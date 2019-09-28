|
No. 5 Ohio St. throttles Huskers 48-7 behind Fields, defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Ohio State was supposed to get its first big test of the season at Nebraska. It hardly turned out that way.
Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers' first four series, and the No. 5 Buckeyes turned in their most impressive performance of the season in a 48-7 victory Saturday night.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored on its first six possessions and led 38-0 after a dizzying first half. By the time Nebraska finally scored, the Buckeyes had rolled off 124 straight points since trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 last week.
''I think we're very confident right now,'' Fields said. ''We came into Lincoln - the crowd is amazing here - and it was loud at the beginning. We handled it well, jumped on them early and didn't let up.''
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) didn't go over 100 yards of total offense until late in the third quarter, just before its only TD, and it was obvious early that second-year coach Scott Frost's program is still a ways from returning to national prominence.
The Buckeyes had come to Lincoln off four straight lopsided wins but the question remained: just how good are they?
Based on this performance, they're really good.
''We talked about what it would take to win this game on the road,'' Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said, ''and we hit on all cylinders. We assumed it would be hard. We've been preparing for this game for a while. Any time you have to go on the road and win a night game, we know that's not easy in this league.''
Fields, the transfer from Georgia who has played himself into the first tier of Heisman Trophy candidates, threw for 212 yards and kept alive his streak of no interceptions this season. He added 72 yards rushing. He now has had a hand in 23 touchdowns, 16 through the air.
J.K. Dobbins ran for 177 yards and a TD on 24 carries and became the 11th player in Ohio State history to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards. He's gone over 100 yards against Nebraska three straight years.
The Buckeyes scored on their first eight full drives - one ended as time ran out in the half - and didn't punt for the first time until early in the fourth quarter.
''I felt calm and confident coming into the game,'' Fields said. ''I think that goes with preparation. You prepare hard, you have nothing to worry about in the game.''
Ohio State's defense dominated, stuffing the run and pressuring Martinez into bad decisions.
Jeff Okudah had interceptions on two of Nebraska's first three series. He made a diving pick to set up Fields' 15-yard run up the middle for the Buckeyes' first touchdown. Okudah was on his back at his own 4 when he snagged a ball tipped by Wan'Dale Robinson, and that led to the first of Blake Haubeil's two field goals.
Jordan Fuller intercepted Martinez's pass at midfield, Fields broke a 41-yard run and then handed off to Major Teague for the first of his two TDs and a 24-0 lead.
Nebraska, as an unranked team, hasn't beaten a top-five team since Alabama in 1977 and has lost nine straight against Top 25 opponents.
Martinez finished just 8 of 17 for 47 yards.
''This is just us trying to improve every week and get better,'' Day said. ''This was a major challenge for us. This doesn't mean anything if we don't keep it going.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the complete package with Fields at the controls, one of their most powerful offensive lines in years and a defense that has had held five straight opponents under 300 yards.
Nebraska: This one is going to sting. The Huskers hosted the ESPN ''College GameDay'' crew in the morning and were humbled in the top game on the weekend schedule.
UP NEXT
Ohio State hosts No. 25 Michigan State on Oct. 5.
Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Oct. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|15
|Rushing
|20
|12
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|562
|209
|Total Plays
|75
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|368
|184
|Rush Attempts
|53
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|194
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|1.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|4-22
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|1-59.0
|5-35.2
|Return Yards
|49
|51
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|3-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|1/1
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|368
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|562
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|15/21
|212
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|24
|177
|0
|26
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|12
|77
|2
|26
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12
|72
|1
|41
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|4
|45
|0
|36
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|3
|66
|1
|38
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|5
|39
|1
|20
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wint 23 S
|J. Wint
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 12 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|2/2
|36
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|1
|59.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|8/17
|47
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|15
|81
|0
|56
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|11
|67
|1
|13
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|9
|27
|0
|6
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|4
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 93 DL
|Da. Daniels
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferguson 43 LB
|T. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
|E. Lee Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 4 DL
|K. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 79 DL
|Da. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 53 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. McCallum 48 S
|L. McCallum
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|5
|35.2
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|3
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
