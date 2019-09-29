Drive Chart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Alex Hornibrook did more than just fill in as Florida State's starter. He had a career night and gave the Seminoles a much-needed victory.

Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, made his first start at Florida State and threw for a career-high 316 yards, tossing three touchdown passes in the Seminoles' 31-13 win over North Carolina State on Saturday night.

''I was just proud of the way the team finished today,'' Hornibrook said. ''And we were able to separate a little bit and not be a one-possession game at the end.''

Hornibrook was often pressured and was sacked eight times. But he completed 29 of 40 passes and had two touchdown passes to Tamorrion Terry and another to Ontaria Wilson for Florida State (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He improves to 27-6 as a starter.

James Blackman suffered a knee injury in last week's win over Louisville and ''tweaked'' it again on Friday in practice, coach Willie Taggart said.

''We wanted to see how he'd go through warmups and everything, see how it felt,'' Taggart said. ''Thought it would be best that we didn't put him in there.''

Hornibrook helped the Seminoles' offense put together plenty of scoring drives, helping them build a 17-6 halftime lead that they would not relinquish. Florida State had let fourth-quarter leads slip away against Boise State and Virginia but have now finished off Louisville and NC State (3-2, 0-1) on consecutive weeks.

The Seminoles won back-to-back ACC games for the first time since Nov. 2016.

''Our guys are improving each and every week,'' Taggart said. ''To have back-to-back ACC wins at home is big for our football team and big for where we're trying to go and get our program back to where we want to be.''

NC State had more sacks (eight) than points (six) through three quarters. Defensive tackle Darrell Murchison had 3.5 sacks in three quarters.

But the Wolfpack weren't very effective on offense. They fumbled twice, turned it over on downs twice and punted six times.

''Weird feeling after this game,'' NC State coach Dave Doeren said. ''I'm really proud of the way our defensive kids battled. We struggled offensively in a lot of ways.''

Ricky Person Jr. was carted off with 13:28 left in the third quarter. The sophomore tailback had his left leg in an air cast. X-rays were negative, a school spokesperson said.

Bailey Hockman, who transferred from Florida State to a junior college in August 2018 and eventually signed with NC State, played the majority of the game. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 208 yards and had a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie for the Wolfpack.

''Wish we could have won,'' Hockman said. ''I think I played well, did the best I can. Just got to get it done. Got to execute.''

Cam Akers had 17 carries for 83 yards but nearly half of them came on a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Still, Florida State surpassed the 30-point mark for the fourth time in five games.

TARGETING

Florida State outside linebacker Janarius Robinson was ejected for targeting after a booth review. Robinson will miss the first half of the Seminoles' next game, at Clemson. Another targeting, against Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen, was reversed by a booth review.

THE TAKEAWAY

NC State: The Wolfpack managed just 88 rushing yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and were just 4 of 16 on third downs

Florida State: The Seminoles held an 11-point halftime lead and didn't allow an opponent to rally in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

NC State has an open week. The Wolfpack host Syracuse on Oct. 10.

