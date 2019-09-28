Drive Chart
Arizona State beats No. 15 California 24-17

  • Sep 28, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Eno Benjamin scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 4:41 remaining to lead Arizona State to a 24-17 victory over No. 15 California on Friday night.

The Golden Bears (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) lost their perfect record and quarterback Chase Garbers to a right shoulder injury, spoiling their highest ranking in a decade. The loss also left the Pac-12 with no undefeated teams before the end of September.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1) bounced back from a 34-31 loss to Colorado in the conference opener last week thanks to a strong performance by Benjamin. He had 29 carries for 100 yards, also scoring on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the third quarter.

Jayden Daniels added 174 yards passing and 84 more on the ground as Arizona State earned its second road win this season against a ranked team, also beating Michigan State 10-7 two weeks ago.

Garbers threw a 16-yard TD pass to Trevon Clark in the first quarter before leaving with the shoulder injury late in the second quarter when he fell on his arm on a scramble.

Devon Modster replaced him and struggled to move the ball through the air. Cal scored a TD in the third quarter on a 12-play drive that stayed on the ground, capped by a 1-yard run by Christopher Brown Jr.

The Bears then took a 17-14 lead when Joseph Ogunbanjo recovered a fumble by Daniels at the Arizona State 30 and Cal gained no yards before getting a 47-yard field goal from Greg Thomas.

But the Sun Devils answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive capped by Benjamin's third TD and then forced a turnover on downs when Modster threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 from the Cal 29.

Cristian Zendejas kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 24-17 and Cal was unable to get a first down.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils won despite squandering several scoring opportunities in the first half. Zendejas missed a 37-yard field goal after an effective drive and then a 50-yarder after a deflected punt gave Arizona State the ball at the Cal 37. Then late in the half, Curtis Hodges dropped a pass when he was left alone in the middle of the field on a third-and-3 from the Cal 43, leading to a punt.

California: The Bears struggled to generate anything in the passing game after Garbers got hurt, which doesn't bode well for the future. Modster finished 5 for 14 for 23 yards and threw an interception in the end zone to deny Cal a chance at a field goal at the end of the first half. Garbers was coming off his best game at Cal, throwing for 357 yards and four TDs in a win last week at Mississippi.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Host Washington State Oct. 12.

California: Visit No. 13 Oregon next Saturday

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:07
45-C.Zendejas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
00:14
pos
24
17
Point After TD 4:41
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 4:46
3-E.Benjamin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
75
yds
06:09
pos
20
17
Field Goal 11:01
39-G.Thomas 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
01:03
pos
14
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:01
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:07
3-E.Benjamin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
03:09
pos
13
14
Point After TD 9:16
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:20
34-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
68
yds
00:00
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:35
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:43
7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:39
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:22
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:30
3-E.Benjamin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 13
Rushing 11 6
Passing 8 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-17 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 356 226
Total Plays 72 63
Avg Gain 4.9 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 191 105
Rush Attempts 48 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 165 121
Comp. - Att. 14-24 14-26
Yards Per Pass 6.9 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 3-19
Penalties - Yards 5-65 2-15
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-34.3 4-40.8
Return Yards 89 69
Punts - Returns 3-30 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-59 4-69
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/6 3/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 4-1 7071024
15 California 4-1 707317
CAL -4, O/U 43
California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA
 165 PASS YDS 121
191 RUSH YDS 105
356 TOTAL YDS 226
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 174 0 0 119.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 174 0 0 119.2
J. Daniels 14/24 174 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 100 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 100 3
E. Benjamin 29 100 3 16
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 84 0
J. Daniels 12 84 0 24
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
A. Carter 3 12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
R. Pearsall 1 38 0 38
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
B. Aiyuk 2 31 0 18
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
G. Porter 1 28 0 28
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
Ky. Williams 4 26 0 13
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Hodges 2 15 0 9
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
E. Benjamin 2 14 0 12
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
F. Darby 1 13 0 13
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Newsome 1 9 0 9
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Lea 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Lea 1-0 1.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Lole 1-0 1.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Robertson 0-1 0.5 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Crosswell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/3 3/3
C. Zendejas 1/3 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 34.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 34.3 2
M. Turk 3 34.3 2 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 35 0
B. Aiyuk 2 29.5 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 13 0
B. Aiyuk 3 10.0 13 0
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 117 1 0 184.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 117 1 0 184.4
C. Garbers 9/12 117 1 0
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 23 0 1 35.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 23 0 1 35.2
D. Modster 5/14 23 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 54 1
C. Brown Jr. 18 54 1 13
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
M. Dancy 9 38 0 8
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Modster 4 15 0 8
D. Collins 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Collins 1 4 0 4
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
C. Garbers 4 -6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 1
T. Clark 4 68 1 45
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
M. Dancy 4 41 0 28
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
N. Remigio 3 17 0 8
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Brown Jr. 2 8 0 6
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Polk 1 6 0 6
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Duncan 0 0 0 0
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Tonges 0 0 0 0
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Je. Hawkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Goode 1-0 1.0 0
T. Paul 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Paul 1-0 1.0 0
L. Toailoa 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Toailoa 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
G. Thomas 1/1 47 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Longhetto 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 1
D. Longhetto 4 40.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 13 0
Je. Hawkins 2 12.0 13 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
A. Davis 1 18.0 18 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
Ja. Hawkins 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 24 1:07 3 5 Punt
11:21 ARIZST 20 2:51 8 80 TD
5:35 ARIZST 25 5:12 11 57 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 CAL 37 1:21 3 5 FG Miss
8:48 ARIZST 19 4:09 9 38 Punt
0:18 ARIZST 20 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 ARIZST 50 3:09 6 46
2:18 ARIZST 24 1:10 4 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 ARIZST 19 1:13 5 51 Fumble
10:55 ARIZST 25 6:09 15 75 TD
3:21 CAL 29 0:14 3 4 FG
2:11 CAL 22 0:49 3 -5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 CAL 37 1:49 5 18 Punt
8:22 CAL 25 2:39 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 CAL 20 0:40 3 -7 Punt
12:07 CAL 32 3:15 6 16 Punt
4:35 CAL 10 3:58 11 10 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 CAL 37 0:00 13 68 TD
6:01 CAL 23 2:56 6 19
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 CAL 25 0:28 3 0
12:04 ARIZST 30 1:03 3 0 FG
4:41 CAL 22 0:44 4 7 Downs
2:58 CAL 18 0:42 4 4 Downs
NCAA FB Scores