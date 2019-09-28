Drive Chart
Mond-Davis twice for No. 23 Texas A&M to beat Arkansas 31-27

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) No. 23 Texas A&M had a chance to really take control early when big defensive tackle Justin Madubuike intercepted a pass at the goal line.

That's just not what happens when the Aggies, even when favored by more than three touchdowns, play Arkansas. These games are always close.

Kellen Mond threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Quartney Davis' second TD catch put the Aggies ahead to stay in a 31-27 win Saturday over Arkansas, which drove to the A&M 19 in the final minute before a fourth-down incompletion.

''I wouldn't say it's embarrassing. I've been playing this game for the past three years and it seems like every year it comes down to the wire,'' Davis said. ''It's a pretty interesting game.''

Instead of the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) seizing momentum after Madubuike picked off the pass by Nick Starkel, DeJon Harris scooped up a fumble and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown on the next play to get Arkansas within 14-10 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Starkel, the grad transfer who played for Texas A&M the past two seasons, sustained a significant bruise on his left (non-throwing) arm when tackling the 304-pound Madubuike and didn't return.

''I had never had an interception in my life,'' Madubuike said. ''I just looked up to see where the ball was and it just appeared right to my left peripheral. I turned and it was right there, and grabbed it and tried to run, and he tried to tackle me.''

The Razorbacks even went ahead when Ben Hicks, who lost the starting job to Starkel after two games, made a nice back-shoulder throw to Mike Woods in the front corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD.

A week after a home loss to San Jose State, the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) lost their 13th consecutive SEC game, including all 10 under second-year coach Chad Morris. They have lost eight in a row against Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12.

''It hurts that it was that close and we couldn't do it, but I think it opened some eyes,'' Arkansas cornerback Kamren Curl said.

''We've got to find ways to win games like this,'' Morris said. ''This was a pivotal week for our football team. We all knew this performance last week was unacceptable. And how we responded was the only thing that matters, and why we got the results that we did.''

After Mond was picked off in the end zone late in the third quarter, the Razorbacks had to punt after Hicks was sacked at the 2. That set up a short drive for Mond's 3-yard TD to Davis with 12:21 left.

Davis' 22-yard catch-and-run 8 seconds before halftime had put A&M up 21-17. He spun away from a linebacker after making a short catch, then swept across to the other side of the field to score.

The teams traded field goals after Davis' second TD catch, and Seth Small's 50-yarder with 3:52 left was big for Texas A&M.

''You always feel good because you find ways to persevere and have success, but you're not satisfied, you're not content,'' Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''You know there's a lot of issues that we have to get fixed to go on down the road to play good football.''

SO CLOSE

A close game between the former Southwest Conference rivals really should be no surprise. The Aggies won by a touchdown last year, after three of the previous four meetings went to overtime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: After losses to No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Auburn, the Aggies again found themselves in a tight game against Arkansas. Texas A&M had a chance to take control early after Madubuike's interception, but the scoop-and-score by Arkansas on the next play quickly changed the tone of things again.

Arkansas: Hicks, who lost the starting job to Starkel after two games, had already converted one fourth down on the final Arkansas drive, and had an impressive 17-yard scramble before his final pass was incomplete. He finished 15 of 27 for 188 yards.

Morris said afterward, ''Nick's our starter.''

