|
|
|NCST
|FSU
Hornibrook fills in, leads Florida State over NC State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Alex Hornibrook did more than just fill in as Florida State's starter. He had a career night and gave the Seminoles a much-needed victory.
Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, made his first start at Florida State and threw for a career-high 316 yards, tossing three touchdown passes in the Seminoles' 31-13 win over North Carolina State on Saturday night.
''I was just proud of the way the team finished today,'' Hornibrook said. ''And we were able to separate a little bit and not be a one-possession game at the end.''
Hornibrook was often pressured and was sacked eight times. But he completed 29 of 40 passes and had two touchdown passes to Tamorrion Terry and another to Ontaria Wilson for Florida State (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He improves to 27-6 as a starter.
James Blackman suffered a knee injury in last week's win over Louisville and ''tweaked'' it again on Friday in practice, coach Willie Taggart said.
''We wanted to see how he'd go through warmups and everything, see how it felt,'' Taggart said. ''Thought it would be best that we didn't put him in there.''
Hornibrook helped the Seminoles' offense put together plenty of scoring drives, helping them build a 17-6 halftime lead that they would not relinquish. Florida State had let fourth-quarter leads slip away against Boise State and Virginia but have now finished off Louisville and NC State (3-2, 0-1) on consecutive weeks.
The Seminoles won back-to-back ACC games for the first time since Nov. 2016.
''Our guys are improving each and every week,'' Taggart said. ''To have back-to-back ACC wins at home is big for our football team and big for where we're trying to go and get our program back to where we want to be.''
NC State had more sacks (eight) than points (six) through three quarters. Defensive tackle Darrell Murchison had 3.5 sacks in three quarters.
But the Wolfpack weren't very effective on offense. They fumbled twice, turned it over on downs twice and punted six times.
''Weird feeling after this game,'' NC State coach Dave Doeren said. ''I'm really proud of the way our defensive kids battled. We struggled offensively in a lot of ways.''
Ricky Person Jr. was carted off with 13:28 left in the third quarter. The sophomore tailback had his left leg in an air cast. X-rays were negative, a school spokesperson said.
Bailey Hockman, who transferred from Florida State to a junior college in August 2018 and eventually signed with NC State, played the majority of the game. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 208 yards and had a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie for the Wolfpack.
''Wish we could have won,'' Hockman said. ''I think I played well, did the best I can. Just got to get it done. Got to execute.''
Cam Akers had 17 carries for 83 yards but nearly half of them came on a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Still, Florida State surpassed the 30-point mark for the fourth time in five games.
TARGETING
Florida State outside linebacker Janarius Robinson was ejected for targeting after a booth review. Robinson will miss the first half of the Seminoles' next game, at Clemson. Another targeting, against Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen, was reversed by a booth review.
THE TAKEAWAY
NC State: The Wolfpack managed just 88 rushing yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and were just 4 of 16 on third downs
Florida State: The Seminoles held an 11-point halftime lead and didn't allow an opponent to rally in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
NC State has an open week. The Wolfpack host Syracuse on Oct. 10.
Florida State has an open week. The Seminoles travel to No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|355
|331
|Total Plays
|80
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|53
|Rush Attempts
|28
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|28-52
|29-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|8-38
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|13-99
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.5
|7-40.0
|Return Yards
|10
|82
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|4-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-58
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|21/40
|208
|1
|0
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|4/5
|54
|0
|0
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|3/7
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|9
|61
|0
|19
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|7
|26
|0
|8
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|7
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|68
|0
|33
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|56
|0
|16
|
M. Fisher 82 WR
|M. Fisher
|2
|41
|0
|23
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|3
|29
|1
|17
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
C. Powell 19 WR
|C. Powell
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|5-1
|3.5
|0
|
C. Ingram 7 CB
|C. Ingram
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 8 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Clark 58 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/3
|29
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|6
|47.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|5.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|29/40
|316
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|17
|83
|1
|41
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|10
|-40
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|4
|91
|1
|40
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|5
|77
|2
|43
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|44
|0
|24
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|5
|7
|0
|9
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 36 DB
|R. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 22 LB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lytton 12 DB
|A. Lytton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 51 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/2
|37
|2/2
|5
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|7
|40.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|4
|6.0
|9
|0
-
NAVY
MEMP
23
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
VATECH
45
10
Final ESPN
-
SJST
AF
24
41
Final CBSSN
-
12PSU
MD
59
0
Final FS1
-
ARIZST
15CAL
24
17
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
TCU
14
51
Final FS1
-
TXTECH
6OKLA
16
55
Final FOX
-
NILL
VANDY
18
24
Final SECN
-
NWEST
8WISC
15
24
Final ABC
-
MTSU
14IOWA
3
48
Final ESPN2
-
23TXAM
ARK
31
27
Final ESPN
-
RUT
20MICH
0
52
Final BTN
-
BUFF
MIAOH
20
34
Final ESPNU
-
HOLY
CUSE
3
41
Final ACCN
-
BYU
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
CMICH
WMICH
15
31
Final CBSSN
-
DE
PITT
14
17
Final
-
MINN
PURDUE
38
31
Final ESPN2
-
18UVA
10ND
20
35
Final NBC
-
GATECH
TEMPLE
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
2BAMA
31
59
Final CBS
-
21USC
17WASH
14
28
Final FOX
-
1CLEM
UNC
21
20
Final ABC
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
21
23
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
APLST
37
56
Final ESPN+
-
IND
25MICHST
31
40
Final BTN
-
WAKE
BC
27
24
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
MA
29
37
Final FloSports
-
FAU
CHARLO
45
27
Final NFLN
-
SMU
SFLA
48
21
Final ESPU
-
TWST
9FLA
0
38
Final SECN
-
CINCY
MRSHL
52
14
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
ODU
24
21
Final ESPN+
-
ARKST
TROY
50
43
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
LIB
10
17
Final ESPN+
-
LALAF
GAS
37
24
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
OREGST
31
28
Final PACN
-
UAB
WKY
13
20
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
TXSTSM
3
24
Final
-
UCONN
22UCF
21
56
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
USM
13
31
Final ESPN+
-
MISSST
7AUBURN
23
56
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
RICE
23
20
Final/OT
-
24KSTATE
OKLAST
13
26
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
LAMON
17
30
Final ESPN+
-
COLOST
UTAHST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
5OHIOST
NEB
48
7
Final ABC
-
UK
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
NCST
FSU
13
31
Final ACCN
-
UNLV
WYO
17
53
Final ESPNU
-
HOU
NTEXAS
46
25
Final FBOOK
-
FRESNO
NMEXST
30
17
Final FloSports
-
WASHST
19UTAH
13
38
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
NEVADA
54
3
Final ESPN2
-
UCLA
ARIZ
17
20
Final ESPN