2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from seasoned MLB experts

Although the start of the Major League Baseball season has been delayed by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, owners need to be armed with their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. After an offseason that saw plenty of superstars change teams, there are revamped MLB rosters. The World Series champion Washington Nationals have had a tumultuous offseason, losing third baseman Anthony Rendon after he signed a $275 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, but re-signing ace Stephen Strasburg to a $245 million contract.

Where should Strasburg be listed in your Fantasy baseball rankings 2020, and how will Rendon's departure impact fantasy-relevant Nationals like Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Victor Robles? Given all the recent MLB news, the Fantasy baseball experts at SportsLine have released a must-see 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide that can help guide you through your upcoming drafts.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go here to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball second basemen rankings:

Sleeper - Joey Wendle (Rays): Wendle was a popular sleeper pick last season after a minor breakout in 2018 that saw the 29-year-old hit .300 while swiping 16 bases across 545 plate appearances. If he can regain some of the form that he flashed in 2018, Wendle should be a solid middle or corner infield option in Fantasy lineups at a bargain on draft day.

Breakout - Gavin Lux (Dodgers): The Dodgers' uber-prospect is finally ready for the big leagues, and he brings plenty to the table for a now-22-year-old. With a full season's worth of at-bats ahead of him, Lux brings the talent to make an immediate impact hitting in a powerhouse Los Angeles lineup.

Bust - Keston Hiura (Brewers): Hiura exploded onto the scene in the back half of 2019, hitting .303 with 19 homers in 348 plate appearances. However, he also struck out in a whopping 30.7 percent of his at-bats. His BABIP was an absurdly high .402.

