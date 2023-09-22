The Wisconsin Badgers look to extend their dominance in a Big Ten football rivalry Friday when they travel to face the Purdue Boilermakers in a prime-time showdown. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers (2-1) have won 16 consecutive meetings in this series, by an average of 22 points per contest. Last season, Wisconsin posted a 35-24 home win over Purdue. But the Boilermakers (1-2) should be motivated to end that streak of futility following losses in each of their first two home games of the 2023 football season. They fell 35-20 to Syracuse last week.

The Badgers are 5.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue point spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under: 53.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin -226, Purdue +183

WIS: The Badgers have won 16 straight meetings in this series, dating to 2003

PUR: The Boilermakers are 2-4 against the spread as a home underdog since 2020

Wisconsin vs. Purdue live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Wisconsin can cover

One positive trait for the Badgers is that they have already shown they can overcome adversity and make adjustments. They currently lead the country with a 48-7 scoring margin in the third quarter, following first halves that ended in either a deficit or closer than most observers expected. The Badgers led Buffalo just 14-10 at halftime of Week 1 before scoring 17 unanswered points and scored 21 third-quarter points last week to break open what had been a 7-7 game at halftime against Georgia Southern.

In their lone defeat of the season, Wisconsin scored 13 unanswered points to pull within 24-22 at Washington State before eventually falling 31-22 to the Cougars. Coach Luke Fickell told the media after last week's game that this trend of resilience is a credit to his team's character.

"You come out the second half and you lay down or you come out the second half and dig deep and find out where that passion is coming from," Fickell said. "Hopefully it has something to do with the way these guys have trained, that when their backs are against the wall, that there's something that comes out of them."

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have been uneven in the first three games of their first season under coach Ryan Walters. They have shown ample firepower with Texas transfer Hudson Card under center but have been felled by critical mistakes at key junctions. Purdue had 11 penalties for 127 yards in the loss to Syracuse, including numerous pass-interference infractions that prolonged drives for the Orange. They also turned the ball over four times, and the final turnover halted a possible game-tying drive and set up Syracuse to seal the victory with a short touchdown drive.

On the bright side, the Purdue defense pitched a shutout in the second half of its 24-17 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 2, forcing two turnovers while committing zero. Card has completed 65.5% of his passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. He has rushed for 41 yards and two scores.

