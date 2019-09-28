Drive Chart
Syracuse defeats Holy Cross 41-3 on DeVito's 4 scores

  • Sep 28, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse enters its bye week holding its collective breath on the status of starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and waiting for its offense to start playing at the speed coach Dino Babers expects.

DeVito passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers, the Syracuse defense held Holy Cross to 18 yards rushing and the Orange (3-2) defeated the Crusaders (1-3), a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, 41-3 Saturday.

But DeVito, who was 19 of 31 for 269 yards, left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. Things were well in hand for Syracuse, but Babers, who said DeVito gave himself a ''thumbs up'' after the win, didn't second-guess himself for leaving DeVito in the game.

''He had the first team offensive line in front of him. He's going to be out there a lot in those situations the next three years so we don't see it as a dangerous situation,'' he said.

Babers was effusive in his praise of the defense, but not as much for his unit on the other side of the ball.

''I thought our defense was fantastic,'' Babers said. ''Holding a team to no touchdowns in college football is a big deal.''

As for the offense?

''This is year one with our new group. Then we'll get to year two, then year three, and then it won't look like there's paint drying out there because right now it looks slow to me. We'll get it right.''

Getting it right means eliminating turnovers. The Orange coughed it over three times in the fourth quarter.

''I thought that our offense did some things well in the first half. I thought we were really quick in the first quarter and slowed down a little bit in the second. In the second half, the three turnovers obviously brought us down,'' Babers said. ''It's not as clean as I would have liked.'' The Orange scored 17 points in the first.

''No one gave us a chance here today and that's probably fair,'' Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. ''But at the same time I like the toughness that we displayed out there.''

The win was Syracuse's 13th straight against the Crusaders in the team's first meeting since 1973.

The Syracuse defense held Holy Cross to 138 yards total offense, sacked Connor Degenhardt four times and held the Crusaders quarterback to 13 of 28 and 104 yards passing. Holy Cross was averaging nine points a game entering Saturday's contest.

''That was a good defense, that was a good team all around,'' Degenhardt said.

''Overall, I think that on defense and offense, this team needs to step up a little more,'' Syracuse defensive lineman Kendall Coleman said. ''We didn't just skate by, we went out there and handled business today, so I'm satisfied with the team in that aspect that we didn't let the opportunity get away from us but I definitely think that we're capable of more.''

Aaron Hackett and Trishton Jackson, who scored two touchdowns each against Western Michigan the week before, added one each against the Crusaders. Freshman tight end Luke Benson scored his first touchdown on a 70-yard pass play and Harris took a DeVito pass 47 yards for a score.

Syracuse wasted little time getting on the board in its first possession as DeVito hit Hackett on a 14-yard scoring strike for a 7-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, the Orange recovered a Jon Jon Roberts fumbled punt on the Holy Cross 17 and capitalized immediately. On the first play, DeVito hit Jackson on a 17-yard pass play and a 14-0 lead. A 52-yard field goal by punter Sterling Hofrichter made it 17-0 midway through the first quarter. Hofrichter is also a placekicker with a very strong leg.

Syracuse took a 24-3 halftime lead on a 23-yard run up the middle by Abdul Adams and was never threatened.

WALKING WOUNDED:

Syracuse played without three starters: All-America free safety Andre Cisco, offensive lineman Sam Heckel and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

OUCH:

Tyrell Richards crushed Degenhardt for a 2-yard loss in the second quarter but was called for targeting on what seemed to be a legal hit.

IN THE RECORD BOOK:

Syracuse running back Moe Neal picked up 37 yards rushing, becoming the 23rd player in school history with more than 2,000 yards on the ground. DeVito is the second Orange quarterback with multiple games of more than four touchdown passes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Holy Cross: The Crusaders couldn't get much going against Syracuse, which has been par for the course this season. Unless Holy Cross finds some answers it could be a long season in the Patriot League.

Syracuse: Orange fans will hold their breath on DeVito's status. It's hard to take much out of the Holy Cross game, but the offense sputtered for much of the time after a quick start. On the other hand, Syracuse managed to get over .500 and has two weeks to get healthy for the resumption of ACC play.

UP NEXT

Holy Cross: The Crusaders kick off Patriot League action Saturday at Bucknell, the team's third-straight road game.

Syracuse: The Orange has a bye before heading off to Raleigh, NC for an Oct. 10 ACC matchup with North Carolina State.

