Huntley leads No. 19 Utah past Washington State 38-13

  • AP
  • Sep 29, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) A week after limping off the Los Angeles Coliseum field defeated and hurt, Tyler Huntley felt as if he was walking on air as he skipped off the wet turf at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Huntley, who was rumored to be a game-time decision, passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, powering No. 19 Utah over Washington State 38-13 in the rain on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, WSU coach Mike Leach was more focused on his own team's deficiencies than any of Huntley's brilliance.

''It's difficult to say how tough Utah is because they had token resistance on both of sides of the ball from us. We're a very soft team. . fat, dumb, happy, and entitled,'' Leach said.

Huntley completed 21 of 30 passes for 334 yards. He didn't attempt a pass in the fourth quarter as Utah (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) went conservative to claim its first win against the Cougars (3-2, 0-2) since 2012.

''I feel as confident as I ever have, but everyone around me played well, the offensive line, the receivers and the defense. We were rolling,'' said Huntley, who had runs of 15 and 20 yards.

Anthony Gordon may have set a conference-record nine touchdown passes last week, but it was Huntley who stood out from the get-go. He completed eight of his first 10 passes for two TDs, notwithstanding a wide-open drop in the end zone.

''We knew we'd be without Zack Moss (shoulder injury) tonight, so we had to find a way,'' Huntley said. ''We came out today to show everyone who Utah really is.''

Utah followed the axiom that the best defense against a high-powered offense is to just keep the ball away. The Utes spent 7:40 on the opening drive of the second half and reached the 1-yard-line before settling for a Jadon Redding 28-yard field goal.

After Jaylon Johnson's interception, Derrick Vickers rushed for a seven-yard touchdown, giving Utah a 31-13 lead. The Cougars already seemed to have run out of time.

''Now that's just who we are. I don't know what everybody thought we were after last week. We're just being the same DBs we've always been, making plays on the ball and playing good defense,'' Johnson said.

The Cougars only managed seven plays for 26 yards in the third quarter as the Utes took control.

Then WSU embarked their own long drive (7:06) in the fourth, but was stopped at the 2-yard-line when Julian Blackmon tackled Max Borghi on fourth down.

After becoming the first WSU quarterback to top 400 yards passing in his first four starts, Gordon threw for 252 yards but had two interceptions, including Francis Bernard's pick with 5:26 to play.

''I was watching film all week and as soon as I saw (the play), I thought this is coming right to me so I bailed out. The quarterback was looking at me and threw it and I made the most of my opportunity,'' said Bernard, who also had 12 tackles.

Utah's defense only allowed one play over 20 yards the entire game.

''We played well in all phases of the game and really followed the game plan,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said with a slight grin, obviously pleased after many have said that Leach had his number.

Utah had 325 yards in first half - averaging 9 yards a play - which was more than the Cougars managed all game. WSU came in with the No. 1 passing attack in the nation at nearly 500 yards a game, but had just 252 yards through the air and just 313 yards of total offense.

''To hold them to what we did tonight was outstanding. It's great to go into a bye week with a win,'' Whittingham said. ''We've got some momentum back in our favor.''

Samson Nacua, filling in for leading receiver Britain Covey, had five catches for 90 yards, and Bryan Thompson had four receptions for 111 yards.

There were whispers that Covey may redshirt as he hasn't healed fully from offseason knee surgery and has played the maximum of four games. Whittingham said his future is in the air and he just wasn't feeling well in the days leading up to the game.

Borghi had 51 yards rushing and nine catches for 70 yards for the Cougars.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Utes fell nine places after losing to USC, but their stout defense re-emerged to accompany a potent offense. There were many upsets, so Utah doesn't figure to rise too far.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: After the astounding collapse against UCLA last week, the defense wasn't much better Saturday as Utah romped to 526 yards. In addition, Gordon and the offense could never get rolling to try and outscore the Utes.

Utah: Behind the masterful play of Huntley, the Utes didn't miss Moss much and the defense was sturdy and kept everything in front of them throughout the game. Utah only punted once and played it safe with yet another game ending turnover-free.

