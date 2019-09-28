|
|
|UTEP
|USM
Abraham leads Southern Mississippi past UTEP 31-13
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Jack Abraham passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi rolled to a 31-13 victory over UTEP in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (3-2) took the lead for good on their first possession. Abraham hit De'Michael Harris for a 74-yard scoring strike on third-and-14 for a 7-0 lead. Southern Miss made it 14-0 after Jordan Mitchell blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the UTEP 2-yard line. Harris ran it in two plays later. The Miners (1-3) put together two long drives in the second quarter but had to settle for two Gavin Baechle field goals and trailed 24-6 at halftime.
Kai Locksley broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run on UTEP's first play of the third quarter to get the Miners within 24-13, but Abraham directed a 10-play, 82-yard drive, capped by his 6-yard TD toss to Jaylond Adams to provide the final margin of victory.
Locksley completed 8 of 15 passes for 109 yards and led the Miners with 114 yards rushing on 12 carries. The rest of UTEP's rushers managed just 12 yards on 13 carries.
Kevin Perkins and Harris combined to rush for 127 yards on 22 totes for Southern Miss.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|513
|Total Plays
|53
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|168
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|12.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-22
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.0
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|99
|75
|Punts - Returns
|3-8
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-91
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|8/15
|109
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|6/13
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|12
|114
|1
|63
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|4
|1
|0
|3
|
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|5
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cooper 2 WR
|D. Cooper
|4
|51
|0
|21
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. McKee 35 FB
|F. McKee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Lewis 2 DB
|M. Lewis
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hynson 12 DB
|A. Hynson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 99 DL
|C. Richardson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 1 LB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 5 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logoleo 33 DL
|N. Logoleo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Corner III 18 DB
|R. Corner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parsee 6 LB
|D. Parsee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|6
|38.0
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|4
|22.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|19/28
|351
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|11
|65
|0
|29
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|11
|62
|1
|0
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|4
|19
|0
|12
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Rogers 17 QB
|C. Rogers
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|3
|4
|0
|8
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|2
|97
|0
|61
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|5
|58
|1
|22
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|4
|47
|1
|22
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|2
|32
|0
|29
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gunn 29 DB
|E. Gunn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 16 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Edmondson 84 DL
|E. Edmondson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 49 DL
|E. Kitchen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Evans 34 LB
|T. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|1/2
|0
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|3
|40.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|2
|24.5
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|24.0
|0
|0
