Ohtani (14-8) gave up two earned runs on three hits and six walks while striking out seven over five plus innings to earn the win in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Ohtani's stuff looked crisp and he racked up seven strikeouts on 12 swinging strikes en route to his 14th win the season. The major blemish on his line comes from the six free passes that he issued. Ohtani had not previously walked more than four batters in a game all season. The control problems could possibly be attributed to heavy rain which affected the playing field all night long. Ohtani also appeared to have caught Gary Sanchez looking on a 3-2 pitch in the sixth, but home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt didn't ring the batter up. Ohtani will carry his excellent ERA of 2.47 into his next expected start against the Rangers.