CAPTAIN'S STADIUM

The game was played again in the home stadium of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, who are owned by Jerry Jones, a captain for Arkansas' 1964 undefeated team. Jones was at the game. His grandson, John Stephen Jones, is a Razorbacks quarterback.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M was the only two-loss team in the latest AP Top 25. The Aggies likely did enough to hang in the poll.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies have an open date before hosting second-ranked Alabama on Oct. 12, which starts a stretch of four of five games at home.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play Oct. 12 at Kentucky after an open date.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:38
47-S.Small 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
43
yds
04:14
pos
31
27
Field Goal 9:32
19-C.Limpert 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
48
yds
02:49
pos
28
27
Point After TD 12:21
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 12:26
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
01:27
pos
27
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:34
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 10:40
21-D.Whaley runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
02:44
pos
21
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:16
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
95
yds
01:39
pos
20
17
Point After TD 1:55
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 2:01
6-B.Hicks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
01:30
pos
14
16
Point After TD 5:30
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 5:36
28-I.Spiller to TXAM 10 FUMBLES (6-G.Richardson). 8-D.Harris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
82
yds
0:00
pos
14
9
Point After TD 9:48
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 9:54
28-I.Spiller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:26
pos
13
3
Field Goal 14:25
19-C.Limpert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
02:27
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:56
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:00
11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
03:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 26
Rushing 8 5
Passing 14 18
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-10 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 311 378
Total Plays 68 70
Avg Gain 4.6 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 89 98
Rush Attempts 33 26
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.8
Net Yards Passing 222 280
Comp. - Att. 23-35 27-44
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 2-17
Penalties - Yards 6-55 8-48
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-49.5 3-38.7
Return Yards 58 47
Punts - Returns 1-9 2-35
Kickoffs - Returns 1-31 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-18 1-12
Kicking 5/5 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Texas A&M 3-2 71401031
Arkansas 2-3 0177327
ARK 23.5, O/U 60
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 222 PASS YDS 280
89 RUSH YDS 98
311 TOTAL YDS 378
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 251 3 1 148.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 251 3 1 148.5
K. Mond 23/35 251 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
J. Kibodi 9 38 0 14
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 33 0
K. Mond 14 33 0 18
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
Q. Davis 2 19 0 18
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 0 1
I. Spiller 7 0 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
J. Ausbon 7 82 0 17
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 80 1
A. Smith 5 80 1 30
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 62 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 2
Q. Davis 7 62 2 22
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
I. Spiller 2 17 0 12
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Kibodi 1 9 0 9
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Buckley 1 1 0 1
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Rogers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Carper 8-1 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Richardson 5-2 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
J. Madubuike 5-0 1.0 1
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
Bu. Johnson 4-3 1.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Clemons 3-3 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 3-1 0.0 0
E. Blades 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Blades 2-1 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Hines III 2-3 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Br. Johnson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 1-0 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Pryor 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hansford 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hansford 1-1 0.0 0
J. Martin 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Peevy 1-1 0.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Leal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
S. Small 1/1 50 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.5 3
B. Mann 4 49.5 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
A. Smith 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
A. Smith 1 9.0 9 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 188 1 0 126.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 188 1 0 126.3
B. Hicks 15/27 188 1 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 109 0 1 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 109 0 1 112.7
N. Starkel 12/17 109 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 89 0
R. Boyd 18 89 0 24
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
D. Whaley 3 12 1 11
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
B. Hicks 3 0 0 17
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Starkel 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
C. O'Grady 8 91 0 27
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 1
M. Woods 4 62 1 22
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
T. Burks 4 58 0 31
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
T. Morris 2 26 0 16
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
D. Whaley 3 21 0 16
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Jackson 1 19 0 19
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
R. Boyd 2 10 0 7
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Hammonds 2 8 0 7
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Jackson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
K. Curl 9-3 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 6-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Richardson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Foucha 5-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. McClellion 4-1 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
Mo. Brown 4-0 0.0 1
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Agim 3-0 1.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Bell 2-0 2.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Soli 2-1 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
TJ. Smith 2-0 1.0 0
C. Clay 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Clay 2-1 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ha. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Mason 1-1 0.0 0
I. Nichols 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Nichols 1-1 0.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Pool 1-3 0.0 0
N. Parodi 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Parodi 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Limpert 2/3 46 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 0
S. Loy 3 38.7 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 32 0
T. Burks 2 17.5 32 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 TXAM 34 2:18 5 22 Punt
6:55 TXAM 37 3:55 8 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 TXAM 25 4:26 11 75 TD
5:46 TXAM 18 0:00 1 -12 TD
5:30 TXAM 25 1:18 3 -7 Punt
1:55 TXAM 25 1:39 12 95 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 TXAM 32 0:00 3 1 Punt
10:34 TXAM 25 1:21 3 8 Punt
8:13 TXAM 44 3:44 8 -32 INT
2:02 ARK 49 1:27 7 35 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 TXAM 25 4:14 10 43 FG
0:34 TXAM 19 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 2:31 6 41 FG Miss
9:59 ARK 14 3:00 6 19 Punt
2:56 ARK 25 2:27 9 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 ARK 25 3:27 11 -4 INT
3:31 TXAM 41 1:30 5 41 TD
0:08 ARK 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 ARK 16 2:44 8 84 TD
9:07 ARK 8 0:49 3 3 Punt
3:52 ARK 12 1:07 3 -10 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 ARK 25 2:49 12 48 FG
3:59 ARK 25 3:13 15 51 Downs
NCAA FB Scores