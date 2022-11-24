The final week of college football's regular season is finally here, and it promises to deliver some drama as teams look to enter the postseason -- or the offseason -- on a high note. As part of the action, CBS Sports Network will televise five games from around the country over the course of the weekend.

Up first are a couple of Friday showdowns as the action heats up the day after Thanksgiving with Eastern Michigan hosting Central Michigan and Colorado State hosting New Mexico. Then, on Saturday, the network will carry three more games as both Conference USA and the Mountain West will be in action.

Florida Atlantic will host Western Kentucky at noon Eastern in a high-stakes Conference USA contest to kick things off. Then, UAB travels to Louisiana Tech looking to reach bowl eligibility in the afternoon. Finally, the day's action concludes with San Diego State hosting Air Force in a battle of quality Mountain West foes.

It should be another captivating weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 13 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan



Date: Friday, Nov. 25 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, MI

Storylines: Eastern Michigan can reach eight wins for the first time since 1987 if it closes the regular season with a win over Central Michigan. The Chippewas fell to 4-7 with a 12-10 loss to Western Michigan last week but can play the role of spoiler this week against an Eagles team that is enjoying one of its best seasons in program history. CMU has won the last three in the series.

New Mexico at Colorado State



Date: Friday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Storylines: Both teams are looking to enter the offseason on a high note as they enter with identical 2-9 records. Colorado State can finish with a 3-5 record in Mountain West play under first-year coach Jay Norvell with a win. That would mark an improvement over the past two seasons for the Rams. New Mexico has lost eight straight under third-year coach Danny Gonzales and is on the verge of going winless in league play.

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

Storylines: A spot in the Conference USA Championship Game could be on the line for Western Kentucky with a win and a North Texas loss. On the other side, Florida Atlantic is battling for bowl eligibility. The Hilltoppers snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 52-17 win over FAU last season.

UAB at Louisiana Tech



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Storylines: UAB has posted five straight winning seasons since restarting play in the 2017 season after the program was dormant for two seasons. To have a chance of extending the streak to six, the Blazers must beat Louisiana Tech in order to finish the regular season 6-6 and receive a bowl invitation. The Bulldogs are just 3-8 under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie but 3-1 at home this season.

Air Force at San Diego State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Storylines: San Diego State has tormented Air Force with nine straight victories in the series, including six that have been by a touchdown or less. If the Aztecs extend the streak to 10 this week, it will even the all-time series at 19-19. Both teams are already bowl eligible and entering this meeting on three-game winning streaks. The Aztecs beat New Mexico 34-10 last week while the Falcons crushed Nevada.