https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:40
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
41
Touchdown 14:49
13-T.DeVito complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:07
pos
3
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
34
Touchdown 1:26
13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:41
pos
3
33
Field Goal 6:28
91-A.Szmyt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
19
yds
02:18
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:09
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 10:09
23-A.Adams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
23
yds
02:46
pos
3
23
Field Goal 13:42
35-D.Ng 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
44
yds
01:29
pos
3
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:17
10-S.Hofricther 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
01:38
pos
0
17
Point After TD 8:25
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:37
13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
17
yds
00:05
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:46
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:52
13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
01:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 19
Rushing 1 6
Passing 6 13
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 4-18 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 115 427
Total Plays 67 72
Avg Gain 1.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 18 143
Rush Attempts 32 36
Avg Rush Yards 0.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 97 284
Comp. - Att. 15-35 23-36
Yards Per Pass 2.8 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-23 1-2
Penalties - Yards 5-23 7-74
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 10-43.6 5-43.0
Return Yards 34 87
Punts - Returns 1-5 4-35
Kickoffs - Returns 1-29 2-52
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 7/7
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Holy Cross 1-3 03003
Syracuse 3-2 17710741
CUSE -40.5, O/U 55
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 97 PASS YDS 284
18 RUSH YDS 143
115 TOTAL YDS 427
Holy Cross
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 104 0 0 77.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 104 0 0 77.6
C. Degenhardt 13/28 104 0 0
E. Clifford 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 16 0 0 47.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 16 0 0 47.8
E. Clifford 2/7 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Cozier 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Cozier 3 0 0 2
E. Clifford 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
E. Clifford 2 -10 0 0
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
C. Degenhardt 5 -22 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Ayeni 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
T. Ayeni 4 64 0 27
D. Mountain 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Mountain 3 16 0 6
C. Pirwitz 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Pirwitz 1 10 0 10
D. Cozier 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Cozier 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lang 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
J. Lang 10-2 0.0 0
C. Riley 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Riley 4-0 0.0 0
B. Whitley 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Whitley 4-0 0.0 0
C. Stefanik 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Stefanik 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
K. Knight 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Knight 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mannion 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Mannion 1-1 0.0 0
G. Holloman 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
G. Holloman 1-0 0.0 1
K. Bucceroni 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Bucceroni 1-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ebo 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Ebo 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Wilkinson 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 44.2 0
C. Wilkinson 9 44.2 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 269 4 1 170.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 269 4 1 170.3
T. DeVito 19/31 269 4 1
C. Welch 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 17 0 0 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 17 0 0 108.6
C. Welch 4/5 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 42 1
A. Adams 6 42 1 19
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
M. Neal 11 36 0 6
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
T. DeVito 9 28 0 12
J. Jordan 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Jordan 2 18 0 11
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
J. Howard 4 10 0 6
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
M. Pierre 3 6 0 4
C. Welch 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Welch 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 107 1
T. Harris 6 107 1 47
L. Benson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 70 1
L. Benson 1 70 1 70
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 1
T. Jackson 6 58 1 17
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
A. Hackett 2 22 1 14
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Johnson 2 18 0 13
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Howard 1 9 0 9
C. Jackson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Jackson 1 3 0 3
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Neal 2 1 0 7
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Johnson 1 0 0 0
C. Elmore 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Elmore 0 0 0 0
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Riley 0 0 0 0
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Adams 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Armstrong 6-2 0.0 0
L. Williams 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
L. Williams 5-2 1.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
A. Stritzinger 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Stritzinger 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Fredrick 3-1 0.0 0
E. Coley 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
E. Coley 2-4 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Black 2-2 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Coleman 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
M. Jones 2-2 0.5 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Ruff 2-1 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Jonathan 2-0 1.0 0
C. Elmore 5 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Elmore 1-0 0.0 0
E. Foster 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
K. Strickland 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Strickland 1-1 0.0 0
B. Berry 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 2.5
B. Berry 1-4 2.5 0
D. Tuazama 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Tuazama 1-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Robinson 0-2 0.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cordy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
S. Hofrichter 1/1 52 1/1 4
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
A. Szmyt 1/1 26 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 4
S. Hofrichter 5 43.0 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
S. Riley 1 29.0 29 0
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
A. Hackett 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 34 0
S. Riley 3 12.3 34 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
N. Johnson 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOLY 25 0:46 3 -2 Punt
11:46 HOLY 25 1:31 3 6 Punt
8:25 HOLY 25 3:45 8 36 Downs
2:10 HOLY 25 1:29 8 44 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 HOLY 36 0:58 3 -6 Punt
7:15 HOLY 14 4:29 10 20 Punt
1:23 HOLY 32 0:48 6 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 HOLY 11 1:31 3 0 Punt
10:22 HOLY 11 1:01 3 -2 Punt
5:41 HOLY 25 1:53 4 -10 Punt
1:15 HOLY 25 0:38 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 HOLY 25 0:40 3 -5 Punt
12:54 HOLY 23 0:46 3 -9 Fumble
11:20 CUSE 38 0:53 4 6 Downs
7:24 HOLY 27 4:43 9 40 Downs
0:29 CUSE 42 0:00 1 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 CUSE 37 1:44 7 63 TD
10:10 CUSE 32 0:48 3 6 Fumble
8:42 HOLY 17 0:05 1 17 TD
3:55 CUSE 39 1:38 6 27 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 CUSE 42 2:46 10 23 TD
8:32 CUSE 32 1:08 3 3 Punt
2:42 CUSE 22 1:06 5 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 CUSE 33 0:00 5 17 Punt
11:59 CUSE 39 1:31 6 16 Punt
8:46 HOLY 27 2:18 6 19 FG
3:07 CUSE 36 1:41 5 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 CUSE 30 0:07 1 70 TD
13:56 CUSE 29 0:39 3 -6 INT
10:21 CUSE 32 2:51 12 41 Fumble
1:56 CUSE 33 1:21 4 9 Downs
NCAA FB Scores