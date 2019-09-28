|
Arizona State beats No. 15 California 24-17
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Eno Benjamin scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 4:41 remaining to lead Arizona State to a 24-17 victory over No. 15 California on Friday night.
The Golden Bears (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) lost their perfect record and quarterback Chase Garbers to a right shoulder injury, spoiling their highest ranking in a decade. The loss also left the Pac-12 with no undefeated teams before the end of September.
The Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1) bounced back from a 34-31 loss to Colorado in the conference opener last week thanks to a strong performance by Benjamin. He had 29 carries for 100 yards, also scoring on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the third quarter.
Jayden Daniels added 174 yards passing and 84 more on the ground as Arizona State earned its second road win this season against a ranked team, also beating Michigan State 10-7 two weeks ago.
Garbers threw a 16-yard TD pass to Trevon Clark in the first quarter before leaving with the shoulder injury late in the second quarter when he fell on his arm on a scramble.
Devon Modster replaced him and struggled to move the ball through the air. Cal scored a TD in the third quarter on a 12-play drive that stayed on the ground, capped by a 1-yard run by Christopher Brown Jr.
The Bears then took a 17-14 lead when Joseph Ogunbanjo recovered a fumble by Daniels at the Arizona State 30 and Cal gained no yards before getting a 47-yard field goal from Greg Thomas.
But the Sun Devils answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive capped by Benjamin's third TD and then forced a turnover on downs when Modster threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 from the Cal 29.
Cristian Zendejas kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 24-17 and Cal was unable to get a first down.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils won despite squandering several scoring opportunities in the first half. Zendejas missed a 37-yard field goal after an effective drive and then a 50-yarder after a deflected punt gave Arizona State the ball at the Cal 37. Then late in the half, Curtis Hodges dropped a pass when he was left alone in the middle of the field on a third-and-3 from the Cal 43, leading to a punt.
California: The Bears struggled to generate anything in the passing game after Garbers got hurt, which doesn't bode well for the future. Modster finished 5 for 14 for 23 yards and threw an interception in the end zone to deny Cal a chance at a field goal at the end of the first half. Garbers was coming off his best game at Cal, throwing for 357 yards and four TDs in a win last week at Mississippi.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: Host Washington State Oct. 12.
California: Visit No. 13 Oregon next Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|13
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|356
|226
|Total Plays
|72
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|105
|Rush Attempts
|48
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-19
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.3
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|89
|69
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-59
|4-69
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/6
|3/3
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|14/24
|174
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|29
|100
|3
|16
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|84
|0
|24
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|3
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|4
|26
|0
|13
|
C. Hodges 86 WR
|C. Hodges
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Newsome 17 WR
|R. Newsome
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Lea 17 DL
|G. Lea
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|1/3
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|3
|34.3
|2
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|29.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|3
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|9/12
|117
|1
|0
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|5/14
|23
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|18
|54
|1
|13
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|9
|38
|0
|8
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|4
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|4
|68
|1
|45
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|4
|41
|0
|28
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|4
|40.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|2
|12.0
|13
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
