No. 12 Penn State blows out Maryland (again) 59-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Penn State did everything necessary to secure another easy victory over Maryland - passed efficiently, ran effectively and played relentless defense.

And, as usual, the Terrapins offered little resistance.

Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and carried No. 12 Penn State to a typically easy victory over Maryland, a 59-0 blowout Friday night that typified the one-sided nature of this regional series.

Penn State scored on its first four possessions, led 38-0 at halftime and finished with 619 yards in its Big Ten opener. After Jan Johnson got things started by ending Maryland's first possession with an interception, Clifford cruised into the end zone from the 8 and the rout was on.

''Right from the start we didn't give ourselves a chance, and for us, that was the disappointing part,'' first-year coach Mike Locksley said.

After halftime, most of fans remaining from a rare sellout crowd of 53,228 at Maryland were the several thousand cheering for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0).

''It was one of the more complete games that we have played in our six years, really in all three phases,'' said coach James Franklin, a former Maryland assistant who took over at Penn State in 2014.

Clifford said, ''I agree with that 100 percent. You win a lot of games when teams don't score and we score a lot. That's just down to basics. I'm really proud of how both sides executed today, special teams as well. It was a complete win.''

Because the Terrapins (2-2, 0-1) won their first two games at home by a combined 122 points and Penn State was coming off a tight 17-10 win over Pittsburgh, the Nittany Lions were favored by only a touchdown.

But past performances held true. Penn State leads the series 40-2-1, winning the previous three by scores of 38-14, 66-3, 38-3 before adding this romp - the Terrapins' worst home shutout lost ever - to the list.

How can Maryland turn it around?

''Good teams don't beat themselves,'' Locksley said.

Maryland had three turnovers, was penalized nine times for 85 yards and tackled poorly.

Clifford threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler for a 14-0 lead, connected with Nick Bowerson on a 15-yarder to make it 28-0 and hit Journey Brown for 37 yards for a 35-point cushion.

After making his 14-for-30 performance against Pittsburgh a distant memory, Clifford remained on the sideline with 5:45 left in the third quarter and Penn State up 45-0.

''I took that Pitt game very personal,'' Clifford said. ''I had a lot of issues that I saw on the tape. I knew that I needed to make some corrections to be where we want to be.''

Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, made his fourth start following the departure of standout Trace McSorley (now with the Ravens). Perhaps the only flaw in his 26-for-31 gem was that he now has one interception to go with his 11 TD passes.

Maryland, meanwhile, has regressed terribly after winning its first two games under Locksley. The Terrapins were ranked No. 21 after beating then-No. 21 Syracuse on Sept. 7, but an ugly loss at Temple and this embarrassing defeat has left Locksley searching for answers.

Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson, who was so impressive during the first two weeks, has since struggled. His second pass of the night was picked off and he finished 10 for 21 for 65 yards and two interceptions.

The Terrapins garnered only 128 yards in offense. Until late in the fourth quarter, Clifford had more yards rushing (54) than the entire Maryland backfield.

TARGETED

Penn State LB Micah Parsons was ejected for targeting after he ran over Jackson in the pocket midway through the first quarter. Maryland DB Deon Jones was called for targeting on a second-quarter tackle of Justin Shorter and ejected.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This blowout could get Penn State into the Top 10. Though Maryland was obviously overrated, Penn State dominated from start to finish on the road in a Big Ten game. That's not easy to do.

''The environment there to start the game was challenging and we handled it really well,'' Franklin said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions put together a near-flawless first half and emphatically addressed Franklin's concern about ''being better on third down'' offensively and defensively. Penn State went 7 for 7 on third down before finally coming up short. Maryland finished 4 for 15.

Maryland: This looks nothing like the team that throttled Howard and Syracuse in the first two games. This loss, on top of the one at Temple, negates all the optimism generated by the 2-0 start that had Locksley looking like a miracle maker.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions open the home portion of their Big Ten schedule next Saturday against Purdue. Penn State leads the series 14-3-1, including a 62-24 rout in the last meeting in 2016.

