Jayden Wayne, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to Miami Saturday live on CBS Sports HQ. The Bradenton, Florida, native ranks as the No. 36 overall player in the class and the No. 5 EDGE rusher.

Wayne chose Miami from a list that included five other finalists: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State and Oregon. His commitment is the latest in a strong Miami class being built by first-year coach Mario Cristobal. He's the 13th member of the class, and his commitment pushes Miami's 2023 group into the top 10 nationally. It's the second-highest-rated class in the ACC behind Clemson.

Below a scouting report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary, who compares the 6-5, 245-pounder to former Michigan defensive lineman -- and current Green Bay Packer -- Rashan Gary.

Good frame to add weight and mass. As he matures and gains more strength in the weight room he will define his body composition and reach his physical peak. Already checking in at 6-foot-4 he could top out at 270 pounds in college without compromising his athleticism. Good first step and burst off the ball. Gains ground and causes the tackle to be immediately stressed by his penetration. Very good pad level which gives the defender little area to strike as he is rushing the passer or playing the run. Shows a good motor and want-to in chasing plays with nice lateral movement. Good agility and quickness, he is light on his feet and is a smooth effortless player. Rips off of blocks and does a good job in pursuit. With added strength and technique improvement he has all the tools you want in an elite defensive lineman. You are exposed to how good an overall athlete he is when you watch him play wide receiver.

Wayne has a unique player that plays not only offense and defense. But a skill position as a receiver that saw him put up 18 catches 269 yards and 5 touchdowns. On the defensive end he had 44 tackles and 9 sacks. Once he is able to focus mainly on defense the sky's the limit for him. His recruitment has seen the likes of schools from all the power conferences chasing him to be a part of their program. Once he focuses solely on playing defense his ceiling is high. I see all the skills and trait for him to ultimately have a NFL career.

Wayne should provide a significant boost to Miami's front seven. While he won't be of any help in 2022, the pass rush is an area of the Hurricanes' defense that could use improvement. They finished 54th nationally in sack rate last season and 50th in overall pressure rate. While they were above the national average in both categories, the programs that typically find themselves competing for College Football Playoff berths tend to be elite in the department.

Adding Wayne to the program is a step toward the Hurricanes joining that class of defense.