Cobb (hip/shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in San Francisco, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign as he's been working his way back from hip surgery as well as soreness in his pitching shoulder. The 36-year-old appears to be on the cusp of taking a substantial step forward in his recovery and if he can string together a couple successful bullpen sessions, a rehab assignment could be on the horizon. Cobb will still likely need multiple weeks to build up his activity before returning to the major-league roster at some point in July, barring any setbacks.