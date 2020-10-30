Nine of the nation's top 10 teams will be in action on Saturday, giving college football fans solid viewing options from the noon window until late in the evening. Those who need a late night fix will also have the chance to watch No. 11 BYU host Western Kentucky at 10:15 ET.

The day will kick off with No. 1 Clemson hosting Boston College, No. 5 Georgia playing at Kentucky and No. 7 Cincinnati hosting Memphis. Then some rivalry games take center stage in the late afternoon, including Auburn playing host to LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

It's the last Saturday before the Pac-12 and MAC finally join the mix next week as the last of the 10 FBS conferences to start their seasons. It's also the lat day before the calendar turns to November where contenders separate from pretenders. As you try to figure out what to watch and when, check out this week's viewer's guide with kickoff times, tune-in information and storylines all below.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State -- 4 p.m., FOX and fuboTV (Try for free): Oklahoma State is the Big 12's highest-ranked team and controls its own destiny as one of just two programs without a conference loss (Kansas State is the other). But the Cowboys are in the middle of a gauntlet. They started it with a 24-21 win over then-No. 17 Iowa State last week and play Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma in their next three games. The Longhorns enter 3-2 with coach Tom Herman in need of a signature win to change the narrative surrounding his fourth season.

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m., ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): This one lost some luster when the Nittany Lions dropped an overtime thriller to Indiana last week. Penn State is now a long shot to reach the College Football Playoff, but snapping a three-game losing streak to the Buckeyes would mitigate much of the frustration in Happy Valley. That will be a tough ask, though, considering how solid Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields looked in Ohio State's season-opening win against Nebraska.

LSU at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m., CBS and CBSSports.com These teams have played every year since 1992, but it's the first time since 1999 that they have met with neither ranked. That raises the stakes in some ways. Instead of divisional or College Playoff implications, this one may determine which fan base keeps its sanity for the rest of the season.

Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m., SEC Network and fuboTV (Try for free): It was easy to write off Texas A&M after its 52-24 loss to Alabama on Oct. 3. But after two straight wins, including a victory against then-No. 4 Florida, the Aggies are back in the top-10 with a chance to stay in the playoff conversation. Arkansas is plenty capable of being a spoiler, though, as the Razorbacks have already surpassed their SEC win total from the previous three seasons under first-year coach Sam Pittman.

Other big games

Boston College at No. 1 Clemson -- noon, ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): This game changed quite a bit with the news that Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Coach Dabo Swinney said he would miss the game while remaining in isolation and it's unclear who will take snaps for the Tigers. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei could see some extended time in what is expected to be a rout. However, with a 4-2 under record under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College has shown enough to get Clemson's attention. The Tigers could use this game to get players ready for next week's showdown with Notre Dame.

No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech -- 3:30, ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): The Irish are in a similar position to the Tigers as they prepare for their biggest game of the season next week. Notre Dame is coming off its most-dominant performance to date with a 45-3 win over Pittsburgh, but it needs this game to fine tune the offense before welcoming the Tigers to South Bend in a week.

Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati -- noon, ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): Revenge is at stake for Cincinnati after Memphis wrestled away the AAC crown last season with wins over the Bearcats in consecutive weeks at season's end. Cincinnati's hopes of staying in the playoff picture are on the line this time as well. Memphis has shown some resiliency this season after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and losing top playmakers Kenneth Gainwell and Damonte Coxie. But this will easily be the toughest defense that the 3-1 Tigers have faced yet.

Missouri at No. 10 Florida -- 7:30, SEC Network Alternate: After three weeks off, the Gators return to the field against a Missouri team that is overachieving under first-year coach Elijah Drinkwitz. The Tigers are coming off home wins over LSU and Kentucky. Knocking off Florida on the road will be a much steeper challenge.

Best of the rest