No. 5 Ohio St. throttles Huskers 48-7 behind Fields, defense

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Ohio State was supposed to get its first big test of the season at Nebraska. It hardly turned out that way.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers' first four series, and the No. 5 Buckeyes turned in their most impressive performance of the season in a 48-7 victory Saturday night.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored on its first six possessions and led 38-0 after a dizzying first half. By the time Nebraska finally scored, the Buckeyes had rolled off 124 straight points since trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 last week.

''I think we're very confident right now,'' Fields said. ''We came into Lincoln - the crowd is amazing here - and it was loud at the beginning. We handled it well, jumped on them early and didn't let up.''

Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) didn't go over 100 yards of total offense until late in the third quarter, just before its only TD, and it was obvious early that second-year coach Scott Frost's program is still a ways from returning to national prominence.

The Buckeyes had come to Lincoln off four straight lopsided wins but the question remained: just how good are they?

Based on this performance, they're really good.

''We talked about what it would take to win this game on the road,'' Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said, ''and we hit on all cylinders. We assumed it would be hard. We've been preparing for this game for a while. Any time you have to go on the road and win a night game, we know that's not easy in this league.''

Fields, the transfer from Georgia who has played himself into the first tier of Heisman Trophy candidates, threw for 212 yards and kept alive his streak of no interceptions this season. He added 72 yards rushing. He now has had a hand in 23 touchdowns, 16 through the air.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 177 yards and a TD on 24 carries and became the 11th player in Ohio State history to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards. He's gone over 100 yards against Nebraska three straight years.

The Buckeyes scored on their first eight full drives - one ended as time ran out in the half - and didn't punt for the first time until early in the fourth quarter.

''I felt calm and confident coming into the game,'' Fields said. ''I think that goes with preparation. You prepare hard, you have nothing to worry about in the game.''

Ohio State's defense dominated, stuffing the run and pressuring Martinez into bad decisions.

Jeff Okudah had interceptions on two of Nebraska's first three series. He made a diving pick to set up Fields' 15-yard run up the middle for the Buckeyes' first touchdown. Okudah was on his back at his own 4 when he snagged a ball tipped by Wan'Dale Robinson, and that led to the first of Blake Haubeil's two field goals.

Jordan Fuller intercepted Martinez's pass at midfield, Fields broke a 41-yard run and then handed off to Major Teague for the first of his two TDs and a 24-0 lead.

Nebraska, as an unranked team, hasn't beaten a top-five team since Alabama in 1977 and has lost nine straight against Top 25 opponents.

Martinez finished just 8 of 17 for 47 yards.

''This is just us trying to improve every week and get better,'' Day said. ''This was a major challenge for us. This doesn't mean anything if we don't keep it going.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the complete package with Fields at the controls, one of their most powerful offensive lines in years and a defense that has had held five straight opponents under 300 yards.

Nebraska: This one is going to sting. The Huskers hosted the ESPN ''College GameDay'' crew in the morning and were humbled in the top game on the weekend schedule.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts No. 25 Michigan State on Oct. 5.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Oct. 5.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:07
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
7
Touchdown 2:11
26-D.Mills runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
48
6
Point After TD 3:51
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
0
Touchdown 3:51
1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
97
yds
04:08
pos
47
0
Field Goal 11:20
95-B.Haubeil 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
41
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:34
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 1:39
1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
02:30
pos
37
0
Point After TD 5:42
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 5:44
33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
55
yds
0:38
pos
30
0
Point After TD 8:26
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 8:30
33-M.Teague runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
50
yds
00:58
pos
23
0
Field Goal 10:13
95-B.Haubeil 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
90
yds
01:13
pos
17
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:37
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:41
1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
04:46
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:35
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:41
1-J.Fields scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:01
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 15
Rushing 20 12
Passing 10 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-13 4-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 562 209
Total Plays 75 56
Avg Gain 7.5 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 368 184
Rush Attempts 53 39
Avg Rush Yards 6.9 4.7
Net Yards Passing 194 25
Comp. - Att. 15-22 8-17
Yards Per Pass 8.8 1.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 4-22
Penalties - Yards 2-25 6-57
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 1-59.0 5-35.2
Return Yards 49 51
Punts - Returns 2-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-46 3-51
Int. - Returns 3-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 1/1
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Ohio State 5-0 142410048
Nebraska 3-2 00707
NEB 17, O/U 66
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 194 PASS YDS 25
368 RUSH YDS 184
562 TOTAL YDS 209
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 212 3 0 203.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 212 3 0 203.4
J. Fields 15/21 212 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 177 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 177 0
J. Dobbins 24 177 0 26
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 77 2
M. Teague III 12 77 2 26
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 72 1
J. Fields 12 72 1 41
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 45 0
M. Crowley 4 45 0 36
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
A. Mack 3 66 1 38
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 1
K. Hill 5 39 1 20
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Olave 3 30 0 13
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
M. Teague III 1 28 0 28
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
B. Victor 1 27 0 27
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
L. Farrell 1 16 0 16
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
G. Wilson 1 6 1 6
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dobbins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
M. Harrison 7-2 1.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Fuller 6-0 0.0 1
Ch. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Ch. Young 3-0 1.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 2
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
B. Browning 2-5 0.5 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 1-0 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Garrett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 1-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Cornell 1-2 0.5 0
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Riep 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Wint 1-0 1.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Proctor 1-0 0.0 0
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Friday 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Harrison 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 0-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Landers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
B. Haubeil 2/2 36 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 59.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 59.0 0
D. Chrisman 1 59.0 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 23 0
D. McCall 2 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. McCall 1 1.0 1 0
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
G. Wilson 1 2.0 2 0
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 47 0 3 35.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 47 0 3 35.0
A. Martinez 8/17 47 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
A. Martinez 15 81 0 56
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
D. Mills 11 67 1 13
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
W. Robinson 9 27 0 6
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
M. Washington 4 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Washington 2 10 0 10
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Mills 1 10 0 10
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Robinson 1 8 0 8
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Spielman 1 7 0 7
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Allen 2 7 0 4
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Noa 1 5 0 5
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Dismuke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 7-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
C. Taylor-Britt 6-1 0.5 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Davis 5-0 1.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 5-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. Honas 4-1 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 3-1 0.0 0
L. Reimer 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Reimer 3-0 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
M. Barry 3-5 0.0 0
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Tannor 3-1 1.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Domann 2-1 0.5 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 2-1 0.0 0
T. Ferguson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Lee Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
K. Green 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Green 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nelson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
L. McCallum 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 0
I. Armstrong 5 35.2 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 18 0
W. Robinson 3 17.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 NEB 50 2:01 6 50 TD
9:27 OHIOST 40 4:46 10 60 TD
1:41 OHIOST 4 1:13 12 90 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 NEB 50 0:58 3 50 TD
6:46 OHIOST 45 1:02 3 55 TD
4:09 OHIOST 28 2:30 7 72 TD
0:40 OHIOST 48 0:37 5 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 OHIOST 24 0:00 8 57 FG
7:59 OHIOST 33 4:08 9 97 TD
2:07 OHIOST 24 1:22 5 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:13 OHIOST 15 4:43 9 61 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 9 1:38 6 41 INT
10:35 NEB 25 0:25 3 2 Punt
4:37 NEB 25 2:42 8 -21 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 NEB 25 0:03 2 25 INT
8:26 NEB 25 1:34 4 -12 Punt
5:42 NEB 25 1:03 3 8 Punt
1:34 NEB 18 0:52 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 NEB 9 2:06 7 23 Punt
3:51 NEB 25 1:40 5 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 NEB 20 6:38 17 -5 Downs
NCAA FB Scores