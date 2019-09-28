|
|
|BYU
|TOLEDO
Robinson's INT sets up Toledo's winning TD in 28-21 victory
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Kahlil Robinson's 40-yard interception return to the BYU 2-yard line in the final minute set up Shakif Seymour's touchdown run to rally Toledo to a 28-21 victory on Saturday.
Robinson's pick of a Zach Wilson pass came immediately after BYU's Chaz Ah You stripped the ball from Rockets running back Bryant Koback and recovered it at the Cougars 20.
Koback's 1-yard score tied the score at 21 early in the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 70-yard drive.
With Wilson out of the game in the final minute, backup Jaren Hall directed the Cougars to the Toledo 32 before his pass went beyond the end zone on the game's final play.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake said after the game that Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing hand and expected the quarterback to miss some playing time.
Mitchell Guadagni threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Toledo (3-1), which has won three straight.
Wilson was 22 of 38 for 315 yards and two scores, both to Aleva Hifo. Hifo caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores including a 75-yarder for BYU (2-3).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|27
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|440
|437
|Total Plays
|70
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|242
|Rush Attempts
|26
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|339
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|25-44
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-11
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|3-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|5-47.2
|Return Yards
|120
|95
|Punts - Returns
|2-70
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|1-40
|Kicking
|3/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|12
|61
|1
|32
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|5
|111
|2
|75
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|3
|45
|0
|23
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|4
|35
|0
|10
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|22
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
S. Southam 20 K
|S. Southam
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3
|41.7
|0
|51
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|2
|42.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|35.0
|45
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Guadagni 6 QB
|M. Guadagni
|17/28
|206
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|19
|96
|1
|23
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|23
|88
|1
|12
|
M. Guadagni 6 QB
|M. Guadagni
|12
|54
|0
|19
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|5
|64
|0
|28
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|4
|52
|0
|18
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Guadagni 6 QB
|M. Guadagni
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
De. Johnson 99 DE
|De. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 DB
|K. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Ev. Davis 29 K
|Ev. Davis
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|3
|48.7
|2
|54
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2
|45.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|2
|21.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|2
|6.0
|15
|0
