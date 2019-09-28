Drive Chart
Defense, Dowdle lead South Carolina to 24-7 win vs. Kentucky

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster each rushed for more than 100 yards and South Carolina snapped a five-game series losing streak to Kentucky with a 24-7 victory Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) also ended a run of six consecutive losses to Power Five opponents against the Wildcats (2-3, 0-3). All week, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp emphasized an improved running attack: Dowdle and Clemson grad transfer Feaster made sure it happened.

Dowdle ran for 102 yards and a 30-yard touchdown, his second time surpassing the century mark in three games. But Dowdle appeared to injure his left leg less than two minutes into the fourth quarter and needed support to make the sidelines as the crowd chanted ''Rico, Rico.''

Feaster gave South Carolina a second 100-yard rusher with 107 yards (67 in the final period) and touchdown runs of 2 and 19 yards. It's the first time the Gamecocks had a pair of 100-yard rushers in SEC play since 2001 when Andrew Pinnock and Derek Watson did it in a win over Vanderbilt with Lou Holtz as coach.

The Gamecocks defense did the rest, pressuring Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith throughout and giving up just 111 yards total the first three quarters. The Wildcats broke up a shutout on Chris Rodriguez's 2-yard scoring run with 2:32 left in the game.

''This was a commanding win and that's what we needed going into an off week,'' Muschamp said.

Kentucky last started SEC play with three losses in 2013.

It was a week of angst for South Carolina after a disheartening 34-14 loss at Missouri where Ryan Hilinski, the SEC rookie of the week for throwing 324 yards against No. 2 Alabama on Sept. 14, was way off target and out of synch in a game where he threw a 100-yard pick six interception.

This time, the Gamecocks took some pressure of their freshman passer, calling on the run game and defense to lead the way. Hilinski was a steady 15-of-27 passing for 140 yards for South Carolina's first win over Kentucky since 2013.

The Wildcats had averaged better than 200 yards rushing against South Carolina during the win streak. They managed just 115 yards on the ground in this one.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Smith was dealing with injuries and struggled to move the ball.

''We need to hit the reset button and get some guys healthy,'' he said. ''And get some of these mistakes that we're making corrected.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats defense struggled against a South Carolina offense that came in averaging only 93 yards rushing against its three previous Power Five opponents this season. Kentucky must correct that during the open week before playing three of their next four games at home.

South Carolina: The sky had all but fallen on the Gamecocks through the four games of the season and with expected starting quarterback Jake Bentley lost for the season with a foot injury. But South Carolina leaned heavily on its run game and allowed freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski the time to make plays when he had to. The Gamecocks now have hope heading into the bye week, something few thought this time a week ago.

UP NEXT

Kentucky is off next week, then returns home to face Arkansas on Oct. 12.

South Carolina also has a bye next week before heading to No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 12.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:38
24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
02:07
pos
6
24
Point After TD 7:48
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 7:58
4-T.Feaster runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:30
pos
0
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:59
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 14:06
5-R.Dowdle runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:07
pos
0
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:29
43-P.White 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
01:00
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:09
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:12
4-T.Feaster runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
03:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 21
Rushing 4 14
Passing 4 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-15 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 178 372
Total Plays 62 73
Avg Gain 2.9 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 115 247
Rush Attempts 28 46
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.4
Net Yards Passing 63 125
Comp. - Att. 13-34 15-27
Yards Per Pass 1.9 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-34 3-15
Penalties - Yards 4-20 5-40
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-51.1 9-51.2
Return Yards 93 -2
Punts - Returns 1-9 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 3-84 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 1/1 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 2-3 00077
South Carolina 2-3 737724
SC -3, O/U 55
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 63 PASS YDS 125
115 RUSH YDS 247
178 TOTAL YDS 372
Kentucky
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.4% 90 0 1 51.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.4% 90 0 1 51.8
S. Smith 11/32 90 0 1
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 129.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 129.4
L. Bowden Jr. 2/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 65 1
C. Rodriguez Jr. 6 65 1 44
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
L. Bowden Jr. 6 44 0 26
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
A. Rose 10 33 0 7
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Smoke 2 7 0 4
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -34 0
S. Smith 4 -34 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
A. Wagner 2 35 0 26
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Ali 3 18 0 9
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
L. Bowden Jr. 3 18 0 13
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Rose 1 11 0 11
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Dailey Jr. 2 8 0 10
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Rigg 1 5 0 5
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Thomas Jr. 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 9-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Y. Corker 8-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
C. Taylor Jr. 7-0 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
J. Watson 4-0 2.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Carter 4-2 0.0 0
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Daniel 4-0 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 3-0 0.0 0
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Square 3-1 0.0 0
Q. Mosely 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Mosely 3-2 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ajian 3-0 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 0-1 0.0 0
A. Abadi-Fitzgerald 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Abadi-Fitzgerald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Ruffolo 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 51.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 51.1 4
M. Duffy 9 51.1 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 37 0
L. Bowden Jr. 3 28.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Ali 1 9.0 9 0
South Carolina
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 140 0 0 99.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 140 0 0 99.1
R. Hilinski 15/27 140 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 107 2
T. Feaster 15 107 2 28
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 102 1
R. Dowdle 15 102 1 30
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 41 0
M. Denson 10 41 0 8
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -1 0
R. Hilinski 5 -1 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
B. Edwards 6 37 0 13
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
S. Smith 2 30 0 22
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
R. Dowdle 1 23 0 23
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Dawkins 2 19 0 12
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Vann 1 15 0 15
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Feaster 2 12 0 12
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Legette 1 4 0 4
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Markway 0 0 0 0
C. Terrell 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Terrell 0 0 0 0
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Muse 0 0 0 0
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 6-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
E. Jones 5-2 0.0 1
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
DJ. Wonnum 5-0 3.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Greene 4-1 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Fennell 3-1 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 3-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Brunson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ibe 2-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Sterling 2-0 1.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Roderick 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 1-0 0.0 0
R. Louis Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Louis Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
P. White 1/1 26 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 51.2 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 51.2 5
J. Charlton 9 51.2 5 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Rush 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
D. Rush 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 UK 25 1:31 5 21 INT
6:41 UK 3 1:00 3 7 Fumble
5:29 SC 39 1:29 4 8 Downs
2:35 UK 14 1:00 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 UK 25 0:54 3 2 Punt
6:29 UK 10 2:27 5 36 Punt
0:39 UK 20 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 UK 39 0:00 3 31 Fumble
13:59 UK 20 1:29 3 4 Punt
11:11 UK 20 1:28 3 0 Punt
7:14 UK 17 4:19 15 14 Downs
0:36 UK 35 0:29 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 UK 26 1:29 5 14 Punt
7:48 UK 27 0:17 3 -8 Punt
4:45 UK 16 2:07 5 84 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 25 3:48 12 80 TD
9:03 SC 46 2:22 7 4 Punt
3:56 SC 31 0:40 3 7 Punt
1:31 SC 30 1:00 9 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 SC 11 3:46 8 32 Punt
3:21 SC 10 2:36 8 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UK 30 0:07 1 30 TD
12:25 SC 29 1:09 3 6 Punt
9:05 SC 32 1:17 3 1 Punt
2:44 SC 41 1:53 6 13 Punt
0:45 UK 25 0:00 1 10
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 SC 6 0:40 3 8 Punt
11:28 SC 15 3:30 7 85 TD
6:50 SC 22 2:00 4 14 Punt
2:32 UK 46 1:35 5 10 Game
