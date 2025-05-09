Cobb (hip) looked uncomfortable covering first base during a live batting practice session Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cobb threw the ball well enough, but moving off the mound to field his position seemed to be a problem. What that means exactly for the veteran right-hander's timeline is uncertain, but it presents another obstacle before he'll be cleared to pitch in games. Cobb has been shelved since February after being diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip. He's currently on the 15-day injured list but is a candidate to shift to the 60-day IL if the Tigers need to free up a 40-man roster spot, as a season debut before late May seems unlikely at this point.