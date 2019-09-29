|
|
|UCLA
|ARIZ
Arizona holds on to beat UCLA 20-17 behind Gunnell
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona played without its starting quarterback and its most productive running back, a combination that would have likely led to disaster last season.
This year's Wildcats have a different kind of swagger to them.
Back-up quarterback, multiple running backs having to carry the load, young players in key positions - doesn't matter to them.
Grant Gunnell threw for 352 yards and a touchdown in his first career start and Arizona held on to beat UCLA 20-17 Saturday night after JJ Molson missed a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
''These guys are learning on the run, they're growing up,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''To play in the last two games the way they've played down the stretch, for a young football team (it's big)''
Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) played without its two best offensive players with quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor out due to leg injuries.
Gunnell had seen spot action earlier this season, but was making his first collegiate start. The freshman played like he had been the starter all along, keeping his poise while completing 29 of 44 passes.
''I have full confidence in Grant,'' Arizona linebacker Tony Fields said. ''He deals with us in practice every day and somehow, some finds a way to make plays like he did tonight.''
UCLA (1-4, 1-1) pulled off an epic comeback last week, rallying from 35 points down to beat Washington State. The Bruins needed another, not-so-monumental comeback after Gary Brightwell scored on a 10-yard run to put Arizona up 20-17.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the comeback against the Cougars, but left late in the third quarter after Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris fell on his left leg from behind.
His replacement, sophomore Austin Burton, had a chance when UCLA forced a punt and got the ball at its 9-yard line with 2:52 left.
Burton worked the Bruins down the field quickly to Arizona's 21-yard line, but Molson pushed his field goal attempt wide right with 34 seconds left.
''He's made a lot of big kicks for us,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''It's unfortunate it comes down to a kick at the end of the game. There's a lot of other plays you could make where it doesn't come down to a kick.''
UCLA saved its season and potentially Kelly's job last week with its 67-63 comeback win over then-No. 19 Washington State.
Thompson-Robinson had a school-record 564 yards of offense while accounting for seven touchdowns and looked like he was going to slice right through Arizona's defense as well.
UCLA went 85 yards - 40 on Thompson-Robinson runs - in 12 plays on its opening drive and scored on Matt Lynch's 2-yard touchdown catch.
The Bruins sputtered after that, managing 100 yards the rest of the half.
Arizona was a little better at moving the ball - well, until it got to the red zone. The Wildcats crossed UCLA's 20-yard line three times in the first half and stalled each time, settling for two Lucas Havrisik field goals and another he missed.
Arizona didn't take long to get going in the second half, scoring on its first play when Darrius Smith took advantage of a breakdown in coverage by UCLA and streaked along the sideline alone for a 75-yard touchdown.
''You rush three, drop eight into zone and they throw the ball over your head,'' Kelly said. ''That's a bit of a backbreaker.''
UCLA answered after Thompson-Robinson went down, scoring on a 3-yard run by Joshua Kelly after he broke off a 36-yard run to put UCLA up 17-13. Arizona again had its own answer, scoring on Brightwell's run and surviving the potential game-tying kick.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA lost its starting quarterback and another chance at a comeback victory when Molson missed his kick.
Arizona pulled out a gritty win without two of its best players and may be hitting its stride after a disappointing season-opening loss to Hawaii.
REVERSED TD
Arizona appeared to have a game-clinching touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when Brian Casteel caught a screen pass, broke a couple of tackles and raced into the end zone.
One problem: His knee was down when he caught Gunnell's pass.
So instead of a 42-yard score, Arizona took a two-yard loss and ended up punting the ball away after failing on a third-down try.
UP NEXT
UCLA hosts Oregon State next Saturday.
Arizona plays at Colorado next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|443
|439
|Total Plays
|85
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|99
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|340
|Comp. - Att.
|22-42
|29-44
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-2
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|10-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|11
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|340
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|17/33
|180
|1
|1
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|5/9
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|27
|127
|1
|36
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|63
|0
|26
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|6
|19
|0
|7
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|6
|63
|0
|25
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|7
|63
|0
|13
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Lynch 81 TE
|M. Lynch
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dinneen 43 LB
|J. Dinneen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|4
|42.5
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|29/44
|352
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|7
|33
|1
|17
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|6
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|5
|99
|1
|75
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|7
|44
|0
|17
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|3
|44
|0
|27
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|3
|38
|0
|16
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|3
|33
|0
|13
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Bell 37 S
|X. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Belknap 86 DE
|J. Belknap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|2/3
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|5
|47.4
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
38
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
54
3
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
17
20
Final ESPN