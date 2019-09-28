Drive Chart
Sack-happy No. 10 Notre Dame beats No. 18 Virginia 35-20

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) No. 10 Notre Dame's defensive linemen had eight sacks in a 35-20 victory over No. 18 Virginia on Saturday. And Julian Okwara thinks they can to do more.

''We're excited about the win, but we still have work to do,'' said the defensive end, who had three of Notre Dame's eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. ''I think we just had to hone in on what coach told us to do and just do our job.''

Notre Dame (3-1), coming off a 23-14 loss at No. 3 Georgia, trailed 17-14 at the break and then had the Cavaliers (4-1) complete a successful onside kick to open the second half. The Notre Dame defense held, setting the tone for the second half with five of its eight sacks in the third quarter.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who challenged his team and coaches after the loss to the Bulldogs, liked what he saw.

''They were exactly what I wanted them to be - they were determined, they were persistent,'' Kelly said. ''We were determined to play physical in the second half. We got a big-play defense. If we can make more plays on offense, this could be a special group.''

Reserve defensive end Jamir Jones started the Irish defensive onslaught in the third quarter when he sacked and stripped Virginia's Bryce Perkins of the football and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered it in midair before rumbling 48 yards to the Virginia 7.

''That's a d-linemen's dream right there,'' said the 285-pound Tagovailoa-Amosa who was tracked down by Perkins 7 yards short of the end zone. ''I've got to finish the dream and get in the end zone.''

Tony Jones, who had three touchdowns and a season-high 131 yards on 18 carries, scored two plays later from the 2 to give the Irish a 21-17. They never trailed again.

Later in the quarter, Okwara, who finished with two forced fumbles and fumble recovery, stripped the ball from Perkins and defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji recovered and ran 23 yards to put the Irish up 28-17.

''When you can pressure the quarterback with four and still play coverage, there is relatively no risk and that's what they were able to do,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

Virginia scored first as Perkins, who completed 30 of 43 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, threw a 6-yard TD pass to Joe Reed. But the Irish answered with the next two touchdowns, a 5-yard run by Jones and an 11-yard run by C'Bo Flemister. The second TD came after Okwara stripped and recovered the football after a sack of Perkins near midfield.

Thanks to the sacks, Notre Dame held Virginia to 4 yards rushing. Notre Dame, which outgained Virginia 343-228, got 165 yards on 17-of-25 passing by Ian Book.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Perkins was spectacular in the first half, with help from Reed, who finished with eight of his career-high nine receptions in the first 30 minutes. Perkins completed 18 of 22 passes (82 percent) for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He was just 12 of 21 for 99 in the second half with two interceptions as the Irish defensive front dominated.

''I just wasn't aware of the guys coming off the edges so maybe I needed to deepen my drop or feel the pressure more,'' Perkins said. ''

Notre Dame: Virginia came into the game ranking No. 1 with its 20 quarterback sacks and Notre Dame was 108th with four sacks total, none by their defensive ends. The Irish had eight sacks, 6 1/2 by its defensive ends. Khalid Kareem had 2 1/2 and Jones one.

''We understand the D-line is the tip of the spear,'' Kareem said. ''Everything starts with us.''

TURNOVER TALK

The Fighting Irish, who entered the game with eight turnovers, picked up three more against the Cavaliers and now have five interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

''Ultimately four turnovers in the second half, when you're playing a strong team on the road, that's almost in every case insurmountable,'' Mendenhall said.

Notre Dame did fumble the ball once as punt returner Chris Finke muffed one in the third quarter. Irish running backs have now gone 1,091 carries without losing a fumble dating back to Nov. 21, 2015.

900 WINS . AGAIN

Notre Dame reached the 900-win plateau for the second time with its victory. The Irish, who were stripped of 21 victories from the 2012 and 2013 seasons for academic misconduct, beat Miami University of Ohio 52-17 for what they thought was their 900th while appealing the initial NCAA verdict that later was not reversed. With this 900th victory, Notre Dame is one of eight schools at the plateau, led by Michigan's 957.

DROUGHTS CONTINUE

Virginia and the Atlantic Coast Conference continued winless strings with the loss in South Bend, which received more than three inches of rain Friday and Saturday. The Cavaliers' skid of never beating a Top 10 team on the road moved to 0-27. Meanwhile, the loss made the ACC 0-for-21 playing a ranked Irish team in Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish won their 13th straight game at home.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia: The Cavaliers, ranked No. 18 coming in, likely will drop after their first loss of the season.

