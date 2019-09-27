Drive Chart
DUKE
VATECH

No Text

Harris, Duke put a hurting on Virginia Tech, 45-10

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) A first-quarter defensive battle left Duke and Virginia Tech looking for something to kick-start their offense.

The Blue Devils got the break they needed early in the second quarter, while the struggling Hokies never did.

Quentin Harris threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Duke beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils managed 5 yards on offense in the first quarter but got their break when Hendon Hooker, on his second play at quarterback for the Hokies, tried to hand the ball to Keshawn King but it never got there. The fumble resulted in a 24-yard loss to the Hokies 16 and on the next play, Harris hit a wide-open Noah Gray for the touchdown.

''We really wanted to capitalize on that and get a score,'' Harris said. ''I thought we had a great play call.''

Hokies coach Justin Fuente downplayed the importance of the momentum swing because it came so early in the game and gave the Blue Devils just a 7-3 lead, but defensive coordinator Bud Foster was not as quick to dismiss it.

''It seemed like that turnover and then the next play took the wind right out of everything,'' he said.

Harris hit Gray from a yard out for the second score, and Duke (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) made it 21-3 on a 25-yard trick play on which Harris lateraled to Jalon Calhoun, who hit a wide-open Deon Jackson, capping a 91-yard drive just 39 seconds before halftime.

Harris added a 42-yard scoring run and Jackson had a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter, sending fans pouring out of Lane Stadium.

''Obviously we're not ready,'' said Fuente, whose team, like Duke's was coming back from a bye week. ''We're not at the point where we can compete and play and have a chance to win against that team we played tonight.''

The Hokies (2-2, 0-2) got their only touchdown on a 72-yard connection from Ryan Willis to Damon Hazleton after they fell behind 31-3. The loss is their worst at home since a 49-12 defeat against Houston on Sept. 28, 1974, and was Fuente's first against the Blue Devils.

The start made it seem like a defensive struggle was in the offing. Virginia Tech managed just 60 yards in the opening quarter.

''I think we were really nervous a little to start,'' Harris said. ''But I think we settled in and got back to what we do best - making good decisions, getting the ball in the right guys' hands.''

On the trick play, Jackson was even more open than Gray had been when Calhoun hit him for the third score of the quarter.

Duke outgained the Hokies 422-259 and never let up. In the fourth quarter, facing a fourth-and-3 from midfield, Blue Devils punter Austin Parker took the snap, tucked it and went for 28 yards off the right side, drawing boos. Harris completed a 12-yard pass to Gray on fourth-and-7 from the Hokies 19 on the same drive, and backup quarterback Chris Katrenick ran it in from 8 yards out two plays later.

HAZLETON RETUNS

Hazleton's return for the Hokies was expected to boost their passing game, and did on the long touchdown pass, but his first impact wasn't what Fuente was expecting: the wide receiver was called for an illegal blindside block in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils highlighted a continuing problem for the Hokies with 234 rushing yards, led by Harris' 100 on 17 carries. The total was more than Duke's 181-yard average and worsened Virginia's Tech's average. They had been yielding 174 yards per game.

Harris, who was missing receivers early, finished 20 for 27 for 163 yards and was not sacked.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies hardly looked like a team that spent their bye week making improvements. With a first-and-goal from the Duke 6, three running plays netted 4 yards. The switch from Ryan Willis to Hooker turned disastrous on the fumble leading to Duke's first score, and Fuente said both are battling injuries. He also defended Willis, who finished 7 for 18 for 112 yards with an interception.

''This certainly doesn't fall on Ryan Willis,'' he said.

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils open a two-game homestand with a night game against Pittsburgh.

The Hokies go on the road to face long-time rival Miami.

