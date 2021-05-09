Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with blister on his right middle finger. The move is retroactive to May 5.

The 33-year-old lined up to start Monday but will now be on the injured list until at least next weekend. It's unclear when the blister first surfaced, and Cobb pitched well during his last outing Tuesday with only two unearned runs given up across five frames. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Jose Suarez could be in the mix to take the mound Monday after being scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A on Saturday.