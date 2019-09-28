Drive Chart
MINN
PURDUE

No Text

Gophers follow near-perfect script in 38-31 win at Purdue

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) ��� Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan played as close to perfect as he could Saturday.

His receivers were spot on, too.

Morgan completed his first 14 throws, finished with 396 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and made enough plays over the final four minutes to preserve a 38-31 victory at Purdue

"Our quarterback had a 95.4 percent completion percentage. I'd say that's pretty good," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's a winner. He's tough, he's a leader. He's not 6-foot-6 with a huge arm at 230 pounds, not flashy. But he's smart and he's mastered our offense."

That much was evident as Morgan wound up 21 of 22 and finished the first half just four yards short of his previous single-game high.

He became the fourth player in school history to complete 14 consecutive passes, tying a record last done by Mitch Leidner in December 2015. Morgan is now 8-2 as a starter and has Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) off to its best start since 2013

But Morgan had plenty of help.

Of the 56 plays run by the Golden Gophers, 12 went for 16 or more yards. Morgan connected with Rashod Bateman on scoring passes of 45 and 47 yards, Chris Autman-Bell on a 70-yarder and Tyler Johnson's 3-yard TD reception.

"I'm very disappointed in our pass defense and have been for a while," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We knew what they were going to do and that's the disappointing part. Just a very poor performance."

Even worse were the hits the Boilermakers' offense suffered.

Starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-American receiver Rondale Moore left on the same first-quarter play when SIndelar was sacked hard on his left shoulder and Moore appeared to pull up with a left leg injury. After spending more than 10 minutes in the injury tent, Moore was carted to the Boilermakers' locker room.

Brohm said Sindelar would miss some time but did not update the status of Moore or provide details about either injury.

Purdue already was playing without its top two defensive players, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.

"It's been one of those years," Brohm said. "They (the backups) have got to step up and that's what they came here for - a chance to compete and play early."

Minnesota seemed like it had everything working in sync.

Rodney Smith opened the game with a 2-yard touchdown run and when the Gophers got the ball back, Autman-Bell's score made it 14-3.

Jack Plummer threw a 7-yard TD pass to Zander Horvath to get Purdue within 14-10 after Sindelar's departure, but Morgan hooked up with Bateman and Johnson for touchdowns to make it 28-10 at the half. He sealed the Gophers' sixth straight win with the second TD pass to Bateman for a 38-17 lead.

Purdue rallied with two fourth-quarter scores from King Doerue before Morgan ran out the clock.

"They can get themselves open all game, all I need to do is put it on them," Morgan said. "If you can hit them in stride and let them keep their speed they got a chance to break one tackle and go."

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: In addition to Morgan and his receivers, Minnesota was effective enough running to keep the Boilermakers' defense honest. It's a combination that could soon cause headaches for other Big Ten teams, too.

Purdue: The Boilermakers dug out of a 0-3 start to make a bowl game last season but it's going to be much more difficult if Sindelar and Moore miss significant time. Purdue also lost offensive lineman D.J. Washington with a lower left leg injury.

STAT SHEET

Minnesota: Bateman caught six passes for a career-best 177 yards. ... Autman-Bell had three catches for 97 yards and Rodney Smith ran 22 times for 115 yards. ... Minnesota has won six of seven in the series. ... The Gophers also have won four straight games outside Minneapolis for the first time since 2003.

PURDUE: Doerue carried 20 times for 94 yards and two TDs while catching four passes for 32 yards and another score. ... Plummer was 23 of 41 with 245 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Freshman receiver David Bell had eight catches for 114 yards.

BROOKS RETURNS

Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks ran five times for 5 yards in his season debut - only his second appearance since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during winter conditioning between the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He rushed for 154 yards last October in a victory over Indiana but tore the ACL in his right knee during the game.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Returns to Minneapolis next Saturday to face Illinois.

