Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Giants while also drawing two walks.

Ohtani took Spencer Howard deep in the top of the third to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead and later came around to score for a second time in the 11th after drawing a leadoff walk. The slugger is now up to 12 homers in the month of June, with nine of them coming over his last 12 games. Ohtani has also scored two runs in two of his last three games and has drawn at least one walk in eight straight.