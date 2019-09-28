Drive Chart
UTEP
USM

Abraham leads Southern Mississippi past UTEP 31-13

  • AP
  • Sep 28, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Jack Abraham passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi rolled to a 31-13 victory over UTEP in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (3-2) took the lead for good on their first possession. Abraham hit De'Michael Harris for a 74-yard scoring strike on third-and-14 for a 7-0 lead. Southern Miss made it 14-0 after Jordan Mitchell blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the UTEP 2-yard line. Harris ran it in two plays later. The Miners (1-3) put together two long drives in the second quarter but had to settle for two Gavin Baechle field goals and trailed 24-6 at halftime.

Kai Locksley broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run on UTEP's first play of the third quarter to get the Miners within 24-13, but Abraham directed a 10-play, 82-yard drive, capped by his 6-yard TD toss to Jaylond Adams to provide the final margin of victory.

Locksley completed 8 of 15 passes for 109 yards and led the Miners with 114 yards rushing on 12 carries. The rest of UTEP's rushers managed just 12 yards on 13 carries.

Kevin Perkins and Harris combined to rush for 127 yards on 22 totes for Southern Miss.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:35
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 8:42
15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
97
yds
05:13
pos
13
30
Point After TD 13:55
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 14:06
1-K.Locksley runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:09
pos
12
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
98-A.Stein 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
29
yds
00:19
pos
6
24
Field Goal 0:22
40-G.Baechle 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
26
yds
02:45
pos
6
21
Point After TD 3:07
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 3:15
15-J.Abraham complete to 80-J.Mitchell. 80-J.Mitchell runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
05:34
pos
3
20
Field Goal 14:14
40-G.Baechle 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
66
yds
03:34
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:31
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:37
18-D.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
2
yds
00:42
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:35
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:48
15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
0:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 21
Rushing 6 6
Passing 8 13
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 9-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 272 513
Total Plays 53 65
Avg Gain 5.1 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 126 168
Rush Attempts 25 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.5
Net Yards Passing 146 345
Comp. - Att. 14-28 19-28
Yards Per Pass 5.2 12.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-22 1-6
Penalties - Yards 7-60 8-70
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.0 3-40.0
Return Yards 99 75
Punts - Returns 3-8 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 4-91 2-49
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 1-3 067013
Southern Miss 3-2 14107031
USM -26, O/U 49
M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 146 PASS YDS 345
126 RUSH YDS 168
272 TOTAL YDS 513
UTEP
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 109 0 0 114.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 109 0 0 114.4
K. Locksley 8/15 109 0 0
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 59 0 0 84.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 59 0 0 84.3
B. Jones 6/13 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 114 1
K. Locksley 12 114 1 63
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Johnson 1 8 0 8
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Fields 3 6 0 3
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
T. Hughes 4 1 0 3
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
B. Jones 5 -3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Cooper 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
D. Cooper 4 51 0 21
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
A. Busey 3 51 0 27
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Trussell 3 33 0 21
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Cowing 1 23 0 23
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Wolf 1 13 0 13
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. VanHook 0 0 0 0
F. McKee 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. McKee 0 0 0 0
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
J. Fields 2 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lewis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
M. Lewis 9-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 6-0 0.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 5-0 0.0 0
A. Hynson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Hynson 5-0 0.0 0
C. Richardson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Richardson 5-2 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Amaewhule 4-0 1.0 0
J. Smith 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
S. Tupou 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Tupou 3-2 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 3-0 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. VanHook 2-1 0.0 0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Chukwukelu 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ortega 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ortega 1-0 0.0 0
N. Logoleo 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Logoleo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hankins 1-0 0.0 0
R. Corner III 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Corner III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parsee 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Parsee 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
G. Baechle 2/2 46 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 3
M. Crawford 6 38.0 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 28 0
W. Dawn Jr. 4 22.8 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
J. Garrett 2 4.0 8 0
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Southern Miss
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 351 3 0 208.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 351 3 0 208.5
J. Abraham 19/28 351 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
K. Perkins 11 65 0 29
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
D. Harris 11 62 1 0
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Maberry 4 19 0 12
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
S. Anderson 4 9 0 5
C. Rogers 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Rogers 2 6 0 9
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
J. Abraham 3 4 0 8
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Adams 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 97 0
Q. Watkins 2 97 0 61
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
J. Adams 5 58 1 22
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
J. Mitchell 4 47 1 22
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
Ti. Jones 2 32 0 29
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
N. McLaurin 2 17 0 14
C. Cavallo 97 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Cavallo 1 17 0 17
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Perkins 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Hemby 5-3 0.0 0
D. Landry 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Landry 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
R. Mitchell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Mitchell 3-1 0.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Turner 2-2 0.5 0
D. Kennedy 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
D. Kennedy 2-2 1.5 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gunn 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Gunn 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Whittington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Whittington 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Edmondson 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Edmondson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Latham 1-1 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Kitchen 1-0 1.0 0
T. Evans 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Evans 1-0 1.0 0
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Showers 0-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
A. Stein 1/2 0 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 0
Z. Everett 3 40.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 0 0
D. Harris 2 24.5 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
J. Adams 2 1.0 2 0
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 0 0
J. Mitchell 1 24.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 28 1:27 3 1 Fumble
11:36 UTEP 22 1:10 4 -1 Punt
9:31 UTEP 23 1:23 4 26 Punt
3:58 UTEP 23 3:34 10 66 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 UTEP 30 3:15 7 -21 Fumble
3:07 UTEP 35 2:45 9 26 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UTEP 37 0:09 1 63 TD
8:35 UTEP 10 4:24 8 51 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 UTEP 25 0:52 4 23 Punt
8:34 UTEP 30 3:12 7 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 USM 30 1:38 4 65 TD
10:19 UTEP 2 0:42 2 2 TD
7:35 USM 13 3:31 9 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 USM 25 1:52 7 64 Fumble
8:49 USM 22 5:34 13 73 TD
0:22 UTEP 49 0:19 3 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 USM 20 0:00 3 7 Punt
13:55 USM 18 5:13 11 97 TD
3:24 USM 10 2:52 12 65 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 USM 17 2:11 4 17 Punt
4:46 USM 41 3:53 7 36 Game
NCAA FB Scores