UP NEXT

Washington State has a bye next week and then visits Arizona State on Oct. 12.

The Utes also rest next week and then play at Oregon State on Oct. 12.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 1:27
1-T.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
04:09
pos
13
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 1:33
8-D.Vickers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
04:56
pos
13
30
Field Goal 7:30
97-J.Redding 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 0:29
1-T.Huntley runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:05
pos
13
20
Field Goal 4:16
40-B.Mazza 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
49
yds
04:26
pos
13
14
Field Goal 12:38
40-B.Mazza 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
02:13
pos
10
14
Point After TD 14:51
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 15:00
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:22
18-A.Gordon complete to 16-D.McIntosh. 16-D.McIntosh runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
03:41
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:03
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:08
1-T.Huntley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 29
Rushing 2 13
Passing 14 14
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 312 516
Total Plays 63 71
Avg Gain 5.0 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 61 192
Rush Attempts 14 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.7
Net Yards Passing 251 324
Comp. - Att. 30-49 21-30
Yards Per Pass 5.1 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 2-10
Penalties - Yards 9-66 9-87
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 1-40.0
Return Yards 72 22
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-72 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-22
Kicking 3/3 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Washington St. 3-2 760013
19 Utah 4-1 71410738
UTAH -5.5, O/U 57
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 251 PASS YDS 324
61 RUSH YDS 192
312 TOTAL YDS 516
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 252 1 2 103.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 252 1 2 103.0
A. Gordon 30/49 252 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
M. Borghi 8 51 0 11
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. McIntosh 3 9 0 6
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
A. Gordon 3 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
M. Borghi 9 70 0 15
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
D. Patmon 5 62 0 19
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
R. Bell 4 44 0 21
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Fisher 5 31 0 15
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
E. Winston Jr. 2 30 0 19
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 1
D. McIntosh 3 7 1 9
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Harris 1 4 0 4
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Martin 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Isom 1-0 1.0 0
D. Hobbs 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Hobbs 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
B. Mazza 2/2 51 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
O. Draguicevich III 2 45.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 28 0
T. Harris 3 24.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 334 2 0 185.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 334 2 0 185.5
T. Huntley 21/30 334 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
D. Henry-Cole 15 79 0 13
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 2
T. Huntley 6 31 2 20
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
D. Brumfield 6 24 0 7
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Shelley 3 21 0 17
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
J. Wilmore 7 16 0 10
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 1
D. Vickers 1 7 1 7
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Dixon 1 5 0 5
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
Br. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Simpkins 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 111 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 111 0
B. Thompson 4 111 0 54
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 1
S. Nacua 5 90 1 52
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
S. Enis 3 62 0 41
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Dixon 2 24 0 13
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Simpkins 2 14 0 7
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
D. Henry-Cole 1 11 1 11
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
H. Thedford 1 11 0 11
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Brumfield 2 7 0 6
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Vickers 1 4 0 4
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Br. Kuithe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Penisini 1-0 1.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
J. Redding 1/2 28 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
B. Lennon 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 25 1:41 5 22 Punt
8:45 WASHST 20 1:26 6 -2 Punt
4:03 WASHST 25 3:41 10 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 WASHST 25 2:13 7 41 FG
8:42 WASHST 39 4:26 12 49 FG
0:22 WASHST 25 0:16 3 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:25 WASHST 29 0:53 4 -12 INT
1:28 WASHST 20 1:25 19 68 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:44 WASHST 47 0:00 1 18 INT
1:21 WASHST 25 1:07 6 25 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 UTAH 10 3:08 7 74 FG Miss
7:19 UTAH 24 3:11 8 76 TD
0:17 UTAH 25 0:00 2 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 UTAH 25 3:08 9 36 Downs
3:34 UTAH 25 3:05 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UTAH 25 0:00 15 60 FG
6:29 UTAH 37 4:56 12 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 UTAH 2 2:50 5 11 Punt
5:36 WASHST 35 4:09 7 35 TD