Purdue: Visits No. 12 Penn State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:59
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
31
Touchdown 4:07
13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
01:54
pos
38
30
Point After TD 6:01
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 6:05
22-K.Doerue runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
99
yds
06:08
pos
38
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:18
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
17
Touchdown 6:27
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
47
yds
00:08
pos
37
17
Field Goal 8:54
38-M.Lantz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
3:03
pos
31
17
Point After TD 12:36
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 12:42
22-K.Doerue runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
28
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 0:20
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
01:45
pos
27
10
Point After TD 5:10
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 5:19
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
01:45
pos
20
10
Point After TD 14:49
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 14:54
13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:33
pos
14
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:34
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 3:46
2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:50
pos
13
3
Field Goal 4:42
85-J.Dellinger 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
36
yds
02:03
pos
7
3
Point After TD 9:39
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:39
1-R.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on PUR Offside declined.
9
plays
75
yds
4:35
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 28
Rushing 7 8
Passing 13 18
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-8 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 463 396
Total Plays 56 82
Avg Gain 8.3 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 92 123
Rush Attempts 34 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.7
Net Yards Passing 371 273
Comp. - Att. 21-22 27-49
Yards Per Pass 16.9 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-25 2-18
Penalties - Yards 5-37 3-29
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 5-45.2
Return Yards 14 50
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-50
Int. - Returns 2-14 0-0
Kicking 6/7 5/5
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 4-0 141410038
Purdue 1-3 3771431
PURDUE -1, O/U 56
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 371 PASS YDS 273
92 RUSH YDS 123
463 TOTAL YDS 396
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.5% 396 4 0 306.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
95.5% 396 4 0 306.7
T. Morgan 21/22 396 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 115 1
R. Smith 22 115 1 17
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
S. Brooks 5 5 0 3
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -28 0
T. Morgan 4 -28 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 177 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 177 2
R. Bateman 6 177 2 47
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 97 1
C. Autman-Bell 3 97 1 70
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 1
T. Johnson 8 73 1 29
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
J. Paulson 1 24 0 24
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Smith 1 20 0 20
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Douglas 2 5 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Winfield Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
K. Martin 6-0 0.0 2
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Williamson 6-1 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 6-1 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 5-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Barber 3-1 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Renner 3-0 1.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 3-0 0.0 0
A. Winfield 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Winfield 2-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Devers 1-0 1.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 1-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 1-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 1-0 0.0 0
B. Oliver 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
K. Schad 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Schad 1-1 0.0 0
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Mafe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
M. Lantz 1/2 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 2
J. Herbers 4 41.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 245 2 2 112.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 245 2 2 112.6
J. Plummer 23/41 245 2 2
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 46 0 0 98.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 46 0 0 98.3
E. Sindelar 4/8 46 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 94 2
K. Doerue 20 94 2 15
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
J. Plummer 8 29 0 18
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Armour 2 3 0 2
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Anthrop 1 3 0 3
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Z. Horvath 1 1 0 1
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
E. Sindelar 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 114 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 114 0
D. Bell 8 114 0 37
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
J. Anthrop 7 66 0 18
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 1
K. Doerue 4 32 1 13
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Anderson Jr. 2 30 0 22
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
R. Moore 2 18 0 11
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Wright 1 12 0 12
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sheffield 2 12 0 8
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
Z. Horvath 1 7 1 7
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Hopkins 0 0 0 0
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Durham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
B. Holt 9-0 1.0 0
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Mosley 6-1 0.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Smiley 4-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-3 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 3-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 3-2 0.0 0
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Trice 3-0 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 2-0 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
G. Karlaftis 2-3 1.5 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Higgins 2-0 1.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 2-0 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Deen 2-0 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Barnes 1-1 0.5 0
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Major 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sullivan 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sullivan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Dellinger 1/1 21 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 2
B. Cormier 5 45.2 2 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
T. Sheffield 2 15.0 16 0
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
R. Moore 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 25 5:21 10 75 TD
8:47 MINN 2 1:22 3 7 Punt
4:36 MINN 25 0:50 2 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MINN 25 1:55 4 26 Punt
7:04 MINN 10 1:45 4 90 TD
2:05 MINN 38 1:45 9 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 MINN 25 3:03 6 60 FG
6:35 PURDUE 47 0:08 1 47 TD
5:46 MINN 26 1:30 3 -10 Punt
1:37 MINN 33 1:31 8 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:59 MINN 25 2:52 10 41
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 PURDUE 25 0:48 3 4 Punt
6:45 MINN 40 2:03 6 36 FG
3:34 PURDUE 29 3:33 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 PURDUE 2 4:31 11 41 Punt
5:10 PURDUE 14 2:56 8 13 Punt
0:14 PURDUE 25 0:00 2 42 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 PURDUE 25 0:00 8 75 TD
8:54 PURDUE 16 1:39 4 0 Punt
6:18 PURDUE 25 0:26 3 5 Punt
3:43 PURDUE 38 1:36 6 -5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 PURDUE 1 6:08 16 99 TD
6:01 PURDUE 47 1:54 8 53 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores