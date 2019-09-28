Drive Chart
STNFRD
OREGST

No Text

Mills starts and Stanford overcomes Oregon State 31-28

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jet Toner kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal with six seconds left and Stanford overcame Oregon State's late rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday night that snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Beavers tied the game at 28 on Artavis Pierce's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the game. But Connor Wedington returned the kickoff 43 yards and Davis Mills passed for a first down and ran for another on a final drive that ended with Toner's field goal.

Mills, starting in place of injured quarterback K.J. Costello, threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12), who extended their winning streak over the Beavers to 10 games. Costello sat out of the game after injuring his thumb in Stanford's loss to No. 13 Oregon last Saturday.

The game, which was delayed for 15 minutes because of lightning in the area, was the Pac-12 opener for the Beavers (1-3, 0-1). Oregon State had a bye last weekend after a 45-7 victory over lower-tier Cal Poly two weeks ago.

Jake Luton threw for 337 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers. Isaiah Hodgins had 10 catches for 162 yards and a TD. Hodgins went into the game ranked eighth nationally with an average of 115.7 receiving yards a game.

The Cardinal led 28-14 in the fourth quarter, but B.J. Baylor's 1-yard touchdown run closed the gap with 7:01 left and gave the Beavers momentum.

Stanford's opening drive ended when Toner missed a 53-yard field goal attempt. Oregon State's ensuing drive ended with Jordan Choukair's missed 50-yard try. The Cardinal took over and capped its drive with Mills' 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Choukair's 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Stanford midway through the second quarter.

Mills found Colby Parkinson with a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the half to take a 14-0 lead. The 6-foot-7 Parkinson was key to Stanford's victory over Oregon State last year with four touchdown receptions. In total, Parkinson caught six passes for 166 yards in the 48-17 win in Palo Alto.

The Beavers got to the Stanford 25 before the break, but Luton was sacked twice, once for 15 yards and again for 5 yards, before time ran out.

Mills connected with Brysen Tremayne on a 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead midway through the third quarter before Luton's 11-yard scoring pass to Hodgins, who barely got a hand on the ball while swarmed by three defenders.

Pierce made it interesting with a 43-yard touchdown run for Oregon State with 12:23 left in the game, closing within 21-14.

Stanford appeared to get a 46-yard field goal from Toner, but the Beavers were penalized on the play, negating the kick and giving the Cardinal a first down. A roughing the passer foul on Oregon State gave Stanford another first down and Parkinson found a leaping Mills with an 8-yard scoring pass.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: Mills also started for the Cardinal in a loss to USC earlier this season. ... Costello hurt the thumb on his throwing hand when he brought his hand down after a pass and struck the helmet of an Oregon player in the team's 21-6 loss to the Ducks.

Oregon State: The Beavers honored former coach Dennis Erickson, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. He'll be formally enshrined in December. ... Jermar Jefferson, last season's Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, returned after he missed the game against Cal Poly with an ankle injury. But Jefferson ran for just 17 yards on four carries against the Cardinal and played only sparingly in the second half.

DELAY: The game was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. local time, but lightning struck nearby during team warmups and the stands were cleared. The game did not start until 4:25 p.m.

UP NEXT

Stanford hosts Washington on Saturday.

Oregon State visits UCLA next Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
26-J.Toner 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
01:48
pos
31
28
Point After TD 1:55
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 2:05
21-A.Pierce runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
02:31
pos
28
27
Point After TD 7:05
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 7:08
20-B.Baylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
28
20
Point After TD 9:31
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 9:39
84-C.Parkinson complete to 15-D.Mills. 15-D.Mills runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
14
yds
0:06
pos
27
14
Point After TD 12:23
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 12:33
21-A.Pierce runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
95
yds
02:22
pos
21
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:26
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:48
pos
21
6
Point After TD 6:14
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 6:14
15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
05:56
pos
20
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:29
15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
05:08
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:45
15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
03:27
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 28
Rushing 5 8
Passing 10 19
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 7-14 9-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 334 473
Total Plays 58 72
Avg Gain 5.8 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 100 164
Rush Attempts 31 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.0
Net Yards Passing 234 309
Comp. - Att. 19-27 27-39
Yards Per Pass 8.7 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 4-28
Penalties - Yards 7-38 7-56
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-50.3 2-45.0
Return Yards 174 45
Punts - Returns 1-27 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-147 4-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 4/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 2-3 7771031
Oregon State 1-3 0072128
OREGST 3, O/U 56
Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR
 234 PASS YDS 309
100 RUSH YDS 164
334 TOTAL YDS 473
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 245 3 0 193.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 245 3 0 193.9
D. Mills 18/25 245 3 0
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
C. Parkinson 1/1 8 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 92 0
C. Scarlett 24 92 0 45
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Peat 1 5 0 5
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
A. Jones 2 2 0 2
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
D. Mills 4 1 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 87 1
M. Wilson 3 87 1 39
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
O. St. Brown 4 46 0 18
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
C. Parkinson 3 44 1 36
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
C. Wedington 5 31 0 12
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Scarlett 1 18 0 18
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
S. Fehoko 1 16 0 16
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Mills 1 8 1 8
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
B. Tremayne 1 3 1 3
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Harrington 0 0 0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Peat 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. McGill 7-1 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
T. Booker 7-1 2.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Swann 6-0 1.0 0
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Robinson 5-2 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 4-0 0.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Pryts 4-2 0.0 0
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Blu Kelly 4-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine 4-0 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Eboh 2-1 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Fox 2-3 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Reid 2-0 1.0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Peat 2-0 0.0 0
T. Keck 77 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Keck 1-0 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 1-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Toohill 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
J. Toner 1/2 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 2
R. Sanborn 3 50.3 2 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 29.4 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 29.4 43 0
C. Wedington 5 29.4 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
M. Wilson 1 27.0 27 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 337 1 0 150.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 337 1 0 150.3
J. Luton 27/39 337 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 141 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 141 2
A. Pierce 16 141 2 43
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Jefferson 4 17 0 8
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
B. Baylor 3 10 1 5
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Colletto 2 9 0 8
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Lindsey 1 5 0 5
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -18 0
J. Luton 7 -18 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 162 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 1
Is. Hodgins 10 162 1 25
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
C. Flemings 5 64 0 27
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
A. Pierce 4 46 0 20
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
N. Togiai 4 29 0 17
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
K. Taylor 3 29 0 11
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Lindsey 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
H. Rashed Jr. 7-1 2.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Dunn 5-0 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 4-0 0.0 0
O. Hicks-Onu 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
O. Hicks-Onu 3-2 0.0 0
A. Roberts 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Roberts 3-2 0.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 2-0 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Aydon 2-1 0.0 0
J. Manning 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Manning 2-0 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 2-0 0.0 0
J. McCartan 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McCartan 2-0 0.0 0
R. Sharp 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Sharp 2-0 0.0 0
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
A. Skelton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Skelton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Forest 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Forest 1-0 0.0 0
J. Whittley 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whittley 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hayes 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
D. Morris 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Morris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/2 4/4
J. Choukair 0/2 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 0
D. Rodriguez 2 45.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.3 22 0
C. Flemings 4 14.3 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 5:18 10 40 FG Miss
5:12 STNFRD 32 3:27 6 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 OREGST 39 2:41 5 -14 Punt
6:37 STNFRD 20 5:08 10 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 STNFRD 20 5:56 13 70 TD
1:21 STNFRD 30 1:17 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 STNFRD 28 2:44 7 57 TD
7:05 STNFRD 32 1:46 3 7 Punt
1:55 OREGST 50 1:48 6 29 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 OREGST 35 3:34 9 33 FG Miss
1:37 OREGST 26 1:10 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 OREGST 3 5:19 10 72 FG Miss
1:24 OREGST 26 1:14 11 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 OREGST 22 0:00 7 34 Punt
6:14 OREGST 25 4:48 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 OREGST 5 2:22 9 95 TD
9:31 OREGST 25 2:23 7 75 TD
4:36 OREGST 23 2:31 10 77 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores