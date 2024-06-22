Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Cobb (hip/shoulder) has progressed to throwing live batting practice, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants' skipper added that Cobb isn't far off from beginning a rehab assignment, though he didn't give an estimate as to when that might be. Once the 36-year-old righty does begin his assignment, he will certainly require a lengthy stay in the minors after spending the first three months of the year on the injured list following offseason hip surgery and lingering shoulder issues.