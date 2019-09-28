Drive Chart
Robinson's INT sets up Toledo's winning TD in 28-21 victory

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Kahlil Robinson's 40-yard interception return to the BYU 2-yard line in the final minute set up Shakif Seymour's touchdown run to rally Toledo to a 28-21 victory on Saturday.

Robinson's pick of a Zach Wilson pass came immediately after BYU's Chaz Ah You stripped the ball from Rockets running back Bryant Koback and recovered it at the Cougars 20.

Koback's 1-yard score tied the score at 21 early in the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

With Wilson out of the game in the final minute, backup Jaren Hall directed the Cougars to the Toledo 32 before his pass went beyond the end zone on the game's final play.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake said after the game that Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing hand and expected the quarterback to miss some playing time.

Mitchell Guadagni threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Toledo (3-1), which has won three straight.

Wilson was 22 of 38 for 315 yards and two scores, both to Aleva Hifo. Hifo caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores including a 75-yarder for BYU (2-3).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 0:56
21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:13
pos
21
27
Point After TD 14:16
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 14:21
22-B.Koback runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
02:08
pos
21
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:08
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 2:15
1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
00:28
pos
20
14
Two Point Conversion 3:57
6-M.Guadagni complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:05
6-M.Guadagni complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
04:04
pos
14
12
Field Goal 9:54
29-E.Davis 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
66
yds
04:46
pos
14
6
Point After TD 14:40
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 14:54
1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
13
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:09
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:19
33-E.Esukpa runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
30
yds
01:37
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:46
29-E.Davis 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
00:12
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 27
Rushing 3 12
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 440 437
Total Plays 70 84
Avg Gain 6.3 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 101 242
Rush Attempts 26 56
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.3
Net Yards Passing 339 195
Comp. - Att. 25-44 17-28
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 2-11
Penalties - Yards 6-52 3-33
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 5-47.2
Return Yards 120 95
Punts - Returns 2-70 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 2-43
Int. - Returns 1-9 1-40
Kicking 3/5 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 2-3 0714021
Toledo 3-1 03111428
TOLEDO 2.5, O/U 63
The Glass Bowl Toledo, OH
 339 PASS YDS 195
101 RUSH YDS 242
440 TOTAL YDS 437
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 315 2 1 139.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 315 2 1 139.6
Z. Wilson 22/38 315 2 1
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 39 0 0 104.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 39 0 0 104.6
J. Hall 3/6 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 1
E. Esukpa 12 61 1 32
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
L. Katoa 4 27 0 13
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Hall 3 10 0 6
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Hifo 1 2 0 2
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
Z. Wilson 6 1 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 111 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 111 2
A. Hifo 5 111 2 75
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
M. Bushman 3 45 0 23
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
G. Romney 1 43 0 43
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
D. Milne 2 36 0 27
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
M. Simon 4 35 0 10
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Shumway 4 35 0 13
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Laulu-Pututau 3 27 0 12
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
L. Katoa 3 22 0 17
Defense T-A SACK INT
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
U. Leiataua 1-0 1.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fonua 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ah You 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Z. Dawe 0-1 0.5 0
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Allgeier 0-1 0.5 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Wilgar 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
J. Oldroyd 0/2 0 1/1 1
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Southam 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 0
J. Oldroyd 3 41.7 0 51
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 1
D. Jones 2 42.5 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 25 0
L. Katoa 2 20.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 45 0
A. Hifo 2 35.0 45 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 206 1 1 127.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 206 1 1 127.2
M. Guadagni 17/28 206 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 96 1
S. Seymour 19 96 1 23
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 88 1
B. Koback 23 88 1 12
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 54 0
M. Guadagni 12 54 0 19
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Jones 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
D. Phillips 5 64 0 28
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
B. Mitchell 4 52 0 18
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 45 0 17
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
S. Seymour 1 18 1 18
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Maddox 1 13 0 13
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Gilliam 1 9 0 9
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Guadagni 1 5 0 5
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Rosi 0 0 0 0
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Koback 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
De. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
De. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Holt 1-0 1.0 0
K. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
Ev. Davis 2/2 45 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 2
B. Flint 3 48.7 2 54
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 0
T. Cluckey 2 45.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 25 0
R. Jones 2 21.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 15 0
D. Maddox 2 6.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 BYU 5 2:07 6 20 Punt
4:58 BYU 10 2:04 6 56 Downs
2:29 BYU 47 1:30 4 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 BYU 21 3:45 11 57 FG Miss
5:56 TOLEDO 35 1:37 4 30 TD
2:09 BYU 20 1:09 9 55 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 BYU 25 0:00 3 75 TD
9:47 BYU 25 0:55 3 9 Punt
3:56 BYU 25 1:04 4 17 Fumble
2:43 TOLEDO 23 0:28 4 26 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 BYU 28 2:58 6 19 Punt
7:28 BYU 34 1:56 5 31 Downs
1:17 BYU 20 0:00 1 78 INT
0:51 BYU 25 0:37 7 43
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 23 4:07 8 25 Punt
7:25 TOLEDO 34 2:15 5 11 Punt
2:48 TOLEDO 34 0:06 2 13 INT
0:29 TOLEDO 27 0:12 10 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:44 TOLEDO 22 0:43 3 4 Punt
4:09 TOLEDO 25 1:55 7 26 Punt
0:55 TOLEDO 25 0:35 4 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 TOLEDO 25 4:46 13 66 FG
8:09 TOLEDO 24 4:04 9 76 TD
2:08 TOLEDO 30 2:08 11 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 TOLEDO 1 2:59 9 94 Punt
4:51 TOLEDO 35 2:52 8 45 Fumble
1:09 BYU 2 0:13 1 2 TD
