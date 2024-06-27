Cobb (hip/shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday and could begin a rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose afterward if everything goes smoothly, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has been trending in the right direction since being shut down in May due to soreness in his right (throwing) shoulder. However, he still needs to build back up to a starter's workload after spending all season on the injured list, so he likely won't return to the Giants' rotation until after the All-Star break.