Notre Dame: The Irish, who fell three spots to No. 10 following their loss at Georgia, should stay about there after a solid defensive effort.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers return to ACC Coastal play Friday, Oct. 11 at Miami.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish entertain Bowling Green Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:12
26-B.Delaney 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
65
yds
03:16
pos
20
35
Point After TD 10:28
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 10:34
6-T.Jones runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:04
pos
17
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:41
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 1:49
3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 24 for -8 yards FUMBLES (42-J.Okwara). 91-A.Ogundeji runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
79
yds
0:41
pos
17
27
Point After TD 9:20
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 9:20
6-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:42
pos
17
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 0:49
3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
01:03
pos
16
14
Field Goal 8:15
26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
61
yds
00:04
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:23
20-C.Flemister runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
01:57
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:35
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:40
6-T.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:58
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:04
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
03:56
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 19
Rushing 5 9
Passing 13 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 287 310
Total Plays 72 60
Avg Gain 4.0 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 4 178
Rush Attempts 29 35
Avg Rush Yards 0.1 5.1
Net Yards Passing 283 132
Comp. - Att. 30-43 17-25
Yards Per Pass 6.6 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-51 4-33
Penalties - Yards 6-52 9-71
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-40.5 6-39.0
Return Yards 56 17
Punts - Returns 2-17 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Virginia 4-1 7100320
10 Notre Dame 3-1 14014735
ND -10.5, O/U 46.5
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 283 PASS YDS 132
4 RUSH YDS 178
287 TOTAL YDS 310
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 334 2 2 141.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 334 2 2 141.1
B. Perkins 30/43 334 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
W. Taulapapa 10 31 0 10
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Reed 1 3 0 3
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
P. Kier 2 -1 0 0
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -29 0
B. Perkins 16 -29 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 143 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 143 1
H. Dubois 9 143 1 39
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 107 1
J. Reed 9 107 1 43
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
T. Cowley 3 34 0 21
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
T. Jana 4 23 0 8
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Chatman 2 17 0 9
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
B. Kemp IV 3 10 0 4
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Kelly Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Blount 9-0 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Grant 7-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
Z. Zandier 6-2 1.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Hall 5-0 0.0 0
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Taylor 4-0 1.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Cross 4-1 0.0 0
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Mack 3-0 1.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Hanback 3-0 1.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Snowden 3-0 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Gahm 2-0 0.0 0
A. Faumui 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Faumui 1-0 0.0 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Burney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Briggs 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Briggs 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
B. Delaney 2/2 32 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 1
N. Griffin 4 40.5 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 25 0
J. Reed 2 19.5 25 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Hall 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 9 0
B. Kemp IV 2 8.5 9 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 165 0 0 123.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 165 0 0 123.4
I. Book 17/25 165 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 131 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 131 3
T. Jones Jr 18 131 3 30
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
C. Flemister 6 27 1 11
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
I. Book 7 10 0 11
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Smith 3 8 0 4
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
C. Kmet 4 65 0 37
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Finke 2 32 0 28
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 0
C. Claypool 6 30 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
M. Young 3 19 0 8
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Jones Jr 1 6 0 6
A. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McKinley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Bracy 6-1 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6-1 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. White 6-1 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 5-1 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 4-0 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Gilman 3-0 0.0 1
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
J. Okwara 3-0 3.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Ja. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
K. Kareem 2-1 2.5 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 1
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
K. Hinish 2-1 0.5 0
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Crawford 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Lacey 2-1 0.5 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 0-1 0.0 0
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
O. Oghoufo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
J. Doerer 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 0
J. Bramblett 6 39.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
L. Keys III 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
C. Finke 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 31 3:56 7 69 TD
4:35 UVA 21 1:40 5 25 Fumble
0:18 UVA 25 0:04 15 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:52 UVA 29 2:14 5 2 Punt
1:52 UVA 24 1:03 6 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 50 2:10 5 5 Punt
10:21 ND 38 0:16 3 31 Fumble
9:20 UVA 25 1:23 3 0 Fumble
7:22 ND 41 1:28 4 9 Downs
3:06 UVA 21 0:41 3 77 TD
1:41 UVA 25 1:20 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 UVA 47 0:17 3 -18 INT
10:28 UVA 25 3:16 11 65 FG
4:54 UVA 22 0:32 3 22 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 ND 25 6:18 15 70 TD
2:20 ND 46 1:57 6 54 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 ND 16 3:13 13 50 FG Miss
2:38 ND 29 0:37 3 7 Punt
0:43 ND 25 0:24 3 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 ND 2 1:24 3 4 Punt
10:02 UVA 7 0:42 2 7 TD
5:10 ND 32 2:01 5 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 21 0:43 3 -3 Punt
12:38 ND 29 2:04 5 71 TD
6:32 ND 25 1:15 6 15 Punt
3:55 ND 44 2:50 7 39