Maryland: The Terrapins look to get back over .500 with a trip to Rutgers on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
0
Touchdown 0:54
7-W.Levis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
44
yds
04:47
pos
58
0
Point After TD 6:37
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
0
Touchdown 6:43
7-W.Levis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
33
yds
03:26
pos
51
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:16
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
0
Touchdown 7:16
4-J.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
124
yds
02:54
pos
44
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
92-J.Pinegar 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
75
yds
01:46
pos
38
0
Point After TD 3:04
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 3:14
14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
88
yds
02:37
pos
34
0
Point After TD 9:40
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 9:46
14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
02:22
pos
27
0
Point After TD 13:23
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 13:26
3-R.Slade runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
03:18
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:36
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:00
14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:55
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:59
14-S.Clifford runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
8
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 10
Rushing 10 4
Passing 18 3
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 9-14 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 619 108
Total Plays 81 58
Avg Gain 7.6 1.9
Net Yards Rushing 198 60
Rush Attempts 41 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 1.8
Net Yards Passing 421 48
Comp. - Att. 29-40 11-24
Yards Per Pass 10.5 2.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-20
Penalties - Yards 7-81 9-85
Touchdowns 8 0
Rushing TDs 5 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 3-41.0 9-42.8
Return Yards 52 54
Punts - Returns 4-30 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-54
Int. - Returns 2-22 1-0
Kicking 9/10 0/0
Extra Points 8/8 0/0
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Penn State 4-0 142471459
Maryland 2-2 00000
MD 6.5, O/U 61
Maryland Stadium College Park, MD
 421 PASS YDS 48
198 RUSH YDS 60
619 TOTAL YDS 108
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.9% 398 3 1 217.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.9% 398 3 1 217.2
S. Clifford 26/31 398 3 1
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 23 0 0 61.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 23 0 0 61.7
W. Levis 3/8 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 1
S. Clifford 7 54 1 25
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
D. Ford 7 43 0 20
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 2
W. Levis 6 38 2 8
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
R. Slade 8 28 1 9
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
J. Brown 5 21 1 12
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
N. Cain 7 17 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 1
K. Hamler 6 108 1 58
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 1
N. Bowers 2 70 1 55
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 1
J. Brown 2 41 1 37
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
D. Chisena 1 40 0 40
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 5 35 0 9
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
P. Freiermuth 2 22 0 14
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
R. Slade 3 22 0 19
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Dotson 3 20 0 15
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Ford 1 15 0 15
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Shorter 1 14 0 14
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Kuntz 1 10 0 10
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Cain 1 9 0 9
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. George 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 5-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.5
E. Brooks 5-1 2.5 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 5-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
A. Isaac 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
A. Isaac 3-1 1.5 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 2-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ellis 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Ellis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
C. Holmes 48 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Wade 1-1 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Simmons 1-2 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hansard 1-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-2 0.0 0
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brisker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Stout 0/1 0 0/0 0
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
J. Pinegar 1/1 21 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
B. Gillikin 3 41.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
K. Hamler 3 0.0 0 0
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
J. Dotson 1 30.0 30 0
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 65 0 2 54.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 65 0 2 54.6
J. Jackson 10/21 65 0 2
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 3 0 0 41.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 3 0 0 41.7
T. Pigrome 1/3 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
A. McFarland Jr. 9 24 0 13
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
T. Fleet-Davis 5 12 0 4
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
J. Leake 6 10 0 9
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Harrison III 1 8 0 8
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Pigrome 2 4 0 2
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
J. Jackson 11 2 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Demus Jr. 1 18 0 18
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
S. Savoy 1 15 0 15
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Mabry 2 14 0 10
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Fleet-Davis 3 11 0 6
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
A. McFarland Jr. 3 7 0 5
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 3 0 3
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Carriere 0 0 0 0
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Lewis 0 0 0 0
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Okonkwo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 5-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 5-0 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Eley 4-1 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
N. Cross 3-1 0.0 1
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Ellis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 2-0 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Gotay 2-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Kulka 2-0 0.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Rogers 2-1 0.0 0
T. Baylor 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Baylor 2-1 0.0 0
J. Comma 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Comma 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 1-0 0.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
De. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
O. Olayinka 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Olayinka 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bortenschlager 1-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Howard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 0
A. Pecorella 5 42.8 0 49
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
C. Spangler 4 42.8 1 49
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
Br. Gaddy 2 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 28 0
J. Leake 2 24.0 28 0
A. DiCerbo 32 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
A. DiCerbo 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MD 9 0:08 2 25 TD
10:48 PSU 41 1:12 3 3
3:23 PSU 5 3:18 11 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 PSU 27 2:22 8 93 TD
7:59 PSU 14 0:14 2 16 INT
5:51 PSU 12 2:37 8 88 TD
1:57 PSU 22 1:46 10 75 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 25 0:00 10 41 FG Miss
10:10 PSU 6 2:54 7 124 TD
5:54 PSU 20 1:40 6 11 Punt
2:32 PSU 31 1:21 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 MD 49 0:28 3 -3 Punt
10:09 MD 33 3:26 5 33 TD
5:41 MD 44 4:47 7 44 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 25 1:23 5 91 INT
12:55 MD 25 1:23 4 -5
9:36 MD 25 5:39 16 -10 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 MD 28 0:39 3 5 Punt
9:40 MD 20 1:05 4 12 Punt
7:20 MD 30 0:50 4 10 Punt
3:04 MD 25 1:02 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 MD 35 0:36 3 4 Punt
7:16 MD 22 0:40 3 9 Punt
3:34 MD 39 0:26 3 -8 Punt
0:31 MD 22 0:22 8 44 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 MD 20 1:21 3 -6 Punt
6:37 MD 25 0:42 4 34 Fumble
0:49 MD 25 0:00 1 4 Game
