Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Ohtani tried to manufacture a run in the fifth inning, but he was left on third base after a walk and two steals. He's knocked five extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored over his modest four-game hitting streak. Ohtani continues to be a reliable five-category producer at the plate, hitting .275 with 16 home runs, nine steals, 42 RBI and 37 runs scored through 61 games. He's added a .904 OPS, 11 doubles and three triples.