Drive Chart
IOWAST
BAYLOR

No Text

Baylor beats Iowa St 23-21 on FG after blowing 20-point lead

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor coach Matt Rhule passed on a field goal try early in Iowa State's huge fourth-quarter comeback because redshirt freshman John Mayers badly missed a kick in the first half.

After the Bears had blown the rest of their 20-point lead, Rhule faced another decision from the same distance as the early miss - 38 yards - only this time it was into the wind, with less than half a minute remaining, and his team down one.

The kid got another chance.

Mayers slipped the 38-yarder just inside the right upright with 21 seconds left for the first field goal of his career, lifting Baylor to a 23-21 victory over Iowa State on a steamy Saturday after the Bears blew their big lead and were behind for the first time this season.

''I was just kind of reluctant just because of the wind and all that stuff, I didn't want to keep putting the kid out there,'' Rhule said. ''But you know what, to his credit he went out there and made that kick.''

Charlie Brewer answered the last of three fourth-quarter TD drives engineered by Brock Purdy, taking the Bears 54 yards in 14 plays. Among the three third-down conversions was a 10-yard run by Brewer on third-and-9 and completions of 15 and 13 yards to Tyquan Thornton.

After an Iowa State timeout, Mayers touched off a wild celebration as the Bears (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) extended their best start in three years under Rhule and won their sixth straight game going back to last season. It's the longest active winning streak in the Big 12.

''Best one of my life so far, I think,'' Mayers said. ''It was good to have to get another chance because a lot of times you don't as a kicker. The offense did a heck of a job to get the ball down there, and I was glad to get an opportunity.''

The win in the conference opener for both teams was the second in a row for the Bears, except this one was against a team that started the season in the Top 25 rather than league doormat Kansas.

Despite Purdy's stirring comeback, the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) couldn't finish on one of the hottest days in program history - a game-time temperature of 93 degrees with a heat index just shy of 100.

Iowa State dropped its Big 12 opener for the 16th time in 18 seasons - including all four under coach Matt Campbell.

''Gotta make a play,'' Campbell said of Baylor's winning drive. ''It's the story of our two losses. The story of our two wins, we made plays. The story of our two losses, in the heat of the moment, we've got to make a play.''

Iowa State went ahead on Connor Assalley's PAT after Purdy's 20-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar with less than four minutes to go.

Baylor trailed because of a botched PAT attempt after the second of three touchdown passes from Brewer when the snap went through holder Skyler Wetzel's hands in the third quarter.

Brewer, who was 26 of 45 for 307 yards, broke a scoreless tie with 58 seconds left in the first half on a 9-yard TD toss to Denzel Mims, who scored twice and had six catches for 106 yards.

Thornton recorded career highs with 11 catches for 141 yards, his first 100-yard game, and a 35-yard score that put Baylor up 20-0 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

Johnnie Lang scored the first two Iowa State touchdowns, on a 3-yard run and a 12-yard catch. The scoring drives covered 75, 72 and 65 yards, and boosted Purdy to 27 of 45 passing for 342 yards after a rough start a week after he accounted for six TDs in a 72-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

''It would be unfair for me to say, `Man that's the best I've been Brock,''' Campbell said. ''All I know is when the game's on the line and the ball's in that kid's hands, he's going to give you a chance to have success. And he always has since he's been our starting quarterback.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: This will be an interesting one for the Cyclones to process, erasing such a huge deficit and yet once again having to move on from a conference-opening loss. ''I'd rather lose like this than get blown out 21-0,'' Lang said. ''How we respond to this defines who we are as a team.''

Baylor: Instead of what would have been the worst loss under Rhule, the Bears have momentum in the Big 12 race. Baylor also avoided ending Rhule's 35-game winning streak when the coach's team was tied or leading going in the fourth quarter, including his Temple tenure.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: TCU at home next Saturday.

