After walloping Wisconsin in Week 4, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes aim for two straight Big Ten wins with Rutgers visiting Columbus, Ohio, this weekend. As for the Scarlet Knights, things do not get any easier for them with this one after they dropped their conference-opener against Iowa last week.

The Buckeyes offense got off to a slow start against Notre Dame in the season-opener but it has continued to hit its stride since. Ohio State hung 77 points on Toledo in Week 3, and it proved that was no fluke by dropping 52 points on a tough Wisconsin defense last weekend. Not only did C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye receivers air it out all over the field, but the team bullied the Badgers on the ground to the tune of 258 yards.

That is not good news for Rutgers, who won its first three games of the season before the 27-10 loss to Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are averaging just 16 points per game against FBS opponents, and that won't get it done against the Buckeyes. Rutgers may just have to take its lumps against Ohio State before turning its attention to a couple more winnable games against Nebraska and Indiana in the coming weeks.

Below is how you can catch all the action live on Saturday as Ohio State battles with Rutgers.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Miyan Williams, Ohio State RB: Coming into the 2022 season, Williams didn't get as much attention as fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson, but he has transformed this backfield into a two-headed monster. Williams leads the Buckeyes with 7.2 yards per carry and is tied with Henderson for the team lead in rushing scores with three. This loaded Buckeyes offense didn't need any more weapons, but Williams has developed into one. He and Henderson should give the Rutgers defense all kinds of problems.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State LB: Eichenberg has been playing like a man possessed. Through four games, Eichenberg has piled up 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. That puts him on pace to smash his 2021 season totals, and Eichenberg is coming off a dominant performance against Wisconsin in which he racked up 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. If he can do that against the Badgers, he should be all over the place against the Scarlet Knights.

Christian Izien, Rutgers DB: The Rutgers offense hasn't been able to get much done, but the defense has performed admirably. Izien is a big reason for that with his team-leading 33 tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The way the Buckeyes offense is moving the ball these days, Izien should be a busy man on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

It should come as no surprise that Ohio State is a 40.5-point favorite, and the odds of a stunner this weekend are extremely low. The Buckeyes have found their groove on offense, and first-year coordinator Jim Knowles has that defense playing better. The Scarlet Knights are outmatched from top to bottom, but can they keep it within 40 points? I doubt that. Ohio State just scored 52 points on a solid defense, and I don't see Rutgers scoring enough to cover this spread. Prediction: Ohio State -40.5

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5, and which top-10 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.