Florida State has an open week. The Seminoles travel to No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 12.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:13
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 9:20
3-C.Akers runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
03:44
pos
13
30
Point After TD 13:04
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 13:04
16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
00:40
pos
12
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:59
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 1:05
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
02:35
pos
6
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
17
Touchdown 1:00
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
0:00
pos
6
16
Point After TD 4:59
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
10
Touchdown 4:59
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:30
pos
6
9
Field Goal 6:29
32-C.Dunn 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
3:54
pos
6
3
Field Goal 15:00
32-C.Dunn 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
18
yds
02:16
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:36
23-R.Aguayo 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
40
yds
03:36
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 22
Rushing 4 4
Passing 15 15
Penalty 5 3
3rd Down Conv 4-16 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 355 331
Total Plays 80 72
Avg Gain 4.4 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 88 53
Rush Attempts 28 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 1.7
Net Yards Passing 267 278
Comp. - Att. 28-52 29-40
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 8-38
Penalties - Yards 8-57 13-99
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-47.5 7-40.0
Return Yards 10 82
Punts - Returns 2-10 4-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-58
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC State 3-2 060713
Florida State 3-2 3147731
FSU -7, O/U 62.5
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 267 PASS YDS 278
88 RUSH YDS 53
355 TOTAL YDS 331
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 208 1 0 104.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 208 1 0 104.4
B. Hockman 21/40 208 1 0
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 54 0 0 170.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 54 0 0 170.7
D. Leary 4/5 54 0 0
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 20 0 0 66.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 20 0 0 66.9
M. McKay 3/7 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
J. Houston 9 61 0 19
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
R. Person 7 26 0 8
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
Z. Knight 7 24 0 11
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Leary 1 -4 0 -4
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. McKay 1 -5 0 -5
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
B. Hockman 3 -14 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
D. Carter 4 68 0 33
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
C. Angeline 4 56 0 16
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
M. Fisher 2 41 0 23
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
T. Thomas 4 37 0 15
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
E. Emezie 3 29 1 17
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
T. Hines 6 24 0 11
C. Powell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Powell 3 22 0 11
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Pennix 1 5 0 5
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Houston 1 0 0 0
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Person 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
L. Acceus 6-1 1.0 0
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Wilson 6-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.5
L. Murchison 5-1 3.5 0
C. Ingram 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Ingram 5-1 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Morehead 4-1 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 3-0 0.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
S. Griffin 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Griffin 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Hart Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 2-1 0.0 0
V. Martin 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Martin 2-1 0.0 0
X. Lyas 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
X. Lyas 1-1 1.5 0
D. Graves 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Graves 1-1 0.0 0
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Leary 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Parham 1-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Holden 0-1 0.5 0
C. Clark 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
C. Dunn 2/3 29 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 2
T. Gill 6 47.5 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 6 0
T. Thomas 2 5.0 6 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 316 3 0 163.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 316 3 0 163.6
A. Hornibrook 29/40 316 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 83 1
C. Akers 17 83 1 41
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
K. Laborn 3 12 0 6
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -40 0
A. Hornibrook 10 -40 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 91 1
O. Wilson 4 91 1 40
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
T. Terry 5 77 2 43
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
K. Helton 3 44 0 24
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Matthews 2 27 0 22
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
W. Thompson 2 26 0 14
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Gavin 2 16 0 11
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. McKitty 2 11 0 8
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Akers 2 11 0 7
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 7 0
T. Harrison 5 7 0 9
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Laborn 2 6 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Fagan 10-0 0.0 0
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 2.0
A. Gainer 6-3 2.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 5-0 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 5-0 0.0 0
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Samuel, Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Taylor 4-2 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Warner III 2-2 0.0 0
R. Green 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Green 2-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cooper 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lytton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Durden 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Briggs Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
E. Rice 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Samuels III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Ak. Dent 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ak. Dent 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
J. McRae 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McRae 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
R. Aguayo 1/2 37 2/2 5
P. Grothaus 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
P. Grothaus 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Martin 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 40.0 2
T. Martin 7 40.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 58.0 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 58.0 58 0
K. Helton 1 58.0 58 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 9 0
D. Matthews 4 6.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 25 1:10 3 9 Punt
11:33 NCST 20 1:16 3 0 Punt
5:45 NCST 25 1:42 6 23 Punt
2:30 FSU 30 2:16 6 18 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 NCST 39 1:03 5 28 Fumble
10:28 NCST 40 3:54 9 51 FG
4:59 NCST 25 1:34 8 31 Downs
0:58 NCST 25 0:48 7 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 NCST 2 0:52 3 9 Punt
9:48 NCST 30 0:49 3 0 Punt
4:36 NCST 7 0:51 3 3 Punt
0:59 NCST 25 0:40 9 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 NCST 25 1:43 7 34 Downs
5:40 NCST 20 3:46 17 75 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 FSU 12 1:03 5 21 Punt
10:12 FSU 41 3:36 11 40 FG
3:58 FSU 15 0:58 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 FSU 25 0:40 3 -6 Punt
11:42 FSU 35 0:33 3 -16 Punt
6:29 FSU 25 1:30 5 75 TD
2:54 FSU 39 1:54 10 71 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 NCST 40 0:00 3 -2 Punt
12:45 FSU 38 2:09 6 33 FG Miss
8:53 FSU 31 3:34 11 27 Punt
3:40 FSU 49 2:35 6 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 FSU 25 3:44 8 73 TD
7:21 NCST 47 1:36 3 -2 Punt
1:17 FSU 20 0:09 2 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores