|
|
|MISSST
|AUBURN
Nix helps No. 7 Auburn rout Mississippi State
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Seth Williams had eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for three scores and Bo Nix had his best game in an Auburn uniform in the No. 7 Tigers' 56-23 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Auburn (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) started fast, scoring three touchdowns on its first eight plays from scrimmage. It was aided by five Miss State penalties and a fumbled kickoff in the first five minutes that resulted in short fields.
Whitlow galloped for a 30-yard score on Auburn's first play. After the Tigers stifled Tommy Stevens and the Miss State offense for minus-22 yards on their first two possessions, Nix and receiver Anthony Schwartz added red-zone rushing touchdowns for a 21-0 lead.
Save for a lost fumble by Williams with 4:30 left in the second quarter, Auburn scored a touchdown on every possession in the first half. Whitlow found the end zone on a pair of 3-yard runs in the second quarter, and Nix dropped a 39-yard pass over Williams' shoulder for the score with 12 seconds until halftime.
Auburn's 42 first-half points marked its most in an SEC half since scoring the same against Vanderbilt in 1990.
Nix led Auburn down the field out of the locker room, too, capping a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Williams.
The Tigers' first punt came with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter.
The true freshman Nix emphatically set a season high for passing yards with 335, while Williams' 161 receiving yards are the most by an Auburn player since Sammie Coates had 206 yards against Alabama in 2014.
The senior Penn State transfer Stevens earned the nod at quarterback for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1), but true freshman Garrett Shrader took over in the first quarter after Stevens sustained an injury on a big hit. Shrader instantly catalyzed the Bulldog offense on its first scoring drive of the night.
Bulldogs tailback Kylin Hill, who entered the contest leading the SEC in rushing, was held to 45 yards on 17 carries.
Shrader finished 12-of-23 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 89 yards. He added a rushing touchdown with 50 seconds remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The Tigers' offense had unsurprisingly leaned on its potent rushing attack through four games. But on Saturday, Nix took full command, accounting for 391 total yards and three touchdowns. His deep-ball accuracy also looked improved from last week, when he overshot a trio of would-be touchdown passes.
Mississippi State: Shrader sparked the Bulldogs offense at times and looks to be a formidable dual-threat weapon moving forward. Injury may have played a factor in Stevens' departure from the game, but Miss State's offense looked more comfortable with Shrader under center.
UP NEXT
Auburn: The Tigers are headed for a probable Top 10 tilt with No. 9 Florida next Saturday in The Swamp.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have a bye week before they travel to Tennessee on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|309
|567
|Total Plays
|64
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|217
|Rush Attempts
|38
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|14.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-25
|2-11
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|5-37
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.7
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|16
|55
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/3
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|567
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|12/23
|209
|2
|0
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|16
|89
|1
|24
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|17
|45
|0
|13
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|1
|-16
|0
|-16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|3
|69
|0
|47
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|2
|33
|1
|21
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Spivey 11 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
R. Rivers 32 RB
|R. Rivers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 84 DT
|J. Crumedy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 41 LB
|T. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DT
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 2 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/1
|27
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|16/21
|335
|2
|0
|
J. Gatewood 1 QB
|J. Gatewood
|2/3
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7
|56
|1
|30
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|10
|55
|3
|30
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|7
|32
|0
|9
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|8
|31
|1
|16
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|25
|1
|13
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Gatewood 1 QB
|J. Gatewood
|2
|-6
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|8
|161
|2
|39
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|67
|0
|48
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|2
|39
|0
|31
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Z. Farrar 14 WR
|Z. Farrar
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wooten 31 LB
|C. Wooten
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean 27 LB
|T. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McClain 17 WR
|M. McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DT
|C. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 11 DB
|Z. Puckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 26 DB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 21 RB
|M. Richards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3
|11.3
|18
|0
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
28
0
2nd 2:03 ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
7
6
2nd 2:45 ESPN
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
21
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK