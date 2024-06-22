Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Ohtani accounted for four of the seven baserunners the Dodgers had in this contest, though the team's No. 2-through-5 hitters went a combined 0-for-16. Ohtani has logged multiple hits in five of his last six games, and he's swatted five homers with 11 RBI in that span. The superstar is up to a .322/.398/.628 slash line with 22 long balls, 55 RBI, 60 runs scored and 16 stolen bases on 18 attempts through 75 games this year.