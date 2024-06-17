Cobb (hip/shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday consisting of 30-to-35 pitches, MLB.com reports.

Cobb resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday with a 25-pitch session, and he felt good enough coming out of that workout to tack on another 5-to-10 pitches to his workload a few days later. The Giants haven't indicated whether Cobb will be ready to face hitters during the upcoming week, or if he'll continue to increase the volume and intensity of his bullpen sessions. Either way, the Giants likely aren't counting on Cobb being ready to make his 2024 debut until around the All-Star break. After undergoing surgery on his left hip Oct. 31, Cobb appeared poised to beat initial projections for his recovery timeline and return from the injured list in the first or second month of the season, but those hopes were dashed after he experienced irritation in his right shoulder in April and again in May, both of which resulted in his throwing program being put on pause for multiple weeks.