Baylor: At Kansas State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:34
95-J.Mayers 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
49
yds
03:11
pos
21
23
Point After TD 3:45
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 3:52
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:38
pos
20
20
Point After TD 7:24
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:31
15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
66
yds
02:27
pos
13
20
Point After TD 14:34
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 14:37
4-J.Lang runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:10
pos
6
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 1:33
12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
2:40
pos
0
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:00
extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 10:06
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ISU 2-D.Young Holding declined.
12
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
0
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:03
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
05:07
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 2 8
Passing 18 16
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 7-15 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 377 395
Total Plays 73 79
Avg Gain 5.2 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 63 104
Rush Attempts 28 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.1
Net Yards Passing 314 291
Comp. - Att. 27-45 26-45
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-28 3-16
Penalties - Yards 2-25 7-75
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-39.4 6-43.5
Return Yards 32 28
Punts - Returns 1-9 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/5 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa State 2-2 0002121
Baylor 4-0 0713323
BAYLOR 2.5, O/U 55.5
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 314 PASS YDS 291
63 RUSH YDS 104
377 TOTAL YDS 395
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 342 2 1 134.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 342 2 1 134.1
B. Purdy 27/45 342 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
J. Lang 6 35 1 12
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
K. Nwangwu 3 13 0 9
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
S. Croney Jr. 6 12 0 4
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 3 0
B. Purdy 13 3 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
D. Jones 7 77 0 18
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 1
C. Kolar 5 72 1 20
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
T. Milton 3 40 0 24
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
C. Allen 2 37 0 30
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
D. Wilson 2 36 0 28
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
S. Shaw Jr. 1 33 0 33
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
S. Croney Jr. 5 21 0 9
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
L. Pettway 1 14 0 14
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
J. Lang 1 12 1 12
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Scates 0 0 0 0
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Akers 0 0 0 0
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Soehner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
O. Vance 7-2 2.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. White 6-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 5-0 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
M. Spears Jr. 4-2 1.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Rose 4-1 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Lewis 3-1 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 3-1 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Azunna 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bickham 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bickham 2-0 0.0 0
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Pettway 1-0 0.0 0
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Young 1-1 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Petersen 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gaye 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gaye 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
C. Assalley 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 2
J. Rivera 5 39.4 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
J. Lang 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Jones 1 9.0 9 0
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 307 3 0 137.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 307 3 0 137.1
C. Brewer 26/45 307 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
J. Lovett 12 52 0 11
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
C. Brewer 13 29 0 11
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Ebner 4 16 0 11
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Hasty 3 10 0 5
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
G. Bohanon 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 141 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 1
T. Thornton 11 141 1 35
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 106 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 2
D. Mims 6 106 2 46
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
R. Sneed 4 30 0 20
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Hasty 3 14 0 15
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Atkinson 1 9 0 9
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Platt 1 7 0 7
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Ebner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
Cl. Johnston 10-3 1.0 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.5
J. Williams 4-2 0.5 1
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Bernard 4-2 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Texada 4-1 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Lynch 3-0 0.0 0
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Black 3-0 0.0 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Arnold 2-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lynch 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pitre 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pitre 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Lockhart 2-0 1.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-1 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Roy 1-1 0.5 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Mayers 1/2 38 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 3
I. Power 6 43.5 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Lovett 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
G. Arnold 2 1.5 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 1:24 5 11 Punt
11:37 IOWAST 21 2:23 6 12 Punt
6:15 IOWAST 19 3:51 10 41 Downs
1:12 IOWAST 29 0:44 8 39 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 IOWAST 19 2:36 6 15 INT
7:04 IOWAST 26 0:48 3 -1 Punt
0:58 IOWAST 26 0:50 4 42 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 IOWAST 25 1:27 6 17 Punt
7:36 IOWAST 49 2:08 5 9 Punt
1:26 IOWAST 25 1:10 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 IOWAST 28 2:27 9 66 TD
6:30 IOWAST 35 2:38 7 65 TD
0:25 IOWAST 25 0:12 3 49 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 BAYLOR 28 1:48 4 51 FG Miss
8:30 BAYLOR 27 2:11 5 14 Punt
1:37 BAYLOR 40 0:18 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 BAYLOR 32 0:37 3 8 Punt
8:26 BAYLOR 34 1:17 3 1 Punt
6:10 BAYLOR 32 5:07 12 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 BAYLOR 25 0:00 12 75 TD
8:28 BAYLOR 15 0:45 4 -10 Punt
4:47 BAYLOR 10 3:14 7 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 BAYLOR 25 3:50 10 47 Downs
7:24 BAYLOR 25 0:54 4 -10 Punt
3:45 BAYLOR 25 3:11 14 49 FG
0:08 IOWAST 26 0:00 1 -2 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores