Ohtani tossed six innings against Seattle on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight batters in a no-decision. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate.

Ohtani gave up a first-inning solo homer to Jesse Winker but was tagged for only one more run and one additional extra-base hit the rest of the way. The two-way star finished with his eighth quality start over his past 11 outings but was matched by opposing starter Luis Castillo and had to settle for a no-decision. Ohtani isn't projected to quite reach his explosive offensive numbers from last season, but he's already picked up one more win on the mound and has a lower ERA (2.69) and WHIP (1.06) along with a higher K/9 (12.7) through 20 starts.