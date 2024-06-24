Ohtani (elbow) played catch from 90 feet Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's the first time he's thrown from that distance since last September's Tommy John surgery. Ohtani continues to progress in his rehab with no issues, and he has certainly shown no ill effects at the plate as a result of the recovery. The Dodgers haven't ruled out the possibility of Ohtani playing the outfield at some point in 2024, although that still seems like a long shot. He will continue to serve as the club's designated hitter, with an eye on resuming two-way duties in 2025.