Cobb (hip/shoulder) struck out four and allowed one run over two innings in his first rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Sunday.

Cobb's surgically repaired hip has seemingly been a non-issue for a while, and he was finally cleared for game action after being set back by a nerve problem in his shoulder. The right-hander will need several weeks to get built back up, but he could be ready to rejoin the Giants' rotation shortly after the All-Star break if he continues to progress.