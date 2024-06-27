Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox while also drawing two walks.

For the second game in a row, Ohtani crushed a leadoff home run to open the contest, giving the superstar slugger 25 on the season and 11 in the month of June. He's now homered in five of his last six games and has posted at least one RBI in 10 straight, raising his average to .322 on the campaign, which leads the major leagues. Ohtani has also drawn at least one walk in six consecutive games.