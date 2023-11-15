Penn State had its College Football Playoff hopes dashed in a loss to Michigan last week, as the Wolverines won in a 24-15 final. The No. 12 Nittany Lions will try to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when they host Rutgers during the Week 12 college football schedule. They are 20.5-point favorites against the Scarlet Knights in the Week 12 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back Penn State in a bounce-back spot with your Week 12 college football bets?

No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State remain atop the Big Ten standings, with a showdown between the rivals looming next week. Both teams are heavy favorites in the Week 12 college football lines, but some bettors will want to fade them with their Week 12 college football bets due to the lookahead spot.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top college football picks for Week 12: Notre Dame to cover the 24.5-point spread against Wake Forest in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in South Bend on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish lost to Clemson on the road two weeks ago, but they had a week off to reset following that setback. They have only lost one home game this season, and it came against Ohio State with just one second remaining. Irish senior quarterback Sam Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest, has thrown for 2,272 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while junior running back Audric Estime has rushed for 988 yards and 13 scores.

Their balance will be too much for Wake Forest to handle, especially since the Demon Deacons finished with just six points in a blowout loss to NC State last week. They have lost six of their last seven games, and four of those losses have come by at least two touchdowns. Marshall thinks Notre Dame is poised to hand them another blowout loss on Saturday afternoon. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

Wednesday, Nov. 15



Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) (-9, 39.5)

Central Michigan vs. Ohio (-11, 47)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh (-3, 46.5)

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-15.5, 67)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (PK, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)