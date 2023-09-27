Notre Dame had a crushing 17-14 loss at home to Ohio State last Saturday night in arguably the best college football games of the season. The contest came down to the final play with Ohio State's Chip Trayanum rushing a 1-yard touchdown with one second left in the game. If there's any hangover from that loss for No. 11 Notre Dame, a matchup at No. 17 Duke won't go well for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Week 5 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Duke has outscored its opponents, 149-25, over its 4-0 start, including a 28-7 win over Clemson in its first game. Should you play Duke as the underdog or will Notre Dame rebound strong for your Week 5 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread at Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs are one of the few teams that can have a 4-0 start with three wins by at least 28 points and be considered a disappointment, but the two-time defending National Champions are in that territory. Georgia has failed to cover the spread in any of its four games this season.

Auburn is 3-1 on the season but has been nearly as disappointing as Georgia ATS this season. The Tigers are 1-3 against the spread and are coming off a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M last week. Georgia has won six straight games against Auburn, including winning 42-10 last year. The No. 1 Bulldogs have defeated Auburn by an average of 25.7 points over the last three seasons and SportsLine's model has Georgia in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: Michigan State (+12.5) nearly pulls off an outright upset at Iowa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State is coming off back-to-back blowout losses against Washington and Maryland, but it has a more favorable matchup on Saturday. The Spartans were unable to compete with those high-powered offenses, but Iowa has been one of the worst offensive teams in the country for several years.

The Hawkeyes were completely shut down in a 31-0 loss at Penn State last week, managing just 76 total yards on 33 plays. Michigan State has two more passing touchdowns than Iowa this season, and the Spartans have a capable rushing attack as well. They have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and while the model does not expect them to win outright, they are still covering the spread in well over 70% of the latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

College football odds for top Week 5 games

Thursday, Sep. 28

Temple vs. Tulsa (-3, 55.5)



MTSU vs. Western Kentucky (-5.5, 60)

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State (+6.5, 36.5)

Friday, Sep. 29

Louisville vs. NC State (+3, 55)

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP (-1, 53)

Utah vs. Oregon State (-3, 45.5)

Cincinnati vs. BYU (-2.5, 50)

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26, 46)

USC vs. Colorado (+22.5, 73.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+18, 41)

Kansas vs. Texas (-17, 62)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+13.5, 56.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+3, 63)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+27, 61)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-20, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 51)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 62)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. Arizona (+17.5, 69.5)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 53.5)