---

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:37
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
10
Touchdown 3:44
15-C.Katrenick runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
52
yds
07:23
pos
44
10
Point After TD 12:25
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
10
Touchdown 12:32
25-D.Jackson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
01:51
pos
37
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:31
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 2:51
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
00:39
pos
31
9
Point After TD 3:30
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 3:38
18-Q.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
57
yds
0:31
pos
30
3
Field Goal 5:59
48-A.Reed 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
49
yds
3:07
pos
24
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:45
5-J.Calhoun complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
91
yds
03:48
pos
20
3
Point After TD 6:43
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 6:48
18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
62
yds
03:41
pos
13
3
Point After TD 11:20
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 11:25
18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
16
yds
00:08
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
93-B.Johnson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
25
yds
3:28
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 14
Rushing 9 7
Passing 12 3
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 7-14 4-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 422 255
Total Plays 69 63
Avg Gain 6.1 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 234 139
Rush Attempts 41 43
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 3.2
Net Yards Passing 188 116
Comp. - Att. 21-28 8-20
Yards Per Pass 6.7 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-4
Penalties - Yards 8-62 5-52
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 5-41.2
Return Yards 20 122
Punts - Returns 1-20 1-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 6-97
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 2/2
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 3-1 021101445
Virginia Tech 2-2 307010
VATECH -2.5, O/U 52.5
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 188 PASS YDS 116
234 RUSH YDS 139
422 TOTAL YDS 255
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 163 2 0 149.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 163 2 0 149.2
Q. Harris 20/27 163 2 0
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 1 0 640.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 1 0 640.0
J. Calhoun 1/1 25 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 1
Q. Harris 17 100 1 42
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 55 1
D. Jackson 9 55 1 32
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 0
M. Durant 11 29 0 7
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
A. Parker 1 28 0 28
B. Brown 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Brown 2 13 0 9
C. Katrenick 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
C. Katrenick 1 9 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
M. Durant 3 53 0 18
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 2
N. Gray 6 50 2 16
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 1
D. Jackson 5 45 1 25
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
A. Young 2 22 0 13
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Bobo 2 12 0 7
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Calhoun 3 6 0 8
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Harding Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.5
K. Quansah 9-2 0.5 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
B. Hill 7-3 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Waters 5-2 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 4-1 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 3-0 0.0 0
X. Gagnon 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
X. Gagnon 2-1 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 2-1 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Carter II 2-1 0.5 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Cerenord 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 2-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
L. Johnson 2-0 0.0 1
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. McSwain 1-2 0.0 0
B. Frye 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Frye 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Ellis 83 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 1-2 0.0 0
E. Brown 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
D. Neal 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Neal 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
A. Reed 1/1 31 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
A. Parker 4 42.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Blackwell 1 20.0 20 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 112 1 1 98.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 112 1 1 98.4
R. Willis 7/18 112 1 1
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
H. Hooker 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 102 0
D. McClease 17 102 0 45
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
C. Steward 7 25 0 7
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
K. King 6 16 0 8
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
R. Willis 4 5 0 11
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Robinson 2 3 0 4
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Q. Patterson II 1 2 0 2
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Mitchell 1 1 0 1
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Turner 1 -4 0 -4
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
H. Hooker 4 -11 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 72 1
D. Hazelton 1 72 1 72
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Robinson 4 25 0 12
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Patterson 1 9 0 9
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Grimsley 1 9 0 9
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. McClease 1 5 0 5
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 7-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Ashby 6-1 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 6-0 0.0 0
R. Floyd 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Floyd 5-2 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 4-3 0.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Conner 4-1 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Crawford 4-1 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Waller 3-1 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 3-1 0.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Belmar 2-3 0.0 0
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
E. Adams 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Artis 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Artis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pollard 1-0 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Quillen 0-1 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ladler 0-1 0.0 0
B. Murray 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Murray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
B. Johnson 1/1 20 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 3
O. Bradburn 5 41.2 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 25 0
T. Wheatley 4 19.8 25 0
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Steward 1 4.0 4 0
E. Adams 46 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
E. Adams 1 14.0 14 0
M. Bell 46 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
M. Bell 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
H. Grimsley 1 25.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 DUKE 10 1:06 3 5 Punt
7:30 DUKE 9 1:24 3 1 Punt
0:31 DUKE 25 0:07 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 VATECH 16 0:08 1 16 TD
10:29 DUKE 33 3:41 11 62 TD
4:33 DUKE 9 3:48 9 91 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 DUKE 25 0:00 8 27 Punt
9:12 DUKE 37 3:07 9 49 FG
3:45 VATECH 42 0:07 1 42 TD
2:31 DUKE 25 1:51 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 DUKE 43 7:23 12 52 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 15 4:22 10 35 Punt
8:24 VATECH 50 0:49 3 4 Punt
6:02 DUKE 40 4:51 11 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 VATECH 23 1:47 5 -7 Fumble
11:20 VATECH 10 0:47 4 39 Punt
6:43 VATECH 25 2:05 6 35 Punt
0:39 VATECH 19 0:32 6 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 VATECH 10 1:26 3 8 Punt
5:59 VATECH 23 1:43 6 20 Downs
3:30 VATECH 22 0:39 3 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 VATECH 25 1:13 5 18 INT
3:37 VATECH 25 2:27 7 25 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores