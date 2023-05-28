Ohtani allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Saturday. He also went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base as a batter.

Ohtani racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season and the first time in his last four starts. He's up to seven quality starts in 11 outings on the mound while posting a 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 90:28 K:BB over 65 innings. Ohtani has slumped a bit at the plate lately, going just 4-for-29 (.138) with a 4:10 BB:K as a hitter over his last eight games. He's up to seven steals, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored and a .269/.344/.513 slash line at the plate. Ohtani's next pitching start is tentatively scheduled for a road date in Houston next week.