 4-0 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 4-0 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 3-0 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 3-0 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Lucier-South 2-0 1.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 2-0 0.0 0
S. Pitts 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Pitts 2-0 1.0 0
J. Dinneen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dinneen 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mafi 1-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Molson 1/2 37 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 2
W. Lees 4 42.5 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
K. Philips 2 5.5 7 0
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 352 1 0 140.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 352 1 0 140.6
G. Gunnell 29/44 352 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
Da. Smith 6 35 0 16
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
N. Tilford 3 33 0 28
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
G. Brightwell 7 33 1 17
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
M. Wiley 4 7 0 5
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Casteel 1 5 0 5
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
G. Gunnell 6 0 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 1
Da. Smith 5 99 1 75
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
B. Casteel 7 44 0 17
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
C. Peterson 3 44 0 27
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
J. Joiner 3 38 0 16
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
M. Wiley 1 34 0 34
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
S. Berryhill III 3 33 0 13
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Dixon 2 31 0 24
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
T. Cunningham 4 19 0 8
T. Reid III 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Reid III 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Fields II 10-0 0.0 0
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
C. Schooler 9-3 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
A. Pandy 6-0 1.0 0
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
X. Bell 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Bell 3-0 0.0 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Young 3-2 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Burns 3-0 0.0 1
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Whittaker 2-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Harris 2-0 1.0 0
J. Belknap 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Belknap 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wilborn 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilborn 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barrs 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barrs 1-0 0.0 0
F. Connolly 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Connolly 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mason 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
L. Havrisik 2/3 41 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Aragon 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.4 3
M. Aragon 5 47.4 3 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 UCLA 15 4:48 13 100 TD
4:58 UCLA 12 2:31 7 24 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 20 2:49 7 25 INT
8:05 UCLA 25 0:56 3 5 Punt
3:19 UCLA 25 1:11 3 5 Punt
1:20 UCLA 20 1:01 6 31 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UCLA 25 0:00 20 31 FG
8:17 UCLA 25 0:53 4 12 Punt
3:47 UCLA 20 3:40 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 UCLA 25 3:19 8 27 Punt
3:04 UCLA 9 2:20 11 70 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 25 1:38 5 30 Punt
8:33 ARIZ 25 3:29 11 23 Punt
2:08 UCLA 36 1:55 5 20 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 ARIZ 45 3:02 9 33 FG
6:33 ARIZ 30 3:10 11 42 FG
2:03 ARIZ 21 0:37 3 9 Punt
0:15 ARIZ 49 0:07 2 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:33 ARIZ 25 0:05 1 75 TD
7:20 ARIZ 19 3:28 11 28 Punt
0:02 ARIZ 25 0:00 11 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:27 ARIZ 6 4:14 10 77 Punt
0:40 ARIZ 21 0:13 3 -14 Game
NCAA FB Scores