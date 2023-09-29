No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1) will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts No. 13 LSU (3-1) on Saturday evening. The Rebels came up short in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last week, as Alabama cruised to a 24-10 win. LSU extended its winning streak to three games with a 34-31 win against Arkansas, but it did not cover the spread as a heavy favorite. The Tigers rolled to a 45-20 victory when they faced the Rebels last season.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 67 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss vs. LSU spread: Ole Miss +2.5

Ole Miss vs. LSU over/under: 67 points

Ole Miss vs. LSU money line: Ole Miss: +119, LSU: -141

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has been nearly unstoppable offensively in its two home games this season, scoring a combined 121 points in wins over Mercer and Georgia Tech. The Rebels will be happy to return home following their loss at Alabama, as they have won 16 of their last 18 home games. They have also covered the spread in five of their last seven September games.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 219 yards and three scores. Senior wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have each gone over 300 receiving yards, while senior wideout Tre Harris has five receiving touchdowns. The Rebels bounced back from a loss to Alabama two years ago, finishing 10-2 with a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Why LSU can cover

LSU got off to a slow start when it lost to Florida State in Week 1, but it has bounced back with a trio of victories. The Tigers have scored at least 34 points in all three of those games, including their win against Arkansas last week. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns in that shootout, while running back Logan Diggs had 97 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Daniels has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week each of the last two weeks, sharing the honor with teammate Malik Nabers two weeks ago. Nabers had 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State before adding 130 yards and two more scores against Arkansas. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games against Ole Miss, covering the spread in five of those meetings.

