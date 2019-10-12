College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, South Florida

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers will try to go 4-0 in the ACC and 6-0 overall on Saturday when they face the visiting Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Clemson may have dropped from the No. 1 spot in the polls after escaping North Carolina 21-20 two weeks ago, but the Tigers are still very much a force, racking up 486 offensive yards and 38 points per game. How much longer will Clemson's run last? And should the Tigers be among your top Week 7 college football picks? Clemson is a 27-point favorite Saturday, with the over-under set at 60.5 points, according to the latest college football odds. At almost four touchdowns, it's also one of the largest college football spreads of the week. At the other end of the college football odds board, Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against Iowa. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks for this matchup or others, look at the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It'll help you navigate ever-changing college football lines.

One of the Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Notre Dame (-10.5) covers at home against USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread this season, and they covered a huge 45.5-point line against Bowling Green last week. The Trojans, meanwhile, have dropped two of three straight-up and are just 2-3 against the spread this season. The model is calling for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to throw for around 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish cover in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 7 college football predictions from the model: South Florida (+6.5) stays within the spread against BYU.

USF is aiming for a two-game winning streak after defeating Connecticut 48-22 last week. Quarterback Jordan McCloud passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulls, who held the Huskies to just 84 rushing yards. McCloud has passed for 552 yards and seven scores while splitting time with Blake Barnett under center in Tampa. BYU is riding a two-game losing streak, dropping decisions to Toledo and Washington.

The model projects McCloud to pass for over 200 yards and a touchdown, while the Bulls' defense holds BYU to under 150 rushing yards for a straight-up win at +199 on the money line. It also projects that South Florida covers the spread 70 percent of the time and that the under (50.5) hits in more than 75 percent of simulations.

Toledo at Bowling Green (+25.5, 64.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (+11, 76)

Memphis at Temple (+5.5, 50)

South Carolina at Georgia (-24, 52.5)

Mississippi State at Tennessee (+7, 52.5)

Georgia Tech at Duke (-17.5, 49)

Washington State at Arizona State (PK, 59)

Cincinnati at Houston (+7.5, 51.5)

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-10.5, 40.5)

Alabama at Texas A&M (+17, 61)

Florida State at Clemson (-27, 60)

Iowa State at West Virginia (+10, 53)

Nebraska at Minnesota (-7.5, 50)

Louisville at Wake Forest (-6.5, 64.5)

USC at Notre Dame (-10.5, 59)

Penn State at Iowa (+3.5, 41.5)

Utah at Oregon State (+14, 59.5)

Florida at LSU (-13.5, 56)

Hawaii at Boise State (-12.5, 60)