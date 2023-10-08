It wasn't so much a question of would Oklahoma climb into the top 10 following its thrilling 34-30 win over Texas, but how high the Sooners would climb. The answer: five spots. Oklahoma moves up to No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll, as Texas falls from No. 4 out of the top 10 to No. 11.

The No. 7 spot is the highest Oklahoma has been in the Coaches Poll since Week 4 of last season when it was No. 6 following a 3-0 start. The following week saw the Sooners lose to Kansas State, the first of three straight losses that knocked them out of the polls for good.

Oklahoma wasn't the only team making big moves in the poll, however. The biggest climb belongs to Louisville, which jumped 10 spots to No. 15 in the poll after debuting at No. 25 last week. The Cardinals made their most impressive statement of the season in a 33-20 win over Notre Dame to improve to 6-0 on the season. As for the Irish, as Louisville climbs, so they fall. Notre Dame plummeted to No. 21 this week, down 10 spots from No. 11 last week.

In a funny note, USC fell two spots to No. 9 after a double-overtime win over Arizona. It's the second straight week the Trojans have fallen in the poll despite winning.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1