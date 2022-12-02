The Big Ten championship will be up for grabs on Saturday as No. 2 Michigan and Purdue meet in Indianapolis, Indiana, inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The Wolverines are looking to repeat as conference champs, but the Boilermakers aim to win the Big Ten for the first time since they split the title in 2000 with Michigan and Northwestern.

For the second year in a row, Michigan ran the table in the regular season en route to the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines have to be riding high after scoring a 22-point win over rival Ohio State last weekend on the road, and they are heavy favorites against Purdue. Michigan's rushing attack has powered the offense for much of the season, but with star running back Blake Corum out after having to undergo knee surgery, all eyes will once again be on backup Donovan Edwards.

Purdue emerged from the mess that was the Big Ten West this season while riding a three-game winning streak into Indianapolis. The most recent wins came against Northwestern and Indiana, two of the worst teams in the conference, but the Boilermakers also got an impressive road win against Illinois. Purdue has been led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell and receiver Charlie Jones, and they need a big game against a strong Michigan defense this weekend.

How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Donovan Edwards, Michigan RB: Edwards will once again have to shoulder most of the work in Michigan's backfield, but that wasn't a problem last weekend against Ohio State. Edwards carried the ball 22 times and shredded the Buckeyes for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With Corum out again, Edwards once again will have a big stage to show he can handle the responsibility of anchoring this Michigan rushing attack.

Charlie Jones, Purdue WR: Few players benefited more from a change of scenery this season than Jones. In the offseason, he transferred out of a toothless Iowa offense in order to join the Boilermakers, and that has proven to be a wise decision. In an expanded role with Purdue, Jones has caught 97 passes for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns. All of those numbers lead the team, and Jones will need more of that to knock off the defending Big Ten champs.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan DB: The converted wide receiver has quickly become an impact player in Michigan's secondary. Sainristil has been rock solid all season with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Just last week against Ohio State's explosive passing attack, Sainristil recorded seven tackles and two passes defended. He will need to shut down an underrated Purdue passing offense this weekend.

Michigan vs. Purdue prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

The Wolverines are coming off another big win over the Buckeyes, and it's easy to think that they might try to exhale against a lesser opponent in Purdue. However, all we need to do is look back to last season for evidence that Jim Harbaugh won't let his team overlook the Big Ten Championship Game. In 2021, the Wolverines ended a lengthy losing streak to Ohio State before hammering Iowa 42-3 in the conference title game. I don't expect a blowout of that degree, but the Wolverines won't mess around with so much on the line. Prediction: Michigan -17

