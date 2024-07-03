Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani was a triple shy of the cycle in another impressive game from atop the order. Over his last 20 games, the superstar has slugged 12 homers and driven in 23 runs while batting .351 (26-for-74). He's been outstanding all year and seems to be getting better with his recent performance. Ohtani has a .320/.402/.646 slash line with 27 long balls, 64 RBI, 69 runs scored and 16 stolen bases through 83 contests.