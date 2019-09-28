|
|
|STNFRD
|OREGST
Mills starts and Stanford overcomes Oregon State 31-28
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jet Toner kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal with six seconds left and Stanford overcame Oregon State's late rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday night that snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Beavers tied the game at 28 on Artavis Pierce's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the game. But Connor Wedington returned the kickoff 43 yards and Davis Mills passed for a first down and ran for another on a final drive that ended with Toner's field goal.
Mills, starting in place of injured quarterback K.J. Costello, threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12), who extended their winning streak over the Beavers to 10 games. Costello sat out of the game after injuring his thumb in Stanford's loss to No. 13 Oregon last Saturday.
The game, which was delayed for 15 minutes because of lightning in the area, was the Pac-12 opener for the Beavers (1-3, 0-1). Oregon State had a bye last weekend after a 45-7 victory over lower-tier Cal Poly two weeks ago.
Jake Luton threw for 337 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers. Isaiah Hodgins had 10 catches for 162 yards and a TD. Hodgins went into the game ranked eighth nationally with an average of 115.7 receiving yards a game.
The Cardinal led 28-14 in the fourth quarter, but B.J. Baylor's 1-yard touchdown run closed the gap with 7:01 left and gave the Beavers momentum.
Stanford's opening drive ended when Toner missed a 53-yard field goal attempt. Oregon State's ensuing drive ended with Jordan Choukair's missed 50-yard try. The Cardinal took over and capped its drive with Mills' 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.
Choukair's 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Stanford midway through the second quarter.
Mills found Colby Parkinson with a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the half to take a 14-0 lead. The 6-foot-7 Parkinson was key to Stanford's victory over Oregon State last year with four touchdown receptions. In total, Parkinson caught six passes for 166 yards in the 48-17 win in Palo Alto.
The Beavers got to the Stanford 25 before the break, but Luton was sacked twice, once for 15 yards and again for 5 yards, before time ran out.
Mills connected with Brysen Tremayne on a 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead midway through the third quarter before Luton's 11-yard scoring pass to Hodgins, who barely got a hand on the ball while swarmed by three defenders.
Pierce made it interesting with a 43-yard touchdown run for Oregon State with 12:23 left in the game, closing within 21-14.
Stanford appeared to get a 46-yard field goal from Toner, but the Beavers were penalized on the play, negating the kick and giving the Cardinal a first down. A roughing the passer foul on Oregon State gave Stanford another first down and Parkinson found a leaping Mills with an 8-yard scoring pass.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: Mills also started for the Cardinal in a loss to USC earlier this season. ... Costello hurt the thumb on his throwing hand when he brought his hand down after a pass and struck the helmet of an Oregon player in the team's 21-6 loss to the Ducks.
Oregon State: The Beavers honored former coach Dennis Erickson, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. He'll be formally enshrined in December. ... Jermar Jefferson, last season's Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, returned after he missed the game against Cal Poly with an ankle injury. But Jefferson ran for just 17 yards on four carries against the Cardinal and played only sparingly in the second half.
DELAY: The game was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. local time, but lightning struck nearby during team warmups and the stands were cleared. The game did not start until 4:25 p.m.
UP NEXT
Stanford hosts Washington on Saturday.
Oregon State visits UCLA next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|28
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|10
|19
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|334
|473
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|164
|Rush Attempts
|31
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|234
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|27-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-19
|4-28
|Penalties - Yards
|7-38
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|174
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-147
|4-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|4/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|473
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|18/25
|245
|3
|0
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1/1
|8
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|24
|92
|0
|45
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|4
|1
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|3
|87
|1
|39
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|3
|44
|1
|36
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|5
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
|K. Blu Kelly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 77 LB
|T. Keck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/2
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|50.3
|2
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|5
|29.4
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|27/39
|337
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|16
|141
|2
|43
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|10
|1
|5
|
J. Colletto 12 QB
|J. Colletto
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|7
|-18
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|10
|162
|1
|25
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|64
|0
|27
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|4
|46
|0
|20
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|4
|29
|0
|17
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|3
|29
|0
|11
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Hicks-Onu 10 DB
|O. Hicks-Onu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DL
|E. Aydon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manning 5 DB
|J. Manning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
|Is. Hodgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Skelton 97 DL
|A. Skelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 26 DB
|J. Forest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittley 50 DL
|J. Whittley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 14 DB
|K. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|2
|45.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|14.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
21
0
2nd 5:41 ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
7
3
2nd 5:00 ESPN
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
21
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK